The United States And NATO Make Quick Moves to Arm Ukraine and Replenish Their Own Weapons Stores

The "peace dividend" from the fall of the Soviet Union was seized by European countries, who significantly reduced their defense spending, armies, and arsenals. Nearly ten years later, with the emergence of Al Qaeda, terrorism was made a priority, necessitating new military expenditures and lighter, more expeditionary soldiers.

Even NATO's protracted involvement in Afghanistan was nowhere comparable to the artillery and tank-heavy ground war in Europe that nearly all defense ministries believed would never happen again but did.

The paltry stores of artillery, ammunition, and air defenses of what some in NATO refer to as Europe's "bonsai armies," after the small Japanese trees, are being devoured in Ukraine by the kind of European war once believed impossible.

Even the all-powerful United States has limited supplies of the weapons the Ukrainians desire and require, and Washington is loath to move crucial weapons away from sensitive areas like Taiwan and Korea, where China and North Korea are continually pushing the envelope.

Now that the conflict has been going on for nine months, the West's fundamental lack of preparation has sparked a manic dash to restock NATO stockpiles while also supplying Ukraine with what it needs. As both sides use weapons and ammunition at a rate not seen since World War II, the struggle to keep arsenals full has emerged as a crucial front that might make or break Ukraine's campaign.

Officials from NATO claim that the volume of artillery being utilized is astounding. NATO soldiers in Afghanistan may have fired up to 300 rounds of artillery every day without having to worry much about air defense. The need for air defense against Russian missiles and Iranian-made drones persists despite Ukraine's ability to fire hundreds of rounds every day.

According to Camille Grand, a defense expert at the European Council on Foreign Relations and former assistant secretary general of NATO for defense investment, "a day in Ukraine is a month or more in Afghanistan."

According to a senior NATO officer, the Ukrainians were reportedly firing 6,000–7,000 artillery rounds per day in the Donbas region last summer. Every day, the Russians were launching 40,000 to 50,000 rounds.

The US barely manufactures 15,000 rounds every month, in contrast. Therefore, the West is frantically searching for increasingly hard-to-find Soviet-era weapons and supplies that Ukraine can utilize right away, particularly S-300 air defense missiles, T-72 tanks, and particularly Soviet-caliber artillery shells.

To replace its dwindling supply of pricey anti-tank Javelins and air defense missiles, the West is also attempting to develop substitute systems, even if they are more dated. Strong signals are being sent to the Western defense industries that longer-term contracts are on the horizon, additional shifts of workers should be hired, and outdated industrial lines should be renovated. To "backfill" the munitions supplies being transferred to Ukraine, it is attempting to buy supplies from nations like South Korea.

Even the possibility of NATO investing in outdated facilities in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Bulgaria to resume production of shells with Soviet calibers of 152 mm and 122 mm for Ukraine's still-significantly pre-Soviet artillery armory has been discussed. But the obstacles are as myriad as the solutions being pursued.

NATO nations have given Ukraine access to modern Western weaponry that fires 155-mm NATO-standard munitions, frequently under much pomp. However, NATO systems are rarely approved to employ rounds made by other NATO nations because they frequently produce the shells differently. Arms manufacturers use this strategy to assure that they can sell ammo for their firearms, similar to how printer manufacturers profit from ink cartridge sales.

The issue of legal export controls, which determine whether weapons and ammunition sold to one country may be transferred to another in times of conflict, is another issue.

Due to their purported neutrality, the Swiss denied Germany's request to ship to Ukraine the necessary anti-aircraft ammunition that Switzerland had produced and sold to Germany. The export of weapons is also regulated in Italy.

Given the prominence of animal names for weapons such as the Gepard (German for cheetah) and the surface-to-air missile system known as the Crotale, one NATO official referred to the assortment of systems that Ukraine must now deal with as "NATO's petting zoo" (French for rattlesnake). Thus, maintenance and replenishment are challenging.

Additionally, the Russians are experiencing issues with resupply. Despite having a large number of them, even though some of them are outdated and less reliable, they are currently employing fewer artillery shells.

Moscow is attempting to increase military production in response to a similar scramble, and it is reportedly looking to purchase missiles from North Korea and more affordable drones from Iran.

Given the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the conflict in the Donbas, NATO's new military spending targets of 2% of GDP by 2024, with 20% of that going toward equipment rather than salaries and pensions, seem modest. However, the major member nations usually disregarded even those.

According to the NATO source, when the war in Ukraine started in February, stocks for many countries were only around half of what they should have been, and there had been little advancement in the development of weapons that could be deployed interchangeably by NATO states.

Only 18% of defense spending by countries is cooperative, even inside the European Union. The weight of replacing them has proven to be great for NATO nations who have provided Ukraine with significant quantities of armaments, particularly frontline states like Poland and the Baltics.

For example, the French have given Ukraine certain cutting-edge armaments and established a 200 million euro (about $208 million) fund for Ukraine to purchase French-made weapons. However, France is hesitant to supply more because it has already provided Ukraine with at least 18 contemporary Caesar howitzers, or nearly 20% of all of its current artillery.

The European Peace Facility, a fund that the EU has authorized spending €3.1 billion ($3.2 billion), is almost 90% empty. The amount of weapons that NATO nations have so far given to Ukraine is around $40 billion, or about the same as France's yearly defense budget.

Another NATO source claimed that smaller nations had reached their full capacity and that 20 of the organization's 30 members are "pretty tapped out." He asserted that the remaining 10, particularly the more powerful allies, can still offer more. France, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands would be included in that.

Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary general of NATO, has cautioned the organization, specifically Germany, that NATO policies requiring members to maintain stockpiles shouldn't be used as an excuse to restrict arms deliveries to Ukraine.

However, it is also true that, like the United States, Germany and France seek to calibrate the armaments Ukraine receives to stop an escalation and direct assaults on Russia.

According to Mark F. Cancian, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington and a former White House weapons strategist, the Ukrainians want at least four systems that the West has not provided and is unlikely to do so: long-range surface-to-surface missiles known as ATACMS that could strike Russia and Crimea; Western fighter jets; Western tanks; and significantly more sophisticated air defense.

The tanks and fighter jets are just too complicated, requiring a year or more to train in how to use and maintain, so they won't be given. The ATACMS, with a range of about 190 kilometers, or about 118 miles, won't be given for fear they could hit Russia.

According to Mr. Cancian, NATO and the US deactivated the majority of their short-range air defense during the Cold War, so there isn't much left. It can take up to two years to produce more.

For relatively simpler weaponry, like the M-777 howitzer handed to Ukraine, there are innovative solutions, but maintenance is crucial. When equipped with the proper components, a Ukrainian engineer can use Zoom to communicate with an American artillery officer in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, about maintenance.

Also adaptable has been Ukraine. Its forces are referred to within NATO as "the MacGyver Army," a reference to a former television program in which the protagonist uses ingenuity and improvisation with whatever is available.

For instance, the Ukrainians installed Caesars, with a 40-kilometer range, on barges and pulled them out 10 kilometers to attack Snake Island, which was 50 kilometers away, surprising the French in the process.

Additionally, Ukraine has developed drones that can attack ships at sea and sank the Russian Black Sea Fleet's flagship, the Moskva, with its own modified missiles.

American officials maintain that the military still has enough equipment to support Ukraine and protect American interests abroad. After announcing more Stinger missiles for Ukraine this month, Sabrina Singh, the Pentagon's deputy press secretary, stated, "We are committed to giving Ukraine what it needs on the battlefield."

Washington is also considering less expensive, more affordable options, such as providing Ukraine with cheap, readily available anti-tank TOW missiles rather than Javelins and Hawk surface-to-air missiles rather than more recent models.

However, authorities are pressuring Ukraine to be more effective and refrain from, for instance, launching a $150,000 missile at a $20,000 drone. Some weapons are already running low.

According to a study by Mr. Cancian, the U.S. military had a restricted quantity of 155-mm artillery rounds in its stockpiles as of September, as well as restricted numbers of guided rockets, rocket launchers, howitzers, Javelins, and Stingers.

According to Mr. Cancian, the planners are likely the most concerned about the shortage of 155-mm artillery shells. It's going to take at least four to five years before you start seeing 155 shells come out the other end, he predicted, if you want to boost production capacity.

Steven Erlanger and Lara Jakes, The New York Times, (2022 November 26th). "U.S. and NATO Scramble to Arm Ukraine and Refill Their Own Arsenals": The West thought an artillery and tank war in Europe would never happen again and shrunk weapons stockpiles. It was wrong.