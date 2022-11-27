The United States And NATO Make Quick Moves to Arm Ukraine and Replenish Their Own Weapons Stores

Joseph Godwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NNtGo_0jOpsTAq00
Photo byThe Guardian News

The "peace dividend" from the fall of the Soviet Union was seized by European countries, who significantly reduced their defense spending, armies, and arsenals. Nearly ten years later, with the emergence of Al Qaeda, terrorism was made a priority, necessitating new military expenditures and lighter, more expeditionary soldiers.

Even NATO's protracted involvement in Afghanistan was nowhere comparable to the artillery and tank-heavy ground war in Europe that nearly all defense ministries believed would never happen again but did.

The paltry stores of artillery, ammunition, and air defenses of what some in NATO refer to as Europe's "bonsai armies," after the small Japanese trees, are being devoured in Ukraine by the kind of European war once believed impossible.

Even the all-powerful United States has limited supplies of the weapons the Ukrainians desire and require, and Washington is loath to move crucial weapons away from sensitive areas like Taiwan and Korea, where China and North Korea are continually pushing the envelope.

Now that the conflict has been going on for nine months, the West's fundamental lack of preparation has sparked a manic dash to restock NATO stockpiles while also supplying Ukraine with what it needs. As both sides use weapons and ammunition at a rate not seen since World War II, the struggle to keep arsenals full has emerged as a crucial front that might make or break Ukraine's campaign.

Officials from NATO claim that the volume of artillery being utilized is astounding. NATO soldiers in Afghanistan may have fired up to 300 rounds of artillery every day without having to worry much about air defense. The need for air defense against Russian missiles and Iranian-made drones persists despite Ukraine's ability to fire hundreds of rounds every day.

According to Camille Grand, a defense expert at the European Council on Foreign Relations and former assistant secretary general of NATO for defense investment, "a day in Ukraine is a month or more in Afghanistan."

According to a senior NATO officer, the Ukrainians were reportedly firing 6,000–7,000 artillery rounds per day in the Donbas region last summer. Every day, the Russians were launching 40,000 to 50,000 rounds.

The US barely manufactures 15,000 rounds every month, in contrast. Therefore, the West is frantically searching for increasingly hard-to-find Soviet-era weapons and supplies that Ukraine can utilize right away, particularly S-300 air defense missiles, T-72 tanks, and particularly Soviet-caliber artillery shells.

To replace its dwindling supply of pricey anti-tank Javelins and air defense missiles, the West is also attempting to develop substitute systems, even if they are more dated. Strong signals are being sent to the Western defense industries that longer-term contracts are on the horizon, additional shifts of workers should be hired, and outdated industrial lines should be renovated. To "backfill" the munitions supplies being transferred to Ukraine, it is attempting to buy supplies from nations like South Korea.

Even the possibility of NATO investing in outdated facilities in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Bulgaria to resume production of shells with Soviet calibers of 152 mm and 122 mm for Ukraine's still-significantly pre-Soviet artillery armory has been discussed. But the obstacles are as myriad as the solutions being pursued.

NATO nations have given Ukraine access to modern Western weaponry that fires 155-mm NATO-standard munitions, frequently under much pomp. However, NATO systems are rarely approved to employ rounds made by other NATO nations because they frequently produce the shells differently. Arms manufacturers use this strategy to assure that they can sell ammo for their firearms, similar to how printer manufacturers profit from ink cartridge sales.

The issue of legal export controls, which determine whether weapons and ammunition sold to one country may be transferred to another in times of conflict, is another issue.

Due to their purported neutrality, the Swiss denied Germany's request to ship to Ukraine the necessary anti-aircraft ammunition that Switzerland had produced and sold to Germany. The export of weapons is also regulated in Italy.

Given the prominence of animal names for weapons such as the Gepard (German for cheetah) and the surface-to-air missile system known as the Crotale, one NATO official referred to the assortment of systems that Ukraine must now deal with as "NATO's petting zoo" (French for rattlesnake). Thus, maintenance and replenishment are challenging.

Additionally, the Russians are experiencing issues with resupply. Despite having a large number of them, even though some of them are outdated and less reliable, they are currently employing fewer artillery shells.

Moscow is attempting to increase military production in response to a similar scramble, and it is reportedly looking to purchase missiles from North Korea and more affordable drones from Iran.

Given the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the conflict in the Donbas, NATO's new military spending targets of 2% of GDP by 2024, with 20% of that going toward equipment rather than salaries and pensions, seem modest. However, the major member nations usually disregarded even those.

According to the NATO source, when the war in Ukraine started in February, stocks for many countries were only around half of what they should have been, and there had been little advancement in the development of weapons that could be deployed interchangeably by NATO states.

Only 18% of defense spending by countries is cooperative, even inside the European Union. The weight of replacing them has proven to be great for NATO nations who have provided Ukraine with significant quantities of armaments, particularly frontline states like Poland and the Baltics.

For example, the French have given Ukraine certain cutting-edge armaments and established a 200 million euro (about $208 million) fund for Ukraine to purchase French-made weapons. However, France is hesitant to supply more because it has already provided Ukraine with at least 18 contemporary Caesar howitzers, or nearly 20% of all of its current artillery.

The European Peace Facility, a fund that the EU has authorized spending €3.1 billion ($3.2 billion), is almost 90% empty. The amount of weapons that NATO nations have so far given to Ukraine is around $40 billion, or about the same as France's yearly defense budget.

Another NATO source claimed that smaller nations had reached their full capacity and that 20 of the organization's 30 members are "pretty tapped out." He asserted that the remaining 10, particularly the more powerful allies, can still offer more. France, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands would be included in that.

Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary general of NATO, has cautioned the organization, specifically Germany, that NATO policies requiring members to maintain stockpiles shouldn't be used as an excuse to restrict arms deliveries to Ukraine.

However, it is also true that, like the United States, Germany and France seek to calibrate the armaments Ukraine receives to stop an escalation and direct assaults on Russia.

According to Mark F. Cancian, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington and a former White House weapons strategist, the Ukrainians want at least four systems that the West has not provided and is unlikely to do so: long-range surface-to-surface missiles known as ATACMS that could strike Russia and Crimea; Western fighter jets; Western tanks; and significantly more sophisticated air defense.

The tanks and fighter jets are just too complicated, requiring a year or more to train in how to use and maintain, so they won't be given. The ATACMS, with a range of about 190 kilometers, or about 118 miles, won't be given for fear they could hit Russia.

According to Mr. Cancian, NATO and the US deactivated the majority of their short-range air defense during the Cold War, so there isn't much left. It can take up to two years to produce more.

For relatively simpler weaponry, like the M-777 howitzer handed to Ukraine, there are innovative solutions, but maintenance is crucial. When equipped with the proper components, a Ukrainian engineer can use Zoom to communicate with an American artillery officer in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, about maintenance.

Also adaptable has been Ukraine. Its forces are referred to within NATO as "the MacGyver Army," a reference to a former television program in which the protagonist uses ingenuity and improvisation with whatever is available.

For instance, the Ukrainians installed Caesars, with a 40-kilometer range, on barges and pulled them out 10 kilometers to attack Snake Island, which was 50 kilometers away, surprising the French in the process.

Additionally, Ukraine has developed drones that can attack ships at sea and sank the Russian Black Sea Fleet's flagship, the Moskva, with its own modified missiles.

American officials maintain that the military still has enough equipment to support Ukraine and protect American interests abroad. After announcing more Stinger missiles for Ukraine this month, Sabrina Singh, the Pentagon's deputy press secretary, stated, "We are committed to giving Ukraine what it needs on the battlefield."

Washington is also considering less expensive, more affordable options, such as providing Ukraine with cheap, readily available anti-tank TOW missiles rather than Javelins and Hawk surface-to-air missiles rather than more recent models.

However, authorities are pressuring Ukraine to be more effective and refrain from, for instance, launching a $150,000 missile at a $20,000 drone. Some weapons are already running low.

According to a study by Mr. Cancian, the U.S. military had a restricted quantity of 155-mm artillery rounds in its stockpiles as of September, as well as restricted numbers of guided rockets, rocket launchers, howitzers, Javelins, and Stingers.

According to Mr. Cancian, the planners are likely the most concerned about the shortage of 155-mm artillery shells. It's going to take at least four to five years before you start seeing 155 shells come out the other end, he predicted, if you want to boost production capacity.

Reference:

Steven Erlanger and Lara Jakes, The New York Times, (2022 November 26th). "U.S. and NATO Scramble to Arm Ukraine and Refill Their Own Arsenals": The West thought an artillery and tank war in Europe would never happen again and shrunk weapons stockpiles. It was wrong.

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/11/26/world/europe/nato-weapons-shortage-ukraine.html

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# War# Ukraine# Russia# United States# Nato

Comments / 70

Published by

A writer with a driven passion for covering varieties of interesting topics. My sole purpose is to always deliver rich and engaging news or articles that are worth impacting lives.

1719 followers

More from Joseph Godwin

Joe Biden Made A Calculated Decision To Defy His Labor Supporters In An Effort To Prevent A Rail Strike

The White House had no illusions that the decision to ask Congress to force a negotiated labor agreement on railroad operators and workers would be well accepted by all, according to several officials.

Read full story
99 comments

The Far-right Militia Leader Was Found Guilty of Planning to Stop President Joe Biden From Entering The Office in 2020

In an effort to prevent US President Joe Biden from entering office following the 2020 election, the leader of a far-right militia was found guilty of planning the crime. After a two-month trial, a jury found Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes guilty of the unusual charge of seditious conspiracy.

Read full story
44 comments

The Gun Epidemic In America Is More Deadly Than Ever

This photo was taken from a video recording on kcraPhoto byKcra. A record number of persons were killed by firearms in the US during the Covid-19 outbreak in 2021. However, the burden of the gun epidemic in America is not distributed equally.mber of persons were killed by firearms in the US during the Covid-19 outbreak in 2021. However, the burden of the gun epidemic in America is not distributed equally.

Read full story
5 comments

A Study Indicates That miRNAs Are Essential For The Development Of Complex Brains

Octopuses have complex “camera” eyes, as seen here in a juvenile animalPhoto byNir Friedman. Animal with sophisticated neurological systems, such as cephalopods like octopuses, squids, and cuttlefish, are highly intelligent. The Max Delbrück Center's Nikolaus Rajewsky-led research team has now demonstrated in Science Advances that their evolution is connected to a notable expansion of their microRNA repertoire.

Read full story
1 comments

Writer E Jean Carroll Sued Donald Trump For Allegedly Raping Her 27 Years Ago

Jean Carroll, an American journalist, author, and Advice Columnist — https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/E._Jean_Carrol.Photo byWikipedia/Slate News. In the US state of New York, author E Jean Carroll has filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump for allegedly raping her in the 1990s. The Adult Survivors Act went into effect on Thursday, and Ms. Carroll is one of the first people to file a lawsuit under it.

Read full story
1 comments

Ukraine Loses Water And Electricity Due to a Russian Missile Barrage

Lviv, Dnipro, Odesa, and Kharkiv were all affected by outages, as well as Kyiv and the surrounding area. Also losing electricity was half of Moldova, whose system is connected to that of Ukraine.

Read full story

Trump Suffers A Double Loss At The End Of A Difficult Court Day

The long-running effort by the former president to conceal his tax returns resulted in an astonishing loss at the Supreme Court; the returns will now be presented to a Democratic-led House committee. As for his most recent attempt to stall the Mar-a-Lago classified materials case, Republican-appointed appeals court justices seemed unimpressed.

Read full story
333 comments
Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake Walmart Mass Shooting: Multiple People Were Killed And Injured

The photo was taken by the author from video coverage of the incident.Photo byFox 40. Chesapeake Police Public Information Officer Leo Kosinski informed CNN that police are responding to a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, that resulted in numerous fatalities and injuries.

Read full story

Trump's Tax Returns Are Now Available to The House Democrats: Thanks to The Supreme Court

The photo was taken by the author from an NBC video news release.Photo byNBC News. The Supreme Court denied the former president's plea that it stop the Treasury Department from disclosing the documents in a brief ruling. The former president's request to prevent their release in the last weeks of Democratic control of the chamber was denied by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, paving the way for a House committee to obtain his tax returns.

Read full story
41 comments
Georgia State

The Warnock-Walker Runoff Aarp Poll Reveals A Significant Age Gap

There is a large age disparity in voters' choices in the Georgia Senate runoff election between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and retired NFL player Herschel Walker, according to a poll issued on Tuesday by AARP, an organization for those 50 and older (R).

Read full story
88 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

A 22-year-old Gunman Killed At Least 5 People And Injured 25 Others In An LGBTQ Nightclub In Colorado Springs

Just before midnight on Saturday, a 22-year-old gunman opened fire inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing at least five people and injuring 25, according to authorities.

Read full story
1 comments
Moscow, ID

Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their Beds

Authorities are working to solve a puzzle that has authorities scrambling across the nation in the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students who were allegedly stabbed to death while sleeping in their beds.

Read full story
14 comments

Pressing For The Democratic Party Leadership, Hakeem Jeffries Represents A Generational Shift

Photo Source: United States House of Representatives. The lawmaker, who has been a member of the House for ten years, is trying to succeed Speaker Nancy Pelosi and would make a very different leader.

Read full story
15 comments

Trump's Criminal Investigations Will Be Supervised By Special Counsel, Jack Smith

The criminal investigations into former president Donald Trump by the US justice department will be supervised by an impartial attorney. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of Jack Smith, a former war crimes prosecutor, at a press conference.

Read full story
10 comments

An ICBM From North Korea Had The Range to Hit US Mainland

According to the defence minister of Japan, North Korea has fired off an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with enough range to strike the US mainland. About 210 kilometers (130 miles) west of Hokkaido, the missile landed in sea.

Read full story
271 comments

Elon Musk Attempts to Persuade Some Employees to Stay as Resignations Rock Twitter

The deadline for staff to decide whether to remain or quiet to develop a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 was set for Thursday by Mr. Musk, Twitter's new owner. Twitter appeared to be in turmoil hours before Elon Musk's deadline of Thursday for staff to decide whether to stay or leave their jobs.

Read full story
3 comments

Same-Sex Marriage Rights Bill Successfully Navigates a Key Senate Obstacle

The photo was taken by the author from a video record of same-sex couples.Photo Source: NBC News. In the post-election session, Democrats made the same-sex marriage bill one of their top priorities and moved quickly to pass it while their party still controls both chambers.

Read full story

Trump Declares His 2024 Bid While Repeating Lies And Exaggerating His Record

Donald J. Trump, the former president, said in a rambling address that he would run for re-election despite Republicans' worries that he was to blame for their disappointing midterm results.

Read full story
170 comments
Waukesha, WI

Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing Trial

Darrell Brooks faces the possibility of life in prison for killing six people and injuring dozens when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, last November. On Tuesday morning, victims who were hurt and had friends and family members die addressed him for the first time in a sentencing trial.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy