Joe Biden Made A Calculated Decision To Defy His Labor Supporters In An Effort To Prevent A Rail Strike

The White House had no illusions that the decision to ask Congress to force a negotiated labor agreement on railroad operators and workers would be well accepted by all, according to several officials.

The announcement of the action by President Joe Biden on Monday was unusual for its 506 words length and its in-depth, almost painful, justification for the choice to tacitly defy close political allies.

According to one official, the labor movement's vehement opposition was inevitable even though it was unwanted. As the White House pushed toward a course of action tried 18 times in the past to prevent a rail shutdown and the massive economic repercussions that would follow, similar worries from Democratic partners on Capitol Hill were seen as inevitable. A vote on measures to prevent a rail strike is anticipated on Wednesday in the House.

Less than 24 hours later, on Tuesday, as he sat with the top four congressional leaders, Biden explained in plain terms the strategic decision that trumped his decades of deep relationships to labor and overall support for the very measures rank-and-file members were urging inclusion in a new accord.

Before he met with the cross-partisan lawmakers at the White House, Biden discussed legislation to prevent a strike: "It's not an easy call, but I think we have to do it. The economy is at risk."

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top House Democrat and a close ally of Biden's, made it clear following the meeting that she would support Biden's call to pass legislation enacting a September tentative agreement endorsed by labor and management leaders, despite her reluctance to undermine the bargaining power of labor unions.

However, Pelosi's statement, which came less than 30 minutes after Biden's, offered a window into the intense effort made behind the scenes over several months to avert what White House officials considered to be an unthinkable economic calamity.

Pelosi declared that the House would respond to Biden's request within a few days. The stakes and the collaboration were both obvious. According to a person with knowledge of the situation, Biden had direct communication with Pelosi and her Senate equivalent, Sen. Chuck Schumer.

Since the end of October, administration officials have been continuously updating congressional leadership, according to the source. By the middle of November, the updates had expanded to include backup plans in case an agreement was thought to be out of reach. The implementation of the provisional accord required congressional approval.

The possibility of extending a "cooling-off period" during which negotiations may continue without the fear of a strike is one of the possibilities that lawmakers are constitutionally permitted to examine. The pursuit of that alternative was never requested by union representatives.

Nevertheless, according to insiders, Biden didn't want to — and had rejected as a possibility before the tentative agreement the two sides reached in September — ask Congress for action. It was a deadline, though, and one that underlined a deadlock that White House officials had determined over several weeks couldn't be broken.

Before making his statement, Biden also spoke with Cabinet members Marty Walsh, Marty Vilsack, and Pete Buttigieg, who had been in charge of the negotiations. In the interagency rail group, which met every day in November, the agencies were also the main participants.

"During the ratification votes, the Secretaries of Labor, Agriculture, and Transportation have been in regular touch with labor leaders and management. They believe that there is no path to resolve the dispute at the bargaining table and have recommended that we seek Congressional action," In a statement announcing his choice, Biden stated.

The latest step in a process that administration officials have been carefully managing for months is Biden's decision to ask Congress to take action. A once-in-a-century epidemic, legal and financial restrictions, long-standing political alliances, and, up until November, the stark reality of the approaching midterm elections all contributed to the complicated convergence of business and labor disputes.

Officials underlined that the tentative agreement reached between rail carriers and unions, which followed a marathon 20+ hour bargaining session, had important provisions for rail workers. The proposal, which includes $1000 cash incentives annually, immediate 14% rises with back pay, and 24% raises over five years, and union officials had approved it.

Four unions, however, rejected the agreement, highlighting a key reality at the center of the conflict: pay and economics never seemed to be the main source of contention in the negotiations.

The lack of sick pay, which is typical for workers in other industries, staffing shortages, and scheduling constraints kept many of the employees on call seven days a week, even when they weren't working.

When Biden stood at the platform in the Rose Garden many months ago to commemorate the difficult compromise that prevented a rail strike, his senior aides and Cabinet members understood their work was far from done.

Averting impending economic disaster, Biden referred to the agreement as a "win for America," Just a day earlier, it didn't seem like a given thing that a settlement between train carriers and union leaders would be reached.

Several people who were involved in the negotiations intimately or who were informed on them admitted that the deal, which was reached only weeks before the midterm elections, represented an escape from potential electoral disaster for Biden and congressional Democrats. However, the relief was just fleeting.

In the next weeks, there will be several briefings for lawmakers as well as ongoing communication with union and carrier officials. Officials became increasingly aware of this in the weeks running up to the deadline, according to insiders, and the arrangement ultimately would not hold on its own.

As rank-and-file union members assessed the deal in the months that followed and, in some cases, found it to be seriously deficient, the work done behind the scenes by top administration officials with counterparts on Capitol Hill and the key negotiators highlighted the size of the challenge that remained.

For Biden, who never misses an opportunity to tout his labor credentials, and his team, which is made up of representatives with strong ties to labor, the unrest brought back to the surface the complicated reality his administration had to deal with in the hasty effort to secure the deal in the first place.

The absence of paid sick leave provisions was seen by rank-and-file union members as a crucial oversight following the outbreak. The agreement that their leaders approved in September was rejected by a vote of four of the twelve unions involved in the negotiations.

Officials from the administration and the union expressed similar reservations about the lack of paid sick leave in the agreement, but they saw the compromise as a gain for workers who had become more outspoken about their severe concerns about their workplaces.

More importantly, insiders pointed out, the government wasn't there throughout the negotiations.

Officials functioned in a convening and mediating capacity, being extremely cautious not to go beyond their legal authority and acutely conscious of the dangers of a pro-union administration being perceived as putting its thumb on the scale during negotiations between the two sides.

As soon as the tentative agreement was made public, Walsh, the Labor Department secretary who had gathered his agency's senior negotiators for the final long meetings fueled by Italian cuisine to reach a compromise, kept up his duties.

Walsh looked for a way ahead even as unions started to vote to reject the pact.

Officials on both sides of Pennsylvania Avenue stated that the White House and Democratic leaders spent Tuesday working fast to fortify support for legislative action with time to spare before a December 9 deadline.

If not yet widespread, the objections have been cross-partisan. Republican senator from Florida Marco Rubio stated he would oppose a contract that was rejected by the workforce.

Independent Vermont senator Bernie Sanders hinted he wouldn't consent to quicken Senate deliberation without a vote to provide seven paid sick days for workers.

Ultimately, House Democratic leaders decided to set up a separate vote on legislation to include paid leave in the accord to allay concerns within their caucus.

The vote to pass the legislation enacting the accord is still planned to take place on Wednesday in the Democratic-controlled House. Following their discussion with Biden, Schumer announced that he and Mitch McConnell, the leading Republican in the Senate, had decided to proceed "as soon as possible" following the adoption of the bill by the House.

The readiness to prioritize the matter highlights a shared feeling of urgency regarding the repercussions of inactivity for members who are juggling a lengthy to-do list in the last weeks of this Congress.

The same can be said for Biden's willingness to pressure lawmakers into taking action. As a senator, he once voted against congressional action to put into effect a rail labor agreement.

Even though Biden has drawn a lot of criticism from organized labor for publicly urging Congress to enact legislation to prevent a strike this week, one labor strategist familiar with the rail strike negotiations told CNN that turning to Congress was "Biden sticking it to the unions," and that the current situation could hardly be described as "always lurking there in the background."

The strategist referred to President Ronald Reagan's well-known decision to fire thousands of Professional Air Traffic Controllers Organization members in the early 1980s as a result of their strike, saying, "It's not Reagan coming in with PATCO or anything like that," The White House, the DOL, and everyone else weighed in quite significantly on labor's side in this agreement.

A few hours after praising the importance of congressional action, Biden was in Bay City, Michigan, to support the economic policies of his administration.

The train negotiations were not mentioned, despite the criticism from allies and the urgent efforts being made on Capitol Hill to win the votes.

However, there was also little hesitancy in using a tried-and-true applause line Biden has employed numerous times in his first two years in office—one that highlighted links that White House officials regard as strong enough to withstand the occasion.

Biden stated: "The middle class built America, and unions built the middle class."

