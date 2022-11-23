Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake Walmart Mass Shooting: Multiple People Were Killed And Injured

Joseph Godwin

The photo was taken by the author from video coverage of the incident.

Chesapeake Police Public Information Officer Leo Kosinski informed CNN that police are responding to a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, that resulted in numerous fatalities and injuries.

Kosinski told CNN that when police arrived at the store at 10:12 p.m., they discovered signs of a shooting there.

Kosinski claimed that when the officers entered the business, they saw numerous bodies and injured individuals. Police are still unable to determine an exact death toll, but they believe it to be "less than ten," he proceeded.

Five victims are currently being treated at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, the area's top trauma center, according to a representative for the hospital that received the injured patients.

Kosinski stated that the gunman is thought to be among the deceased and added that it is unlikely that any law enforcement personnel opened fire in response.

Police are still searching the business for other potential casualties.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives field office in Washington, DC, is aiding the local police with their investigation, the bureau announced on Twitter.

During the investigation, Chesapeake municipal officials encouraged customers to avoid the store. The city wrote in a tweet: "Our first responders are well-trained and prepared to respond; please give them space to do so."

According to Joetta Jeffery, During the incident, her mother, Betsy Umphlett, texted her from inside the store to let her know that someone had started firing. She has been reunited with her mother, according to Jeffery, who is unharmed but in shock.

According to local officials, a reunion center has been established at the Chesapeake Conference Center. Only members of the customer's family and emergency contacts are to travel to the facility, according to their request.

Police from Virginia Beach and FBI agents have come to Chesapeake's aid. Just after midnight, the ATF in Washington tweeted that they were en route to assist with the investigation.

On Wednesday morning, Walmart released a statement: “We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store. We’re praying for those impacted, the community, and our associates. We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates.”

Sen. Louise Lucas, a state senator from Virginia who covers that area of Chesapeake, released a statement on Tuesday night: “I am absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight. I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives.”

Meanwhile, this is "breaking news" — the investigation is still on.

