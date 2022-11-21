Photo by RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post

Just before midnight on Saturday, a 22-year-old gunman opened fire inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing at least five people and injuring 25, according to authorities.

Adrian Vasquez, the chief of police in Colorado Springs, has named Anderson Lee Aldrich as the shooter at Club Q.

He entered the club and opened fire right away, but at least two clubgoers fought him off and stopped additional carnage, according to Vasquez.

"We owe them a great debt of thanks," he asserted.

Some of the worst mass shootings in American history have occurred in Colorado, including the 1999 massacre at Columbine High School. Six people were killed in a mass shooting at a birthday party in Colorado Springs the previous year.

There were only moments of violence. Numerous 911 calls were made to the police beginning at 11:56 p.m., officers were sent to the scene at 11:57 p.m., one officer arrived at midnight, and the suspect was apprehended at 12:02 a.m., according to the police. Police reported that 39 patrol officers altogether responded, while Fire Department Captain Mike Smaldino reported that 11 ambulances arrived at the scene.

The police chief, Vasquez, said that Aldrich used a long rifle in the shooting and that two guns were discovered nearby.

According to Joshua Thurman, who was also dancing in the club, he heard the noises of damaged windows, crying people, and additional gunshots. When he emerged, he noticed bodies on the ground, as well as blood and broken glass.

Authorities initially reported that 18 people had been hurt, but later increased that number to 25.

According to Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers on Sunday, 19 of the 25 injured had gunshot wounds. Suthers stated that he expects the injured individuals to survive based on conversations with medical professionals, and the community is "crossing its fingers" for no additional fatalities.

Police noted that Club Q had ties to the LGBTQ community and said they were looking into whether the incident was a case of hate crime. The shooting occurred on Sunday, the day before Transgender Day of Remembrance.

"Club Q is a haven for our LGBTQ citizens. Every citizen has a right to feel safe and secure in our city, to go about our beautiful city without fear of being harmed or treated poorly," Vasquez asserted.

Club Q mentioned in a post on social media: "it was devastated by the senseless attack on our community" and thanked "the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."

The alleged nightclub shooter's identity and birthdate matched those of a person detained in connection with a bomb threat the year before, according to two law enforcement sources, and Colorado Governor Jared Polis told CNN he thought they were the same person."Everything I heard indicates it is the same person," Polis mumbled.

According to a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at the time and his mother's former landlord, Anderson Lee Aldrich was detained in June 2021 following a standoff at a Colorado Springs residence where his mother resided.

Aldrich is shown in a video acquired by CNN relinquishing himself to the authorities last year after reportedly making a bomb threat. Aldrich can be seen leaving the house barefoot and with his hands raised in the video footage captured by the home's owner's Ring door camera as he approaches sheriff's deputies.

In the June press release, sheriff's deputies stated that they were called after Aldrich's mother reported that he had threatened to harm her with a homemade bomb, several weapons, and ammunition.

According to the press release, when deputies called the suspect, he disobeyed their instructions to surrender, causing them to order the evacuation of neighboring residences.

Aldrich was apprehended after leaving the residence when the sheriff's crisis negotiation squad successfully persuaded him to do so many hours after the initial police contact. No explosives were discovered in the house by the authorities.

It's unclear at this time how the lawsuit was settled. The district attorney's office, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette, stated no official charges were brought in the matter. An inquiry from CNN for comment was not answered by the district attorney's office.

Aldrich also called the Gazette to get an earlier article about the incident from 2021 taken down from the wabpage, according to the newspaper. Aldrich reportedly left a voicemail requesting the Gazette to either remove or update the story since there is absolutely nothing there and the case was dropped.

The club served as the LGBTQ community's "second home." The only LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs until recently was Club Q, which opened its doors in 2002.

With little under 500,000 citizens, the city has the second-highest population in the state and is the location of several military installations. Focus on the Family, a fundamentalist Christian organization that believes homosexuality and same-sex marriage are sins, has its headquarters there.

Owner of Club Q Nic Grzecka stated that he and his business partner opened the club to obtain a "permanent" safe spot in the community in an interview with Colorado Springs Indy in July 2020.

The location further provides activities for people of all ages, such as brunch and a scheduled Thanksgiving celebration.

Tiana Nicole Dykes, a native of Colorado Springs, described Club Q as "a second home full of chosen family."

"I'm there every other week if not every single week. This space means the world to me. The energy, the people, the message. It's an amazing place that didn't deserve this tragedy. Something like a mass shooting at an LGBT+ safe space is damaging beyond belief. There are feelings of disrespect, disbelief, and just pure shock. Nobody ever thinks it's gonna happen to them, and sometimes it does," Dykes explained.

The attack was described as "horrific, sickening, and devastating" in a statement released on Sunday by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat and the country's first known gay governor. Polis also offered state resources to local law enforcement.

"We are eternally grateful for the brave individuals who blocked the gunman likely saving lives in the process and for the first responders who responded swiftly to this horrific shooting," he mumbled.

"Colorado stands with our LGTBQ community and everyone impacted by this tragedy as we mourn together," he added.

There are only two gay bars in Colorado Springs, according to Polis, and Club Q is one of them.

"Everyone knew it. I knew it, knew this venue. It's just shocking. That's still setting in for people. But I know we're going to bounce back. We're showing love for one another. We're showing healing for one another," the governor proclaimed.

Two US Democratic senators from Colorado issued words of condolence and called for more to be done for the LGBTQ community.

"We have to protect LGBTQ lives from this hate," Sen. John Hickenlooper asserted.

Sen. Michael Bennett mumbled stated: "As we seek justice for this unimaginable act, we must do more to protect the LGBTQ community and stand firm against discrimination and hate in every form."

In a statement, President Joe Biden expressed his prayers for the victims and their families.

In a written proclamation, Biden stated: "While no motive in this attack is yet clear, we know that the LGBTQI+ community has been subjected to horrific hate violence in recent years. Gun violence continues to have a devastating and particular impact on LGBTQI+ communities across our nation and threats of violence are increasing."

