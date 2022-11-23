Trump's Tax Returns Are Now Available to The House Democrats: Thanks to The Supreme Court

Joseph Godwin

The photo was taken by the author from an NBC video news release.

The Supreme Court denied the former president's plea that it stop the Treasury Department from disclosing the documents in a brief ruling. The former president's request to prevent their release in the last weeks of Democratic control of the chamber was denied by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, paving the way for a House committee to obtain his tax returns.

The most recent instance of the court siding against Mr. Trump, who chose three justices to the bench, came in the unsigned order, which did not note any dissents. The outcome indicates that the Treasury Department will likely soon provide the House, which has been asking for Mr. Trump's financial records since 2019, with those documents.

To pursue an appeal before the Supreme Court, Mr. Trump's legal team had urged the justices to extend a lower court's stay. They had argued that the House's request raised issues that were too crucial to allow the Treasury Department to turn over his files before they were resolved.

However, Douglas N. Letter, the head of the House's legal team, urged the Supreme Court not to get involved, citing the upcoming election of a new Congress in January. "Any further delay would leave the committee and Congress as a whole little or no time to complete their legislative work,” he wrote.

The Supreme Court abruptly announced that it was rejecting Mr. Trump's request for a delay. It did not provide any legal justification for the choice. A request for comment did not immediately elicit a response from Mr. Trump's legal team or Richard E. Neal's agent, a Massachusetts Democrat who chairs the Ways and Means Committee.

The controversy began when Mr. Trump refused to release his tax returns in 2016, defying a contemporary standard set by presidents and presidential candidates. Mr. Neal requested them from the Treasury Department in 2019, following the election of Democrats to control the House.

The Ways and Means Committee is authorized by law to view any taxpayer's records, but the Trump administration refused to allow the department to provide the information. The House filed a lawsuit in July 2019 to have its demand carried out.

The legal team for Mr. Trump has contended that Mr. Neal's request does not have a legitimate legislative purpose. They have said that his justification that Congress needs the documents to explore a program that audits presidents is a political ruse.

Judge Trevor N. McFadden, who was chosen by Trump, was given the case and deliberated before delivering a decision. When the Biden administration took office and the current Congress was seated in 2021, the matter was still ongoing.

The Justice Department issued a memo stating that the committee had a legal right to the returns after Mr. Neal reiterated his request. Judge McFadden decided on the case in December of last year, holding that the committee had a legitimate right to the records.

However, he refused to release them until the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit had an opportunity to review his ruling. Judge McFadden's judgment was confirmed by a panel of the Court of Appeals in August, but Mr. Trump requested that the full appeals court revisit the case. That plea was turned down last month.

John G. Roberts Jr., the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, temporarily prolonged the block after Mr. Trump requested the court to get involved. Despite guaranteeing a supermajority of conservative judges on the court for years to come, Mr. Trump has had a rocky relationship with the justices.

His attempts to challenge various aspects of the 2020 election, to stop prosecutors from obtaining his financial records, and to have an outside arbitrator review private documents seized from his home have all been rejected by the court in recent years.

Reference:

Charlie Savage, The New York Times, (2022 November 22). "Supreme Court Permits House Democrats to Obtain Trump’s Tax Returns": In a terse order, the Supreme Court rejected the former president’s request that it block the Treasury Department from turning over the files.

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/11/22/us/supreme-court-trump-taxes-house-democrats.html?smid=url-share

# United States# Supreme Court# Democrats# Taxes# Donald Trump

