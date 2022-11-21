Colorado Springs, CO

A 22-year-old Gunman Killed At Least 5 People And Injured 25 Others In An LGBTQ Nightclub In Colorado Springs

Joseph Godwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OhpjF_0jIQzktn00
Photo byRJ Sangosti/The Denver Post

Just before midnight on Saturday, a 22-year-old gunman opened fire inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing at least five people and injuring 25, according to authorities.

Adrian Vasquez, the chief of police in Colorado Springs, has named Anderson Lee Aldrich as the shooter at Club Q.

He entered the club and opened fire right away, but at least two clubgoers fought him off and stopped additional carnage, according to Vasquez.

"We owe them a great debt of thanks," he asserted.

Before guests engage and stop him, a shooter at Colorado Springs' LGBTQ nightclub murders five people, according to authorities. Aldrich is receiving medical care, according to the police. Police claim that no shots were fired at him by officers.

Some of the worst mass shootings in American history have occurred in Colorado, including the 1999 massacre at Columbine High School. Six people were killed in a mass shooting at a birthday party in Colorado Springs the previous year.

There were only moments of violence. Numerous 911 calls were made to the police beginning at 11:56 p.m., officers were sent to the scene at 11:57 p.m., one officer arrived at midnight, and the suspect was apprehended at 12:02 a.m., according to the police. Police reported that 39 patrol officers altogether responded, while Fire Department Captain Mike Smaldino reported that 11 ambulances arrived at the scene.

The police chief, Vasquez, said that Aldrich used a long rifle in the shooting and that two guns were discovered nearby.

According to Joshua Thurman, who was also dancing in the club, he heard the noises of damaged windows, crying people, and additional gunshots. When he emerged, he noticed bodies on the ground, as well as blood and broken glass.

Authorities initially reported that 18 people had been hurt, but later increased that number to 25.

According to Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers on Sunday, 19 of the 25 injured had gunshot wounds. Suthers stated that he expects the injured individuals to survive based on conversations with medical professionals, and the community is "crossing its fingers" for no additional fatalities.

Police noted that Club Q had ties to the LGBTQ community and said they were looking into whether the incident was a case of hate crime. The shooting occurred on Sunday, the day before Transgender Day of Remembrance.

"Club Q is a haven for our LGBTQ citizens. Every citizen has a right to feel safe and secure in our city, to go about our beautiful city without fear of being harmed or treated poorly," Vasquez asserted.

Club Q mentioned in a post on social media: "it was devastated by the senseless attack on our community" and thanked "the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."

The alleged nightclub shooter's identity and birthdate matched those of a person detained in connection with a bomb threat the year before, according to two law enforcement sources, and Colorado Governor Jared Polis told CNN he thought they were the same person."Everything I heard indicates it is the same person," Polis mumbled.

According to a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at the time and his mother's former landlord, Anderson Lee Aldrich was detained in June 2021 following a standoff at a Colorado Springs residence where his mother resided.

Aldrich is shown in a video acquired by CNN relinquishing himself to the authorities last year after reportedly making a bomb threat. Aldrich can be seen leaving the house barefoot and with his hands raised in the video footage captured by the home's owner's Ring door camera as he approaches sheriff's deputies.

In the June press release, sheriff's deputies stated that they were called after Aldrich's mother reported that he had threatened to harm her with a homemade bomb, several weapons, and ammunition.

According to the press release, when deputies called the suspect, he disobeyed their instructions to surrender, causing them to order the evacuation of neighboring residences.

Aldrich was apprehended after leaving the residence when the sheriff's crisis negotiation squad successfully persuaded him to do so many hours after the initial police contact. No explosives were discovered in the house by the authorities.

It's unclear at this time how the lawsuit was settled. The district attorney's office, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette, stated no official charges were brought in the matter. An inquiry from CNN for comment was not answered by the district attorney's office.

Aldrich also called the Gazette to get an earlier article about the incident from 2021 taken down from the wabpage, according to the newspaper. Aldrich reportedly left a voicemail requesting the Gazette to either remove or update the story since there is absolutely nothing there and the case was dropped.

The club served as the LGBTQ community's "second home." The only LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs until recently was Club Q, which opened its doors in 2002.

With little under 500,000 citizens, the city has the second-highest population in the state and is the location of several military installations. Focus on the Family, a fundamentalist Christian organization that believes homosexuality and same-sex marriage are sins, has its headquarters there.

Owner of Club Q Nic Grzecka stated that he and his business partner opened the club to obtain a "permanent" safe spot in the community in an interview with Colorado Springs Indy in July 2020.

The location further provides activities for people of all ages, such as brunch and a scheduled Thanksgiving celebration.

Tiana Nicole Dykes, a native of Colorado Springs, described Club Q as "a second home full of chosen family."

"I'm there every other week if not every single week. This space means the world to me. The energy, the people, the message. It's an amazing place that didn't deserve this tragedy. Something like a mass shooting at an LGBT+ safe space is damaging beyond belief. There are feelings of disrespect, disbelief, and just pure shock. Nobody ever thinks it's gonna happen to them, and sometimes it does," Dykes explained.

The attack was described as "horrific, sickening, and devastating" in a statement released on Sunday by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat and the country's first known gay governor. Polis also offered state resources to local law enforcement.

"We are eternally grateful for the brave individuals who blocked the gunman likely saving lives in the process and for the first responders who responded swiftly to this horrific shooting," he mumbled.

"Colorado stands with our LGTBQ community and everyone impacted by this tragedy as we mourn together," he added.

There are only two gay bars in Colorado Springs, according to Polis, and Club Q is one of them.

"Everyone knew it. I knew it, knew this venue. It's just shocking. That's still setting in for people. But I know we're going to bounce back. We're showing love for one another. We're showing healing for one another," the governor proclaimed.

Two US Democratic senators from Colorado issued words of condolence and called for more to be done for the LGBTQ community.

"We have to protect LGBTQ lives from this hate," Sen. John Hickenlooper asserted.

Sen. Michael Bennett mumbled stated: "As we seek justice for this unimaginable act, we must do more to protect the LGBTQ community and stand firm against discrimination and hate in every form."

In a statement, President Joe Biden expressed his prayers for the victims and their families.

In a written proclamation, Biden stated: "While no motive in this attack is yet clear, we know that the LGBTQI+ community has been subjected to horrific hate violence in recent years. Gun violence continues to have a devastating and particular impact on LGBTQI+ communities across our nation and threats of violence are increasing."

Reference:

Emma Tucker, Eric Levenson, Michelle Watson, Andy Rose, and Amir Vera, CNN News, (2022 November 21st). "What we know about the Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub shooting":A 22-year-old gunman killed at least five people and injured 25 others in an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, just before midnight Saturday, police said Sunday.

https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2022/11/20/us/colorado-springs-nightclub-shooting-what-we-know/index.html

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Crime# Shooting# USA# Colorado# Gay Club

Comments / 1

Published by

A writer with a driven passion for covering varieties of interesting topics. My sole purpose is to always deliver rich and engaging news or articles that are worth impacting lives.

1604 followers

More from Joseph Godwin

A Study Indicates That miRNAs Are Essential For The Development Of Complex Brains

Octopuses have complex “camera” eyes, as seen here in a juvenile animalPhoto byNir Friedman. Animal with sophisticated neurological systems, such as cephalopods like octopuses, squids, and cuttlefish, are highly intelligent. The Max Delbrück Center's Nikolaus Rajewsky-led research team has now demonstrated in Science Advances that their evolution is connected to a notable expansion of their microRNA repertoire.

Read full story
1 comments

Writer E Jean Carroll Sued Donald Trump For Allegedly Raping Her 27 Years Ago

Jean Carroll, an American journalist, author, and Advice Columnist — https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/E._Jean_Carrol.Photo byWikipedia/Slate News. In the US state of New York, author E Jean Carroll has filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump for allegedly raping her in the 1990s. The Adult Survivors Act went into effect on Thursday, and Ms. Carroll is one of the first people to file a lawsuit under it.

Read full story
1 comments

Ukraine Loses Water And Electricity Due to a Russian Missile Barrage

Lviv, Dnipro, Odesa, and Kharkiv were all affected by outages, as well as Kyiv and the surrounding area. Also losing electricity was half of Moldova, whose system is connected to that of Ukraine.

Read full story

Trump Suffers A Double Loss At The End Of A Difficult Court Day

The long-running effort by the former president to conceal his tax returns resulted in an astonishing loss at the Supreme Court; the returns will now be presented to a Democratic-led House committee. As for his most recent attempt to stall the Mar-a-Lago classified materials case, Republican-appointed appeals court justices seemed unimpressed.

Read full story
334 comments
Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake Walmart Mass Shooting: Multiple People Were Killed And Injured

The photo was taken by the author from video coverage of the incident.Photo byFox 40. Chesapeake Police Public Information Officer Leo Kosinski informed CNN that police are responding to a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, that resulted in numerous fatalities and injuries.

Read full story

Trump's Tax Returns Are Now Available to The House Democrats: Thanks to The Supreme Court

The photo was taken by the author from an NBC video news release.Photo byNBC News. The Supreme Court denied the former president's plea that it stop the Treasury Department from disclosing the documents in a brief ruling. The former president's request to prevent their release in the last weeks of Democratic control of the chamber was denied by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, paving the way for a House committee to obtain his tax returns.

Read full story
38 comments
Georgia State

The Warnock-Walker Runoff Aarp Poll Reveals A Significant Age Gap

There is a large age disparity in voters' choices in the Georgia Senate runoff election between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and retired NFL player Herschel Walker, according to a poll issued on Tuesday by AARP, an organization for those 50 and older (R).

Read full story
88 comments
Moscow, ID

Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their Beds

Authorities are working to solve a puzzle that has authorities scrambling across the nation in the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students who were allegedly stabbed to death while sleeping in their beds.

Read full story
14 comments

Pressing For The Democratic Party Leadership, Hakeem Jeffries Represents A Generational Shift

Photo Source: United States House of Representatives. The lawmaker, who has been a member of the House for ten years, is trying to succeed Speaker Nancy Pelosi and would make a very different leader.

Read full story
15 comments

Trump's Criminal Investigations Will Be Supervised By Special Counsel, Jack Smith

The criminal investigations into former president Donald Trump by the US justice department will be supervised by an impartial attorney. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of Jack Smith, a former war crimes prosecutor, at a press conference.

Read full story
10 comments

An ICBM From North Korea Had The Range to Hit US Mainland

According to the defence minister of Japan, North Korea has fired off an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with enough range to strike the US mainland. About 210 kilometers (130 miles) west of Hokkaido, the missile landed in sea.

Read full story
271 comments

Elon Musk Attempts to Persuade Some Employees to Stay as Resignations Rock Twitter

The deadline for staff to decide whether to remain or quiet to develop a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 was set for Thursday by Mr. Musk, Twitter's new owner. Twitter appeared to be in turmoil hours before Elon Musk's deadline of Thursday for staff to decide whether to stay or leave their jobs.

Read full story
3 comments

Same-Sex Marriage Rights Bill Successfully Navigates a Key Senate Obstacle

The photo was taken by the author from a video record of same-sex couples.Photo Source: NBC News. In the post-election session, Democrats made the same-sex marriage bill one of their top priorities and moved quickly to pass it while their party still controls both chambers.

Read full story

Trump Declares His 2024 Bid While Repeating Lies And Exaggerating His Record

Donald J. Trump, the former president, said in a rambling address that he would run for re-election despite Republicans' worries that he was to blame for their disappointing midterm results.

Read full story
170 comments
Waukesha, WI

Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing Trial

Darrell Brooks faces the possibility of life in prison for killing six people and injuring dozens when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, last November. On Tuesday morning, victims who were hurt and had friends and family members die addressed him for the first time in a sentencing trial.

Read full story
4 comments

GOP On The Verge of Taking Back The House as Trump Prepares His Announcement For 2024

he party’s majority in the House will be much smaller than G.O. P. leaders had anticipated. Congress will be divided next year, after Democrats held control of the Senate. Attention will now be focused on a few districts in California and Colorado where the Republican candidate is leading in the vote count. A race call in any of these districts on Tuesday would almost certainly give Republicans the 218 seats needed to retake the House majority.

Read full story
5 comments

Roberta Flack Can No Longer Sing Due to ALS Disease

According to a statement issued by her publicist on Monday, Roberta Flack, the renowned vocalist whose popular songs like "Killing Me Softly With His Song" made her one of the most famous voices of the 1970s, has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and is unable to sing.

Read full story
Charlottesville, VA

Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday Night

After three students were killed and two were injured in a shooting spree on a charter bus that was returning from a field trip, the University of Virginia lifted a campus-wide lockdown on Monday.

Read full story
1 comments
Arizona State

Katie Hobbs Will Defeat Trump's Favorite Kari Lake in The Contest For Governor of Arizona

By beating one of the most prominent advocates of former President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election, Democrat Katie Hobbs will win Arizona's governorship. Republican Kari Lake had stated time and time again that she would not have validated Joe Biden's victory in Arizona in the 2020 election, calling the process unfair. As Arizona's secretary of state, Hobbs had rejected election-related GOP lies.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy