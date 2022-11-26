A Study Indicates That miRNAs Are Essential For The Development Of Complex Brains

Octopuses have complex “camera” eyes, as seen here in a juvenile animal Photo by Nir Friedman

Animal with sophisticated neurological systems, such as cephalopods like octopuses, squids, and cuttlefish, are highly intelligent. The Max Delbrück Center's Nikolaus Rajewsky-led research team has now demonstrated in Science Advances that their evolution is connected to a notable expansion of their microRNA repertoire.

The last known common ancestor of humans and cephalopods is a rudimentary wormlike animal with low intelligence and basic eyespots, which we can find if we travel far enough back in evolutionary history. Later, two categories of organisms can be used to split the animal kingdom.

People with and without backbones. Invertebrates did not evolve huge, sophisticated brains with a range of cognitive capacities, whereas vertebrates, in particular primates and other mammals, did. The cephalopods are the sole exception.

Why only these mollusks were able to build such a sophisticated neurological system has long been a mystery to scientists. A potential explanation has now been presented by an international team headed by academics from the Max Delbrück Center and Dartmouth College in the United States.

They explain in an article that appeared in Science Advances that octopuses have a significantly increased repertoire of microRNAs (miRNAs) in their neural tissue, reflecting comparable developments that happened in vertebrates.

Professor Nikolaus Rajewsky, head of the Systems Biology of Gene Regulatory Elements Lab and last author of the research, is the scientific director of the Berlin Institute for Medical Systems Biology of the Max Delbrück Center (MDC-BIMSB), stated: "So this is what connects us to the octopus."

According to him, this research indicates that miRNAs are essential for the development of complex brains. Rajewsky read a book in 2019 that described octopuses' genetic analyses. These cephalopods are known to engage in significant RNA editing, which means they frequently use certain enzymes that can recode their RNA.

"This got me thinking that octopuses may not only be good at editing but could have other RNA tricks up their sleeve too," Rajewsky stated. The Stazione Zoologica Anton Dohrn marine research station in Naples brought him samples of 18 distinct tissue types from deceased octopuses, and this is how he began working with them.

"There was indeed a lot of RNA editing going on, but not in areas that we believe to be of interest," Rajewsky muttered. The analysis findings were unexpected. The huge growth of the well-known group of RNA genes known as microRNAs was the most intriguing finding.

42 unique miRNA families in all were discovered, primarily in the brain's neural tissue. The team concludes that these genes were advantageous to the animals and are thus functionally significant because they were conserved throughout cephalopod evolution.

Octopuses have a core neural system and a peripheral nervous system, the latter of which is capable of operating on its own. Nir Friedman is to blame. Rajewsky has spent more than 20 years studying miRNAs. The instructions for protein synthesis in the cell are sent by messenger RNAs rather than being translated into them.

Small RNA fragments that are encoded by these genes attach to messenger RNA and affect protein synthesis. Another sign that these new miRNAs are important in function is that their binding sites have remained constant throughout cephalopod evolution.

"This is the third-largest expansion of microRNA families in the animal world and the largest outside of vertebrates. To give you an idea of the scale, oysters, which are also mollusks, have acquired just five new microRNA families since the last ancestors they shared with octopuses—while the octopuses have acquired 90," Dr. Grygoriy Zolotarov, the primary author, a Ukrainian scientist who worked as an intern in Rajewsky's lab at MDC-BIMSB while completing his medical degree in Prague said.

Years ago, on a visit to the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California in the evening, Rajewsky developed a fascination with octopuses. "I saw this creature sitting on the bottom of the tank and we spent several minutes, so I thought looking at each other," he claims that observing an octopus differs greatly from observing a fish in that "It's not very scientific, but their eyes do exude a sense of intelligence." Humans and octopuses both have sophisticated "camera" eyes.

Octopuses are the only invertebrate species that are unmatched in terms of evolution. They have a core neural system and a peripheral nervous system, the latter of which is independent. Even if an octopus loses one of its tentacles, the remaining tentacle is still mobile and touch-sensitive.

The fact that octopuses utilize their arms quite specifically as tools to open shells, for example, could be the reason they are the only animals to have evolved such sophisticated brain functions.

Octopuses exhibit additional intelligence in the form of curiosity and memory. They can identify persons and even prefer some over others. Because they alter their skin's structure and color as they sleep, researchers now speculate that they even dream.

Playing with microRNAs by cephalopods (yellow): MicroRNAs may have contributed to the development of complex brains in cephalopods. Image credit: Alien-like creatures by Grygoriy Zolotarov.

"They say if you want to meet an alien, go diving and make friends with an octopus," Rajewsky stated. He now intends to cooperate with other octopus researchers to create a European network that would facilitate increased scientific communication.

Rajewsky claims that despite the tiny size of the group right now, interest in octopuses is rising across the board, especially among behavioral scientists. He alleges that studying an intelligence that evolved wholly independently of our own is fascinating. But it's challenging.

"If you do tests with them using small snacks as rewards, they soon lose interest. At least, that's what my colleagues tell me," Rajewsky affirmed.

Zolotarov stated: "Since octopuses aren't typical model organisms, our molecular-biological tools were very limited. So we don't yet know exactly which types of cell express the new microRNAs."

Currently, Rajewsky's team is preparing to use a method that was created in his lab to make the cells in octopus tissue visible at the molecular level.

