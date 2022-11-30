The Gun Epidemic In America Is More Deadly Than Ever

This photo was taken from a video recording on kcra Photo by Kcra

A record number of persons were killed by firearms in the US during the Covid-19 outbreak in 2021. However, the burden of the gun epidemic in America is not distributed equally.mber of persons were killed by firearms in the US during the Covid-19 outbreak in 2021. However, the burden of the gun epidemic in America is not distributed equally.

More than 1 million lives have been lost since 1990 as a result of firearm-related fatalities, according to a recent study that was published in JAMA Network Open on Tuesday. The researchers discovered that the fatality rates from firearms increased recently for the majority of demographic groups, particularly during the pandemic, and that significant differences continued.

The sheer magnitude of the problem, however, places the United States in a "new moment in the history of firearm fatalities," according to Dr. Eric Fleegler, a pediatric emergency physician and researcher at Boston Children's Hospital and Harvard Medical School who is also a co-author of the study. Recent data does, however, reveal some familiar patterns.

“At this moment in time, we have seen a dramatic increase that is really unparalleled,” he explained.

“During the time of the Covid pandemic, going from 2019 up to 2021, we’ve seen over a 25% increase in fatalities in two years alone. That has never happened,” he added.

Generally speaking, guys are much more vulnerable. The study, which examined information from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, found that men had made up about 86% of all firearm deaths since 1990. According to the study, senior White men had the highest percentage of firearm suicides, while Black men had the highest rate of firearm homicides.

Men were still far more likely to die than women, despite an almost two-fold increase in firearm homicide rates between 2014 and 2021 for both sexes. Despite historically rising suicide rates for women, rates of firearm suicide were seven times greater among men than women in 2021.

Even more obvious racial differences exist. In the US in 2021, the rate of homicide among young Black men was approximately ten times greater than the overall rate of firearm deaths, with 142 homicide deaths per 100,000 Black men aged 20 to 24.

Black and Hispanic male homicide rates peaked in the 20–24 age range. However, the prevalence was highest for White men in the 30 to 34 age range. Young Hispanic males had a homicide rate that was over four times greater than young White men had, and young Black men had a startling 22 times higher homicide rate than White men.

Fleegler, in his statement: “When we think about bad disparities, we’re often thinking about a 20% increase or a 50% increase. With infant mortality in the United States, when you look at Black infants versus White infants, there’s over a two-fold (difference in) mortality rate. And that is a huge number to think about.”

“And here we’re talking over 20-fold. These are orders of magnitude differences that are just worsening. And they demand that type of attention,” he added.

According to county-level research, the region with the highest rates of firearm homicide and suicide over time was the South, while the region with the lowest rates of both crimes was the West.

Additionally, the burden of firearm fatality was larger in urban than in rural areas.

Jonathan Jay, an assistant professor at Boston University School of Public Health, claims that neighborhood disadvantage and personal exposure to gun violence are the two main causes of community gun violence.

“Gun violence is most likely in spaces that show signs of physical disinvestment. Sometimes that looks like unkempt, vacant lots or abandoned houses that are boarded up, maybe a high density of liquor stores and a low density of healthy food options,” he asserted.

It's not surprising that patterns in firearm fatality rates only got worse, according to Jay, who received a grant from the National Institutes of Health to study the racial disparities in gun injuries among US youth. This is because the pandemic only served to exacerbate already existing disparities.

“It makes sense that the worst early impacts would be in neighborhoods that faced the highest disadvantage and impacts of segregation before the pandemic,” he said.

“Some people have talked about it like a mystery as to why gun violence would stay high even as things change in the pandemic. I think one possible explanation is just that things – social conditions – haven’t changed that much,” he added.

In addition, the pandemic exposed people to a variety of situations that made them feel uncomfortable and may have increased their likelihood of feeling the need to carry a weapon.

Front view of a lonely, dejected teen reading a letter while sitting on her bed, with a dim light in the backdrop. Stock Adobe

A study reveals a "huge" rise in the number of kids having suicidal thoughts and visiting the emergency room.

Violence and mental health issues grew during the epidemic, but a separate study by Johns Hopkins University researchers showed that guns made both of those things substantially more dangerous.

Guns were entirely to blame for the rise in suicides and the majority of the rise in killings between 2019 and 2021. Both the suicide rate with and without a gun climbed by 10% and by 8%, respectively, whereas the homicide rate with a gun jumped by 45% and by just 6%.

the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Center for Gun Violence Solutions' Ari Davis, a policy adviser expressed in a statement: “What we’ve seen is that the economic and social stressors during Covid have exacerbated health disparities across the spectrum.”

“The same, same stressors – social isolation, cutting social services and support – are risk factors for violence. I think all those things contributed to a rise across the board, but disproportionately burdening those who are most vulnerable,” he said again.

Researchers from the University of Michigan stated in a linked editorial that the study published on Tuesday "confirmed much of what we already know" regarding the wide gender, urban-rural, and racial differences in firearm death rates in the US.

“This burden is not distributed equally, and recent increases in firearm mortality rates are most pronounced among the demographic groups and regions that were already among the most affected,” they jotted down.

But the analysis helps identify high-risk groups that can benefit most from targeted interventions.

Dr. Christopher Rees, a researcher at Emory University School of Medicine and co-author of the study, relocated from Boston to Atlanta a little more than a year ago. He works in the emergency department at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. He claimed that he had treated "far more" youngsters injured by weapons in Atlanta than he had in Boston, demonstrating the tendencies he had discovered via his research.

“Every single time I just think, ‘One, this is awful. Two, this is someone’s kid.’ And I immediately think about my two children at home. And then three, I think, ‘This didn’t have to happen, especially to a child,’” he said.

“It is very personal each time,” he added.



