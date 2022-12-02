Republican Allies In Georgia Are Concerned About Walker's Finishing Pace

Republicans have expressed their displeasure with the Senate candidate's performance in the closing days of the runoff election. But nobody has written him off just yet.

Negative television advertisements flooded Herschel Walker's television. As soon as the polls opened for early voting, his Democratic rivals were getting ready to swarm them.

He had just over a week to make his final appeals to voters in the race for Georgia's Senate seat after being hit with new carpetbagging allegations. But Mr. Walker took a five-day break from campaigning.

Republicans who backed Mr. Walker in the run-off race against Senator Raphael Warnock have expressed dissatisfaction and concerns over his choice to forgo campaigning over the important Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

They note that Democrats are outspending Republicans two to one and are drowning over the G.O.P. on the radio thanks to their early voting effort. Time is running out quickly for Mr. Walker to win over the moderate conservatives who voted against him in the general election with less than a week left to go.

“We almost need a little bit more time for Herschel’s campaign to get everything off the ground,” In a reference to the change from a general election campaign to a runoff race, Jason Shepherd, the former chairman of the Cobb County Republican Party, remarked. A law supported by Republicans that was passed last year reduced the runoff campaign from nine weeks to four.

Mr. Shepherd added: “I think we’re behind the eight ball on this one.”

One questionable option, according to Mr. Shepherd, was Mr. Walker's decision to abstain from campaigning during Thanksgiving. As an additional illustration of bad organizing, he cited a string of mailers distributed by the Georgia Republican Party urging people to locate their polling locations but containing faulty QR codes.

Additionally, he expressed concern about the constant barrage of pro-Warnock radio ads that could be heard on conservative talk radio and contemporary Christian stations. Warnock is a first-term senator and pastor.

Republicans and Democrats agree that Mr. Walker is still very much a possibility. According to recent polling, the race is still within the error margin. Democrats outspent Republicans in the general election by more than $100 million to $76 million, respectively.

However, the former football player Mr. Walker received 1.9 million votes earlier this month, falling 37,000 votes short of Mr. Warnock and around 60,000 votes short of the 50% barrier required to win the seat outright.

His campaign was one of the most contentious in recent memory since it was discovered that Mr. Walker had misled or inflated information regarding his background in law enforcement, business, and education. He admitted to having a history of acting violently and erratically due to a mental illness and did not deny an ex-assault wife's claim.

Despite running as a candidate who was vehemently opposed to abortion, two women claimed that he had encouraged them to get abortions. He refuted their claims. He frequently gave long, winding speeches, which Democrats delightedly disseminated.

Rick Dent, a media consultant who has worked with politicians from both parties and intends to support Mr. Warnock stated, “I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that Herschel Walker might be the most flawed Republican nominee in the nation this year.”

Democrats "have not been able to shake him yet," Mr. Dent asserted, despite all the money they have spent to undermine Mr. Walker.

Both parties have found it difficult to frame the election in all-or-nothing terms because the Democrats already have the majority in the U.S. Senate. However, the outcome of the runoff will determine whether Democrats take the 51st seat, which would make some court appointments easier. Additionally, it will strengthen the Democrats' position as rivals in a former Republican stronghold.

A strong television campaign highlighting the claims of physical abuse and violence against Mr. Walker will cost close to $6 million, according to the super PAC affiliated with Senate Democrats.

By quoting Mr. Walker's ex-wife Cindy Grossman, his son Christian, and an ex-girlfriend, all of whom claim that Mr. Walker threatened them, the advertisement adopts a melancholy tone. "Herschel Walker doesn't belong in the Senate," it declares at the end. Mr. Walker’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Detrimental news has not stopped coming to Mr. Walker. Even though Mr. Walker was running for office as a citizen of Georgia, a county official in Texas last week confirmed that he had registered to earn a tax exemption for his home there, listing the property as his principal residence. Democrats have complained about the news, which was originally revealed by CNN, and requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the state attorney general to look into whether he violated residence laws.

Mr. Walker has not responded to inquiries regarding the situation and has essentially stopped speaking with reporters. He was also conspicuously quiet this week while other Georgia Republicans criticized former President Donald J. Trump for inviting Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, two people who have made antisemitic and racist remarks, to his Florida private club.

In an indication of Mr. Walker's pursuit of moderate voters, his campaign this week reached an understanding with Mr. Trump's political backers that the former president would not support Mr. Walker in Georgia.

“God prepared me for this moment because he didn’t want a politician,” he proclaimed on Monday at a campaign event in Cumming, Ga.

“I’m not a politician. I can run that football. I can run track. And I do all those other things. I’m that warrior that God was looking for,” he added.

Additionally, Mr. Warnock has been the subject of unflattering commercials for Mr. Walker. Tuesday's broadcasts in significant markets included one that revisited a domestic dispute between the senator and his ex-wife from 2020 as well as claims that an apartment complex connected to Mr. Warnock's senior pastorship at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta was maintained in deplorable conditions and that its staff members threatened to evict tenants for small unpaid debts.

The claims have been denounced by Mr. Warnock as a "desperate" attempt to discredit his church. In October, he assured reporters that there had been no evictions from the apartment complex this year. The New York Times was informed by a complex representative that no evictions had taken place since 2020.

According to the advertising data tracker AdImpact, Democrats spent nearly $46 million on television and radio advertisements over the first three weeks of the four-week runoff while Republicans spent just over $20 million.

The messaging from Mr. Warnock has narrowed in on magnifying voters' concerns about Mr. Walker. Voters can be seen watching a series of films of Mr. Walker in which he makes some of his wilder comments, including musings on vampire flicks and pregnant cows, in an advertisement that began running in significant Georgia markets on Monday. The audience's reactions are ones of shock, perplexity, and shame.

The message against Mr. Walker has been effective, according to Republicans.

A former staffer to Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and former Senator David Perdue stated, “While certainly, people are working hard in getting him elected, they are encountering concerns.”

Republicans are still trying to convince people that Mr. Walker is the best option while Democrats have primarily concentrated on getting their political base back out to the polls.

If the decision voters make reflects their preference between President Biden and the Republicans, Ms. Zoller stated, “then Herschel Walker’s got a chance.”

“If the choice is strictly based on the two men. it’s much more difficult,” she added.

When Democrats took over the Senate earlier this month, the case for rigid party allegiance in Georgia became more difficult to make and the national stakes in the contest decreased.

Nevertheless, several prominent national Republicans have persisted in supporting Mr. Walker to spark enthusiasm among base voters and a small number of suburban moderates.

Tuesday, Senator-elect Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma and Ronna McDaniel, leader of the Republican National Committee, campaigned alongside Mr. Walker.

Nikki Haley, a former governor of South Carolina, and Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, have both signed their names to emails asking for donations for Mr. Walker during the past few days, but neither of them has physically attended the runoff.

Governor Kemp, who received just over 200,000 more votes to win reelection than Mr. Walker, is arguably the most significant stand-in for Mr. Walker. According to Mr. Kemp's influence among conservatives and moderates who could be inclined to support Mr. Walker, Mr. Kemp is a voice that should be listened to.

In addition to appearing alongside Mr. Walker at a campaign event and a fundraiser, the governor has donated staff and resources to Mr. Walker's cause. In support of Mr. Walker, he also cut a direct-to-camera advertisement for the public.

“Herschel Walker will vote for Georgia — not be another rubber stamp for Joe Biden. That’s why I’m backing Herschel. And I hope you’ll join me in voting for him too,” in the ad, Mr. Kemp proclaims.

“It has been critical for Governor Kemp to put his arm around Herschel and make it a team sport. That will be a driving message for college-educated and suburban voters who might have held back before or might not have been inclined to turn out,” Ralph Reed, a Walker supporter and the founder of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, stated.

Yes, attendance will be very important. The Georgia Secretary of State reports that more than 800,000 voters have already cast votes, exceeding turnout during the early voting period for the 2018 general election. The state-wide increase in participation includes counties that Mr. Walker won as well as the deep-blue metro Atlanta area.

Additionally, the Democrats have requested additional help. On Thursday, Mr. Warnock's campaign will be supported by former President Barack Obama in Atlanta. Michelle Obama, the former first lady, has several recorded robocalls urging people to vote.

