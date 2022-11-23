Trump Suffers A Double Loss At The End Of A Difficult Court Day

Joseph Godwin

Photo byThe Guardian News

The long-running effort by the former president to conceal his tax returns resulted in an astonishing loss at the Supreme Court; the returns will now be presented to a Democratic-led House committee. As for his most recent attempt to stall the Mar-a-Lago classified materials case, Republican-appointed appeals court justices seemed unimpressed.

A New York judge scheduled the $250 million fraud case against Donald Trump, three of his children, and his business for trial in October 2023, just before the Republican primary season. Sen. Lindsey Graham, a supporter of Trump who made bogus charges of election fraud in 2020, testified before a Georgia grand jury looking into the former president's claimed attempt to steal the election.

It's not uncommon for Trump to struggle on the same day in many instances that are ongoing, given his extensive legal exposure and propensity to use the courts' slow decision-making process to delay accountability.

But since he announced his third run for the Republican presidential nomination last week, Tuesday's revelations were the first time that the legal confusion and danger that surround him had come into sharp focus. It will be the first test of whether the several litigation fronts he is facing would hinder his ability to run a credible campaign and turn off GOP primary voters who could support a different candidate.

Tuesday's events suggested two steadfast Trump legal strategies may start to break down, including the papers case and the likelihood that Democrats could soon obtain Trump's tax returns weeks before Republicans assume control of the House. The first is his claim that, as an ex-president, he should be treated differently by the law than other Americans.

The second is that his strategy of protracted delays might be losing its effectiveness. The former president has nevertheless consistently managed to distance himself from crises that may have brought down other politicians. And he will undoubtedly utilize recent developments in the cases to support the persecution thesis at the heart of his new presidential campaign.

However, departing governor of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson, who is also thinking about running for president of the United States in 2024, stated on CNN on Tuesday that the latest indications of Trump's unrest may drive off GOP supporters.

"It's dizzying for the public to see this kind of chaos surrounding a candidate for president. To me, it's very problematic and just is reflective of all of the challenges that go with a Trump candidacy," Hutchinson asserted.

One of the first indications of Trump's determination to defy conventions was his failure to follow tradition by refusing to provide his tax returns to the public during the 2016 presidential campaign. Therefore, the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the IRS's release of his tax records to the House Ways and Means Committee marked a huge political setback as well as a personal one for him.

The committee's Democratic leadership claims that the returns should be used to determine whether there is a need to modify the tax regulations that apply to presidents who are currently in office. Given that a chief executive has the authority to determine tax policies, it may be problematic if there were any potential concealed conflicts of interest or liabilities owing by presidents, as well as skipped or underpayments on such forms.

The committee had been permitted to view the returns by the legislature, a lower court had already determined. But it's unclear how much time Democrats would have to review the returns or perhaps modify the rule with just a few weeks left before Republicans take control of the House.

Additionally, it's not guaranteed that the returns Trump has long attempted to hide will be made public. On Tuesday, committee member and Texas Democrat Rep. Lloyd Doggett declared that the records were protected by privacy laws. But he also asserted that the panel had the option of making the records public and that the urgency of the situation makes it an additional consideration.

Massachusetts Democrat Richard Neal, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, stated that the Supreme Court had upheld a crucial standard on the case's substance. The idea of oversight has been upheld ever since the Magna Carta, and this is still true today. The committee will now carry out the scrutiny that we have demanded for the past three and a half years because this transcends politics.

Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, the committee's top Republican, cautioned that by resigning, the court set a precedent that would make it impossible for any person to be protected from a majority political party.

According to Brady's statement: "By effectively granting the majority party in either chamber of Congress nearly unlimited power to target and make public the tax returns of political enemies -- political figures, private citizens, or even justices of the Supreme Court themselves. They are opening a dangerous new political battleground where no citizen is safe."

The question of whether Trump's defeat in the tax returns dispute will affect how future Republican presidential candidates would handle their financial records is an intriguing development. They could not just start a new tradition of presidential transparency by making them public. They might be able to surprise Trump.

Trump's other major setback included the Mar-a-Lago records case, where the important safeguards the former president had obtained from a judge in a lower court in Florida now seem to be at risk. For possible obstruction of justice, criminal manipulation of official documents, and violations of the Espionage Act, which forbids the improper storage of sensitive national security information, the DOJ is looking into the former president.

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals three-judge panel showed skepticism toward Trump's justifications for why he should be granted access to a special master to comb through the roughly 22,000 pages of documents collected from his Florida club.

Whether Trump, as a former president, is entitled to the kind of judicial intervention that, if widely used, could delay countless regular legal matters involving other Americans, is a crucial question at stake in this case. Judge William Pryor, the chief of the appeal court, questioned several of Trump's claims in a statement that was widely recognized by legal observers.

"We've gotta be concerned about the precedent that we would create that would allow any target of the offense of a federal criminal investigation to go into district court and to have a district court entertain this kind of petition, exercise equitable jurisdiction (that allows a court to intervene) and interfere with the executive branch's ongoing investigation," Pryor disclosed this information to James Trusty, a lawyer for Trump.

"Other than the fact that this involves a former president, everything else about this ... is indistinguishable," During the arguments, Pryor informed Trusty.

Trump has frequently referred to the FBI search of his properties as "a raid" and another judge, Britt Grant, chastised Trusty for using that term. "Do you think a raid is the right term for the execution of a warrant?" Grant inquired. For using the "loaded term," Trusty offered an apology.

Former Department of Defense special counsel Ryan Goodman told CNN's Burnett that the court could decide to overturn Judge Aileen Cannon's appointment of the special master, dealing the former president a serious setback.

"They would basically be saying, you never should have exercised jurisdiction in the first place, Judge Cannon, you didn't have it," Goodman asserted.

Any such action might considerably expedite the paper's lawsuit, which last week saw Attorney General Merrick Garland appoint a special counsel to lead. Additionally, it might provide the public with the opportunity for clarity as they assess yet another novel political scenario involving Trump.

Both trials have been hampered by the former president's numerous legal issues, but Tuesday brought indications that they might be getting closer to the conclusion.

Reference:

Stephen Collinson, CNN News, (2022 November 23rd). "Trump's rough day in court ends with a double defeat":Donald Trump had a bad day in court on Tuesday -- or, more accurately, courts.

https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2022/11/23/politics/donald-trump-rough-day-in-court-analysis/index.html

