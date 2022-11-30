The Far-right Militia Leader Was Found Guilty of Planning to Stop President Joe Biden From Entering The Office in 2020

Joseph Godwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3emXgQ_0jRwvs9600
Photo byThe New York Times

In an effort to prevent US President Joe Biden from entering office following the 2020 election, the leader of a far-right militia was found guilty of planning the crime. After a two-month trial, a jury found Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes guilty of the unusual charge of seditious conspiracy.

Prosecutors claim that he planned an armed uprising to prevent the handover of authority from Donald Trump to Joe Biden. He was on trial alongside four other people for the Capitol riots in 2021. Jessica Watkins, Kelly Meggs, and Kenneth Harrelson were three of the group who entered the structure during the assault.

On Tuesday, Meggs was also determined to have engaged in seditious conspiracy. The charges against Rhodes and Meggs carry a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison.

Thomas Caldwell, a fifth participant, was found not guilty of seditious conspiracy, along with Harrelson and Watkins. The group's five members were all held responsible for obstructing an official investigation.

Rhodes was also found guilty of tampering with records or proceedings. According to the prosecution, Rhodes served as a "battlefield general" during the riots. He was cleared of two further conspiracy charges. The jury deliberated for three whole days before reaching its decision.

Following the verdict, Rhodes' attorneys expressed their displeasure with the outcome but acknowledged that the prosecution had not won handily either. It's a mixed bag, said attorney Edward Tarpley, who also expressed gratitude that the jury acquitted the defendants on several counts. The convictions will be challenged, they say.

This was the first seditious conspiracy conviction in the US since 1995, when ten Islamist extremists were found guilty of attempting to detonate bombs near famous sites in New York City. To prevent citizens of the southern states from rebelling against the US government, the Civil War-era charge was initially put into effect.

Prosecutors must show that two or more individuals plotted to "overthrow, put down or to destroy by force" the US government or that they intended to use force to challenge US authority in order to secure a conviction for seditious conspiracy.

The conviction of Rhodes, according to University of Minnesota law professor and former US Department of Justice attorney Alan Rozenshtein, is significant because it demonstrates that a charge of seditious conspiracy is "a viable and legal path for punishing the most serious anti-democratic conduct" in the nation.

The jury's ability to responsibly implement the conviction is demonstrated by the mixed result, he continued. According to Mr. Rozenshtein, the decision gives the justice department more confidence to bring more cases against those responsible for the Capitol Riots.

On January 6, 2021, supporters of Republican then-President Donald Trump stormed Congress in an effort to prevent the declaration of Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election. Approximately 900 people have been detained for participating in the riot so far, almost all of them in all 50 states.

Successful seditious conspiracy convictions also followed another infamous attack of the US Capitol. Four nationalists from the US territory of Puerto Rico opened fire on the House of Representatives' floor in 1954, injuring a number of members.

The assailants and over a dozen other gang members were found guilty of sedition. The court heard evidence during the Oath Keepers trial that the defendants had dozens of guns concealed in a hotel room in Virginia, just over the Potomac River from Washington, DC, and had intended to transfer those weapons into the city in the event of widespread social unrest.

The Oath Keepers were on a strictly defensive mission, defense attorneys claimed, intending to protect protesters and maintain peace both inside and outside the Capitol. The weapons were never even brought into the city, they said. The jury was informed that Rhodes was receiving calls and messages while the riots were occurring outside the Capitol.

Rhodes encouraged his followers to "rise up in insurrection" in some of the texts the court was able to view. Rhodes, a former US Army paratrooper and Yale-educated lawyer, created The Oath Keepers. Members have appeared at several protests and armed standoffs across the nation during the previous ten years.

Meggs and Harrelson, two of the accused, are from Florida; Watkins is from Ohio; and Caldwell is from Virginia. Texas is home to Rhodes. Later this year, more Oath Keepers members as well as those from the Proud Boys, another extremist organization, will stand trial on seditious conspiracy charges.

Reference:

Max Matza And Nadine Yousif BBC News, (2022 November 30th). "Oath Keepers: Two members of far-right militia guilty of US sedition": The leader of a far-right militia has been found guilty of plotting to stop US President Joe Biden from taking office after the 2020 election.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-63802649

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# United States# Sedition# Conspiracy# Crime# Politics

Comments / 179

Published by

A writer with a driven passion for covering varieties of interesting topics. My sole purpose is to always deliver rich and engaging news or articles that are worth impacting lives.

2189 followers

More from Joseph Godwin

Trump Was Aware of Weisselberg's Tax Fraud - Prosecutors' Claims

A prosecutor said on Friday that Donald Trump was aware of a 15-year tax fraud committed by longtime officials at his namesake company and that the criminal behavior came to a halt when the company improved its business operations around the time Trump was elected president.

Read full story
2 comments
Georgia State

Walker And Warnock Senate Run-off: A New Survey Reveals Who is Ahead in The Contentious Ga Senate Runoff

The photo was taken from a video recording on 11alive.com.Photo by11alive. Less than a week before the much-awaited Georgia runoff, a new poll shows that Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia, is leading Herschel Walker, a Republican political rookie, and former professional football player, in the campaign for the Senate.

Read full story
452 comments

Putin Will Be Struck Immediately by The Price Cap on Russian Oil Because of The Ukraine War

According to the US, a new ceiling on the price of Russian oil will "immediately cut into Putin's most important source of revenue," The cap, which was formally adopted by Western partners on Friday, according to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, was the result of months of laborious work.

Read full story
5 comments

The Us President Joe Biden Signs Legislation To Prevent The December Nationwide Rail Strike

A train strike would "devastate our economy," according to President Biden, who urged Congress to take action. To enforce a labor agreement between rail companies and workers who had been embroiled in a contentious dispute, President Biden signed legislation on Friday. This prevented a strike that might have upended the economy right before the holiday season.

Read full story
4 comments
Georgia State

Republican Allies In Georgia Are Concerned About Walker's Finishing Pace

Photo byThe Atlanta Journal Constitution/Hyosub Shin/AJC. Republicans have expressed their displeasure with the Senate candidate's performance in the closing days of the runoff election. But nobody has written him off just yet.

Read full story
37 comments

The United States Court Of Appeals Rejects Trump's Request For A "Special Master" In The Document Case

A "special master" investigation of records taken from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate has come to an end, according to a US appeals court. The US Department of Justice, which is investigating whether Mr. Trump took sensitive information with him when he left the White House, benefits from the decision.

Read full story
2 comments

Joe Biden And Macron Condemn Putin's Conflict In Ukraine And Talk About The Tensions

Despite expressing outrage over Moscow's atrocities in its war against Ukraine, President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he is open to speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin. French President Emmanuel Macron echoed this sentiment.

Read full story
1 comments

Ukraine's President Zelensky Rejects Elon Musk's Call For Peace

Elon Musk was invited to visit Ukraine on Wednesday by President Volodymyr Zelensky to examine the devastation caused by Russian forces, adding that doing so would help the billionaire comprehend the situation before making statements about it.

Read full story
2 comments

Joe Biden Made A Calculated Decision To Defy His Labor Supporters In An Effort To Prevent A Rail Strike

The White House had no illusions that the decision to ask Congress to force a negotiated labor agreement on railroad operators and workers would be well accepted by all, according to several officials.

Read full story
355 comments

The Gun Epidemic In America Is More Deadly Than Ever

This photo was taken from a video recording on kcraPhoto byKcra. A record number of persons were killed by firearms in the US during the Covid-19 outbreak in 2021. However, the burden of the gun epidemic in America is not distributed equally.mber of persons were killed by firearms in the US during the Covid-19 outbreak in 2021. However, the burden of the gun epidemic in America is not distributed equally.

Read full story
28 comments

The United States And NATO Make Quick Moves to Arm Ukraine and Replenish Their Own Weapons Stores

The "peace dividend" from the fall of the Soviet Union was seized by European countries, who significantly reduced their defense spending, armies, and arsenals. Nearly ten years later, with the emergence of Al Qaeda, terrorism was made a priority, necessitating new military expenditures and lighter, more expeditionary soldiers.

Read full story
70 comments

A Study Indicates That miRNAs Are Essential For The Development Of Complex Brains

Octopuses have complex “camera” eyes, as seen here in a juvenile animalPhoto byNir Friedman. Animal with sophisticated neurological systems, such as cephalopods like octopuses, squids, and cuttlefish, are highly intelligent. The Max Delbrück Center's Nikolaus Rajewsky-led research team has now demonstrated in Science Advances that their evolution is connected to a notable expansion of their microRNA repertoire.

Read full story
1 comments

Writer E Jean Carroll Sued Donald Trump For Allegedly Raping Her 27 Years Ago

Jean Carroll, an American journalist, author, and Advice Columnist — https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/E._Jean_Carrol.Photo byWikipedia/Slate News. In the US state of New York, author E Jean Carroll has filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump for allegedly raping her in the 1990s. The Adult Survivors Act went into effect on Thursday, and Ms. Carroll is one of the first people to file a lawsuit under it.

Read full story
1 comments

Ukraine Loses Water And Electricity Due to a Russian Missile Barrage

Lviv, Dnipro, Odesa, and Kharkiv were all affected by outages, as well as Kyiv and the surrounding area. Also losing electricity was half of Moldova, whose system is connected to that of Ukraine.

Read full story

Trump Suffers A Double Loss At The End Of A Difficult Court Day

The long-running effort by the former president to conceal his tax returns resulted in an astonishing loss at the Supreme Court; the returns will now be presented to a Democratic-led House committee. As for his most recent attempt to stall the Mar-a-Lago classified materials case, Republican-appointed appeals court justices seemed unimpressed.

Read full story
333 comments
Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake Walmart Mass Shooting: Multiple People Were Killed And Injured

The photo was taken by the author from video coverage of the incident.Photo byFox 40. Chesapeake Police Public Information Officer Leo Kosinski informed CNN that police are responding to a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, that resulted in numerous fatalities and injuries.

Read full story

Trump's Tax Returns Are Now Available to The House Democrats: Thanks to The Supreme Court

The photo was taken by the author from an NBC video news release.Photo byNBC News. The Supreme Court denied the former president's plea that it stop the Treasury Department from disclosing the documents in a brief ruling. The former president's request to prevent their release in the last weeks of Democratic control of the chamber was denied by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, paving the way for a House committee to obtain his tax returns.

Read full story
41 comments
Georgia State

The Warnock-Walker Runoff Aarp Poll Reveals A Significant Age Gap

There is a large age disparity in voters' choices in the Georgia Senate runoff election between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and retired NFL player Herschel Walker, according to a poll issued on Tuesday by AARP, an organization for those 50 and older (R).

Read full story
88 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

A 22-year-old Gunman Killed At Least 5 People And Injured 25 Others In An LGBTQ Nightclub In Colorado Springs

Just before midnight on Saturday, a 22-year-old gunman opened fire inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing at least five people and injuring 25, according to authorities.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy