The Warnock-Walker Runoff Aarp Poll Reveals A Significant Age Gap

Joseph Godwin

Photo byCCN News

There is a large age disparity in voters' choices in the Georgia Senate runoff election between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and retired NFL player Herschel Walker, according to a poll issued on Tuesday by AARP, an organization for those 50 and older (R).

According to the AARP Georgia poll, Warnock has a 24-point advantage over Walker among those ages 18 to 49, while Walker has a 9-point advantage over them. The preferences of the two groups diverge by a total of 33 points.

According to the poll, which has a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points among respondents 50 and older, voters are more in favor of Walker the older they are.

Walker leads Warnock by 13 points among respondents 65 and older, but that advantage drops to 4 points among respondents 50 to 64.

Warnock leads Walker by 83 points among black voters aged 50 and older, who have different preferences than their age group as a whole. For the group, the error margin was 4.9 percentage points.

Despite voters aged 50 and older making up more than 60% of prospective runoff votes, Warnock leads in the poll among all age categories overall by 4 percentage points.

Debra Tyler-Horton, state director for AARP in Georgia, issued a statement: “Georgia voters 50 and older are a critical voting demographic that both candidates are competing for in this runoff election.”

“Georgia residents want their leaders to provide solutions to inflation and the rising cost of living, preserve democracy and protect their health and financial security,” Tyler-Horton further stated.

“The message is clear, if these candidates want to win the U.S. Senate seat, they should pay attention to the issues that matter to Georgians 50-plus,” she added.

90 percent of voters 50 and older said they were "very motivated" to cast a ballot in the runoff on December 6.

550 voters over the age of 50 were among the 1,183 likely Georgia voters who participated in the poll, which was conducted between November 11 and November 17.

Reference:

Chloe Folmar, The Hill News, (2022 November 22nd). "Huge age gap shows up in AARP poll of Warnock-Walker runoff": A poll released on Tuesday by AARP, an interest group for those aged 50 and older, found a significant age gap in voters’ preferences in the Georgia Senate runoff election between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and former NFL player Herschel Walker (R).

https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/3746400-huge-age-gap-shows-up-in-aarp-poll-of-warnock-walker-runoff/amp/

