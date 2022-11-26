A Study Indicates That miRNAs Are Essential For The Development Of Complex Brains

Joseph Godwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47IDGs_0jO7Lql500
Octopuses have complex “camera” eyes, as seen here in a juvenile animalPhoto byNir Friedman

Animal with sophisticated neurological systems, such as cephalopods like octopuses, squids, and cuttlefish, are highly intelligent. The Max Delbrück Center's Nikolaus Rajewsky-led research team has now demonstrated in Science Advances that their evolution is connected to a notable expansion of their microRNA repertoire.

The last known common ancestor of humans and cephalopods is a rudimentary wormlike animal with low intelligence and basic eyespots, which we can find if we travel far enough back in evolutionary history. Later, two categories of organisms can be used to split the animal kingdom.

People with and without backbones. Invertebrates did not evolve huge, sophisticated brains with a range of cognitive capacities, whereas vertebrates, in particular primates and other mammals, did. The cephalopods are the sole exception.

Why only these mollusks were able to build such a sophisticated neurological system has long been a mystery to scientists. A potential explanation has now been presented by an international team headed by academics from the Max Delbrück Center and Dartmouth College in the United States.

They explain in an article that appeared in Science Advances that octopuses have a significantly increased repertoire of microRNAs (miRNAs) in their neural tissue, reflecting comparable developments that happened in vertebrates.

Professor Nikolaus Rajewsky, head of the Systems Biology of Gene Regulatory Elements Lab and last author of the research, is the scientific director of the Berlin Institute for Medical Systems Biology of the Max Delbrück Center (MDC-BIMSB), stated: "So this is what connects us to the octopus."

According to him, this research indicates that miRNAs are essential for the development of complex brains. Rajewsky read a book in 2019 that described octopuses' genetic analyses. These cephalopods are known to engage in significant RNA editing, which means they frequently use certain enzymes that can recode their RNA.

"This got me thinking that octopuses may not only be good at editing but could have other RNA tricks up their sleeve too," Rajewsky stated. The Stazione Zoologica Anton Dohrn marine research station in Naples brought him samples of 18 distinct tissue types from deceased octopuses, and this is how he began working with them.

"There was indeed a lot of RNA editing going on, but not in areas that we believe to be of interest," Rajewsky muttered. The analysis findings were unexpected. The huge growth of the well-known group of RNA genes known as microRNAs was the most intriguing finding.

42 unique miRNA families in all were discovered, primarily in the brain's neural tissue. The team concludes that these genes were advantageous to the animals and are thus functionally significant because they were conserved throughout cephalopod evolution.

Octopuses have a core neural system and a peripheral nervous system, the latter of which is capable of operating on its own. Nir Friedman is to blame. Rajewsky has spent more than 20 years studying miRNAs. The instructions for protein synthesis in the cell are sent by messenger RNAs rather than being translated into them.

Small RNA fragments that are encoded by these genes attach to messenger RNA and affect protein synthesis. Another sign that these new miRNAs are important in function is that their binding sites have remained constant throughout cephalopod evolution.

"This is the third-largest expansion of microRNA families in the animal world and the largest outside of vertebrates. To give you an idea of the scale, oysters, which are also mollusks, have acquired just five new microRNA families since the last ancestors they shared with octopuses—while the octopuses have acquired 90," Dr. Grygoriy Zolotarov, the primary author, a Ukrainian scientist who worked as an intern in Rajewsky's lab at MDC-BIMSB while completing his medical degree in Prague said.

Years ago, on a visit to the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California in the evening, Rajewsky developed a fascination with octopuses. "I saw this creature sitting on the bottom of the tank and we spent several minutes, so I thought looking at each other," he claims that observing an octopus differs greatly from observing a fish in that "It's not very scientific, but their eyes do exude a sense of intelligence." Humans and octopuses both have sophisticated "camera" eyes.

Octopuses are the only invertebrate species that are unmatched in terms of evolution. They have a core neural system and a peripheral nervous system, the latter of which is independent. Even if an octopus loses one of its tentacles, the remaining tentacle is still mobile and touch-sensitive.

The fact that octopuses utilize their arms quite specifically as tools to open shells, for example, could be the reason they are the only animals to have evolved such sophisticated brain functions.

Octopuses exhibit additional intelligence in the form of curiosity and memory. They can identify persons and even prefer some over others. Because they alter their skin's structure and color as they sleep, researchers now speculate that they even dream.

Playing with microRNAs by cephalopods (yellow): MicroRNAs may have contributed to the development of complex brains in cephalopods. Image credit: Alien-like creatures by Grygoriy Zolotarov.

"They say if you want to meet an alien, go diving and make friends with an octopus," Rajewsky stated. He now intends to cooperate with other octopus researchers to create a European network that would facilitate increased scientific communication.

Rajewsky claims that despite the tiny size of the group right now, interest in octopuses is rising across the board, especially among behavioral scientists. He alleges that studying an intelligence that evolved wholly independently of our own is fascinating. But it's challenging.

"If you do tests with them using small snacks as rewards, they soon lose interest. At least, that's what my colleagues tell me," Rajewsky affirmed.

Zolotarov stated: "Since octopuses aren't typical model organisms, our molecular-biological tools were very limited. So we don't yet know exactly which types of cell express the new microRNAs."

Currently, Rajewsky's team is preparing to use a method that was created in his lab to make the cells in octopus tissue visible at the molecular level.

References:

Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine, Phys News, ("2022 November 25th). "What octopus and human brains have in common": Cephalopods like octopuses, squids, and cuttlefish are highly intelligent animals with complex nervous systems. In Science Advances, a team led by Nikolaus Rajewsky of the Max Delbrück Center has now shown that their evolution is linked to a dramatic expansion of their microRNA repertoire.

https://phys.org/news/2022-11-octopus-human-brains-common.amp

Michelle Starr, Science Alert, (2022 November 26th). "Octopus Brains Evolved to Share a Surprising Trait in With Our Brains": Our glorious little blue marble of a planet is filled with an astonishingly diverse array of lifeforms, but some are definitely more peculiar than others.

https://www.sciencealert.com/octopus-brains-evolved-to-share-a-surprising-trait-in-with-our-brains

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Science# Octopus brains# Human brains# Animals# Science discovery

Comments / 1

Published by

A writer with a driven passion for covering varieties of interesting topics. My sole purpose is to always deliver rich and engaging news or articles that are worth impacting lives.

1719 followers

More from Joseph Godwin

Joe Biden Made A Calculated Decision To Defy His Labor Supporters In An Effort To Prevent A Rail Strike

The White House had no illusions that the decision to ask Congress to force a negotiated labor agreement on railroad operators and workers would be well accepted by all, according to several officials.

Read full story
99 comments

The Far-right Militia Leader Was Found Guilty of Planning to Stop President Joe Biden From Entering The Office in 2020

In an effort to prevent US President Joe Biden from entering office following the 2020 election, the leader of a far-right militia was found guilty of planning the crime. After a two-month trial, a jury found Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes guilty of the unusual charge of seditious conspiracy.

Read full story
44 comments

The Gun Epidemic In America Is More Deadly Than Ever

This photo was taken from a video recording on kcraPhoto byKcra. A record number of persons were killed by firearms in the US during the Covid-19 outbreak in 2021. However, the burden of the gun epidemic in America is not distributed equally.mber of persons were killed by firearms in the US during the Covid-19 outbreak in 2021. However, the burden of the gun epidemic in America is not distributed equally.

Read full story
5 comments

The United States And NATO Make Quick Moves to Arm Ukraine and Replenish Their Own Weapons Stores

The "peace dividend" from the fall of the Soviet Union was seized by European countries, who significantly reduced their defense spending, armies, and arsenals. Nearly ten years later, with the emergence of Al Qaeda, terrorism was made a priority, necessitating new military expenditures and lighter, more expeditionary soldiers.

Read full story
70 comments

Writer E Jean Carroll Sued Donald Trump For Allegedly Raping Her 27 Years Ago

Jean Carroll, an American journalist, author, and Advice Columnist — https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/E._Jean_Carrol.Photo byWikipedia/Slate News. In the US state of New York, author E Jean Carroll has filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump for allegedly raping her in the 1990s. The Adult Survivors Act went into effect on Thursday, and Ms. Carroll is one of the first people to file a lawsuit under it.

Read full story
1 comments

Ukraine Loses Water And Electricity Due to a Russian Missile Barrage

Lviv, Dnipro, Odesa, and Kharkiv were all affected by outages, as well as Kyiv and the surrounding area. Also losing electricity was half of Moldova, whose system is connected to that of Ukraine.

Read full story

Trump Suffers A Double Loss At The End Of A Difficult Court Day

The long-running effort by the former president to conceal his tax returns resulted in an astonishing loss at the Supreme Court; the returns will now be presented to a Democratic-led House committee. As for his most recent attempt to stall the Mar-a-Lago classified materials case, Republican-appointed appeals court justices seemed unimpressed.

Read full story
333 comments
Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake Walmart Mass Shooting: Multiple People Were Killed And Injured

The photo was taken by the author from video coverage of the incident.Photo byFox 40. Chesapeake Police Public Information Officer Leo Kosinski informed CNN that police are responding to a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, that resulted in numerous fatalities and injuries.

Read full story

Trump's Tax Returns Are Now Available to The House Democrats: Thanks to The Supreme Court

The photo was taken by the author from an NBC video news release.Photo byNBC News. The Supreme Court denied the former president's plea that it stop the Treasury Department from disclosing the documents in a brief ruling. The former president's request to prevent their release in the last weeks of Democratic control of the chamber was denied by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, paving the way for a House committee to obtain his tax returns.

Read full story
41 comments
Georgia State

The Warnock-Walker Runoff Aarp Poll Reveals A Significant Age Gap

There is a large age disparity in voters' choices in the Georgia Senate runoff election between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and retired NFL player Herschel Walker, according to a poll issued on Tuesday by AARP, an organization for those 50 and older (R).

Read full story
88 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

A 22-year-old Gunman Killed At Least 5 People And Injured 25 Others In An LGBTQ Nightclub In Colorado Springs

Just before midnight on Saturday, a 22-year-old gunman opened fire inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing at least five people and injuring 25, according to authorities.

Read full story
1 comments
Moscow, ID

Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their Beds

Authorities are working to solve a puzzle that has authorities scrambling across the nation in the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students who were allegedly stabbed to death while sleeping in their beds.

Read full story
14 comments

Pressing For The Democratic Party Leadership, Hakeem Jeffries Represents A Generational Shift

Photo Source: United States House of Representatives. The lawmaker, who has been a member of the House for ten years, is trying to succeed Speaker Nancy Pelosi and would make a very different leader.

Read full story
15 comments

Trump's Criminal Investigations Will Be Supervised By Special Counsel, Jack Smith

The criminal investigations into former president Donald Trump by the US justice department will be supervised by an impartial attorney. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of Jack Smith, a former war crimes prosecutor, at a press conference.

Read full story
10 comments

An ICBM From North Korea Had The Range to Hit US Mainland

According to the defence minister of Japan, North Korea has fired off an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with enough range to strike the US mainland. About 210 kilometers (130 miles) west of Hokkaido, the missile landed in sea.

Read full story
271 comments

Elon Musk Attempts to Persuade Some Employees to Stay as Resignations Rock Twitter

The deadline for staff to decide whether to remain or quiet to develop a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 was set for Thursday by Mr. Musk, Twitter's new owner. Twitter appeared to be in turmoil hours before Elon Musk's deadline of Thursday for staff to decide whether to stay or leave their jobs.

Read full story
3 comments

Same-Sex Marriage Rights Bill Successfully Navigates a Key Senate Obstacle

The photo was taken by the author from a video record of same-sex couples.Photo Source: NBC News. In the post-election session, Democrats made the same-sex marriage bill one of their top priorities and moved quickly to pass it while their party still controls both chambers.

Read full story

Trump Declares His 2024 Bid While Repeating Lies And Exaggerating His Record

Donald J. Trump, the former president, said in a rambling address that he would run for re-election despite Republicans' worries that he was to blame for their disappointing midterm results.

Read full story
170 comments
Waukesha, WI

Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing Trial

Darrell Brooks faces the possibility of life in prison for killing six people and injuring dozens when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, last November. On Tuesday morning, victims who were hurt and had friends and family members die addressed him for the first time in a sentencing trial.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy