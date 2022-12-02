The Us President Joe Biden Signs Legislation To Prevent The December Nationwide Rail Strike

Joseph Godwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pY2GA_0jVcmGIh00
Photo byCNBC News

A train strike would "devastate our economy," according to President Biden, who urged Congress to take action.

To enforce a labor agreement between rail companies and workers who had been embroiled in a contentious dispute, President Biden signed legislation on Friday. This prevented a strike that might have upended the economy right before the holiday season.

Before signing the legislation, Mr. Biden proclaimed that the strike would have prevented many areas from receiving essential assistance. “Without freight rail, many U.S. industries would literally shut down. Thanks to the bill Congress passed and what I’m about to sign, we spared the country that catastrophe,” he said.

Earlier this week, Mr. Biden had urged Congress to get involved in the impasse and prevent a labor stoppage that might have cost the economy $2 billion per day.

For Mr. Biden, a fervent union supporter who has historically opposed legislative participation in railway labor issues because it unfairly interferes with union negotiation efforts, it was a big move.

However, he argued that there should be an exception made in this instance because a rail strike would have been disastrous for the economy, disrupting the flow of chemicals, lumber, and other commodities, as well as delaying the delivery of cars and other items.

The law compels the businesses and their employees to comply with a provisional arrangement that was negotiated in September with Mr.

Biden's assistance. In exchange, you'll get a 24 percent pay raise over five years, increased scheduling freedom, and an extra paid day off. Because it didn't include paid sick leave, several train unions rejected it.

“I know this was a tough vote for members of both parties. It was tough for me. But it was the right thing to do at the moment. To save jobs," Mr. Biden said.

Under pressure from progressives to insist on the additional paid time off for employees, Senate Democrats tried and failed to pass a House-passed resolution to add seven days of paid medical leave to the agreement.

Some liberal senators opposed the agreement outright after it was defeated 52 to 43, falling short of the required 60 votes to pass.

To regulate interstate commerce, Congress acted following the Constitution's commerce clause.

“I know this bill doesn’t have paid sick leave that these rail workers and frankly every worker in America deserve. But that fight isn’t over,” Mr. Biden stated.

When questioned on Thursday about why he participated in the negotiations of a deal without paid sick leave, Mr. Biden laughed it off. A plan to provide up to 12 weeks of paid sick leave was part of an earlier social-spending package that was unsuccessfully passed last year.

During a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Mr. Biden noted: “I’m going to continue to fight for paid leave for not only rail workers but for all American workers.”

Both parties in Congress showed friction over the accord. Democrats were hurt that seven additional days of paid leave for employees were not added.

By instituting a 60-day cooling-off period, Senate Republicans attempted to avoid getting involved in the controversy altogether. However, that proposal was defeated on a vote of 70 to 25.

Reference:

Zolan Kanno-Youngs and Emily Cochrane, The New York Times, (2022 December 2nd). "Biden Signs Legislation to Avert Nationwide Rail Strike": President Biden had called on Congress to act, saying a rail strike would “devastate our economy.”

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/12/02/us/politics/rail-strike-biden.html?smid=url-share

