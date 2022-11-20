Moscow, ID

Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their Beds

Joseph Godwin

Photo Source: People News

Authorities are working to solve a puzzle that has authorities scrambling across the nation in the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students who were allegedly stabbed to death while sleeping in their beds.

The atrocity that occurred on Sunday has echoed throughout Moscow, a college town in the vicinity of the Idaho-Washington State boundary. There hasn't been a homicide in Moscow in approximately five years.

According to Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt, the victims were presumably asleep when they were fatally stabbed in their beds. Later, Mabbutt told CNN that when she got to the scene, she noticed "lots of blood on the wall."

“It has to be somebody pretty angry in order to stab four people to death,” Mabbutt reported to the cable news network. She claimed that the victims had been stabbed in the upper body and chest.

The coroner also stated that there were no indications of sexual assault and that the stab wounds on at least one victim's hands appeared to be defensive wounds.

a spokesman for the Idaho State Police, Aaron Snell, told CNN on Friday: "We're looking for additional tips and leads. We believe that releasing information about the locations of the victims throughout the night might generate some information that we can follow up on."

Even though state and federal authorities are now trying to find out who killed the students, Snell claims that the incident was "targeted," but he would not explain why.

Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington, Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Idaho, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho have been named as the four pupils. Kernodle and Goncalves shared a room while they were members of different sororities or fraternities.

The grieving father of Xana Kernodle, Jeffrey Kernodle, revealed to Phoenix TV station KTVK/KPHO that he spoke to his daughter over the phone just before she was killed.

"I think midnight was the last time we heard from her, and she was fine," According to Jeffrey Kernodle, the station. The victim's father expressed his confusion over the killings of his daughter and her roommates.

"They were just hanging out at home. Xana was just hanging out at home with her boyfriend," Kernodle mumbled. The father claimed that Chapin and his daughter shared a very close relationship.

Kernodle told the station that their daughter's off-campus apartment door opened with a number code, adding that the killings don't make sense.

“So, they either knew that, or they just kind of went around and found the slider [sliding door] open,” Kernodle asserted.

The father cited the autopsy as evidence that his daughter most likely engaged in combat with her killer, echoing the coroner's account.

“Bruises, torn by the knife. She’s a tough kid. "Whatever she wanted to do, she could do it," Kernodle stated.

Moscow Police Chief James Fry said on Wednesday that neither a suspect nor the weapon used to stab the kids had been located. A military-style knife, however, is being sought by police in connection with the killings, according to a story this week in the Idaho Statesman.

The county coroner, Mabbutt, told NewsNation that the murderer most likely used a "quite hefty knife" in a statement similar to this.

A map and timeline of the victims' whereabouts last Saturday were made public by the authorities on Friday. The map reveals that the four students dispersed for the majority of the evening before reuniting at home.

Between 8 and 9 o'clock, Chapin and Kernodle went to a party at Chapin's fraternity house. Between 10:00 p.m. and 1:30 in the morning, Goncalves and Mogen were at a sports bar. At 1:40 a.m., they stopped at a food truck to get some food before going home.

According to numerous reports, the four victims were reportedly back at the house by 1:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Later in the week, Fry's tone changed from his earlier assertion that the neighborhood was not under threat.

"As we have stated, please stay vigilant, report any suspicious activity and be aware of your surroundings at all times.”

Authorities reported that two other female housemates were discovered in the house unhurt. On Wednesday, Moscow Police Chief Fry would comment on whether or not they had a description of the killings or who contacted 911.

Fry corrected when a reporter referred to the remaining housemates as witnesses: “I don’t think I ever said they were witnesses. I said they were there.”

Fry stated that when officers first arrived at the scene, they saw a door open and that there were no signs of forced entry at the residence.

The two other occupants of the home may be crucial to the inquiry, according to Snell, the Idaho Police spokesman, who said this to ABC News on Thursday. The roommates, according to Snell, have cooperated with the police and can assist with the timeline.

"Potentially they are witnesses, potentially they are victims. Potentially they’re the key to this whole thing," Snell stated.

Fry has said that authorities can't say if there is no further threat to the community.

"We still believe it’s a targeted attack. But the reality is there still is a person out there who committed four very horrible, horrible crimes," Fry started.

Reference:

Terry Collins, USA TODAY, (2022 November 19th). "Four University of Idaho students were slain in their beds while they slept: What we know":The murder investigation into four University of Idaho students believed to have been stabbed to death while sleeping in their beds has left residents rattled and authorities trying to unravel a mystery that's getting increasing attention across the country.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2022/11/18/university-idaho-student-deaths-new-details/10730181002/

