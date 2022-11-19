Pressing For The Democratic Party Leadership, Hakeem Jeffries Represents A Generational Shift

The lawmaker, who has been a member of the House for ten years, is trying to succeed Speaker Nancy Pelosi and would make a very different leader.

President Donald J. Trump's counsel had just questioned, "Why are we here?" Representative Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat from New York, presented the case for convicting and impeaching Mr. Trump while standing on the Senate floor during the 2020 impeachment trial.

Mr. Jeffries spoke in a prosecutor's rapid tempo: “We are here, sir, because President Trump corruptly abused his power and then he tried to cover it up. And we are here, sir, to follow the facts, follow the law, be guided by the Constitution, and present the truth to the American people.”

Mr. Jeffries, 52, ended his somber speech with a line from rapper and fellow Brooklynite Biggie Smalls: “And if you don’t know, now you know.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 82, who has presided over the contentious House Democratic Caucus for the past 20 years and announced her intention to stand down from leadership on Thursday, may not have understood the significance of the allusion. The incident, which occurred two years ago, highlights the generational and stylistic transformation that is currently taking place in the upper echelons of the party's House ranks.

“Who else as an impeachment manager could quote Biggie Smalls?” Ritchie Torres, a Democrat from New York and a representative, said.

The first Black man to occupy the top party leadership position in either chamber of Congress, Mr. Jeffries made his candidacy for Democratic leader official on Friday. He is now the only candidate for the position, and his colleagues generally believe he will be appointed. He and Ms. Pelosi are very different from one another.

She is the daughter of a congressman and former mayor who was born into a political family in Baltimore and later rose to prominence as an affluent homemaker in San Francisco, personifying the liberal social politics of her new city. She has been a skilled legislator in Congress for two decades, controlling her caucus with an iron grip and contributing to the passage of important Democratic policy initiatives—often while donning stilettos.

Mr. Jeffries is the son of a low-class social worker who later rose to become a powerful litigator and a substance abuse counselor. He still resides in the center of Black Brooklyn and frequently wears sneakers with his suits. His legislative record, aside from the bipartisan federal sentencing reform, is rather scant, indicating a steep learning curve ahead.

The two lawmakers have the same instinct for where political compromise is possible as well as a pragmatic tendency.

“He is really deliberative; he’s not the type to quickly react to a question or a concern. He will listen, absorb it, and usually come back with a solution that most people would not have thought of,” Democrat from Queens and former staff member of Mr. Jeffries in Albany and Washington, Rep. Grace Meng, said.

Mr. Jeffries is regarded by his congressional colleagues as a composed, self-controlled speaker who typically operates without notes. Each holiday season, he brings cheesecakes from Junior's, a Brooklyn institution, and he also organizes an annual "Hip-Hop on the Hill" event. He has been at the forefront of efforts to combat racial injustice, including overhauling the country's criminal justice system and slowing gentrification. He is a defender of fundamental liberal priorities like abortion rights and Medicare for All.

He is uncomfortable with the party's active left side, whose strategy he has claimed is unrealistic and self-defeating, yet he also has an exceedingly pragmatic character. Together with New Jersey's Representative Josh Gottheimer, a moderate Democrat, he founded Team Blue, a fundraising effort that has supported Democrats facing left-leaning primary challenges.

Many progressives, on the other hand, have a very negative opinion of him and may even be hostile toward him, claiming that he is overly concerned with corporate interests and too cautious about solving climate change. Their skepticism could be one of Mr. Jeffries's first and most difficult challenges if he were to take the reins.

“He needs the left’s support if he’s going to do his job and hold the Democratic caucus together in this really, really narrow split Congress. And to do that, he needs to stop antagonizing progressive leaders and take a more collaborative approach,” Liat Olenick, a campaigner with Climate Families NYC and the Brooklyn branch of Indivisible, stated.

Progressive Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York said she was still "processing" Ms. Pelosi's decision to resign and that there was "healing that needs to be done in our caucus" even as Democrats rushed to support Mr. Jeffries's candidacy this week before Mr. Jeffries' announcement.

If Mr. Jeffries wins, he will portray a very different picture of Democratic political power than what the country is used to. Mr. Jeffries, who was raised in Brooklyn's Crown Heights, represents some of the most illustrious urban Black areas in the nation, including several that the pioneering congresswoman Shirley Chisholm formerly represented.

He ascended to power twenty years ago as a political outlaw who avoided the Democratic Party's hierarchical system and had a sharp tongue. His preference has been to use discretion when using power, except for a brief dabbling with running for mayor.

One of the congressman's closest allies and Democrat from the Bronx, Ruben Diaz Jr, stated: “He’s what we call a code switcher. He can hang out with hip-hop artists, he can be in the hood in Brooklyn or the Bronx, but he can also be inside the Oval Office and negotiate with POTUS.”

Born into a family of slaves and Cape Verdeans, Mr. Jeffries grew up in central Brooklyn during the 1980s and 1990s, a center of Black activism and extraordinary cultural output, as well as crime and unrest as New York City, battled the crack cocaine epidemic.

Of the State University at Binghamton, where he was head of the historically Black Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, Mr. Jeffries attended the city's public schools. As one of the few young Black lawyers in the litigation section at the prominent firm Paul, Weiss, and later at CBS, he graduated from N.Y.U. In the latter capacity, he worked on a lawsuit resulting from Justin Timberlake's live television brief exposure of Janet Jackson's breast during the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show.

Before being elected to the State Assembly, he ran for office three times beginning in 2000, when he was about 30 years old. He won the 2012 congressional primary over Charles Barron, a former Black Panther, and City Councilman.

Lupe Todd-Medina, a seasoned political advisor, remarked: “He was definitely of the generation of mostly men who were outsiders of the Democratic Party and worked to kick in the door. Once they got in, that was when you saw the shift of Black political power go from Harlem to Central Brooklyn.”

Criminal justice reform became Mr. Jeffries' primary legislative objective shortly after taking office, and it would later become a unifying theme in a very limited legislative portfolio.

He joined forces with Eric Adams, the future mayor of New York City, in Albany to pass legislation prohibiting the Police Department from keeping a list of men who had been stopped and frisked by its officers. In Washington, he co-authored a measure that was passed by the House to outlaw police use of chokeholds and contributed to the First Step Act, a bipartisan federal sentencing reform signed by Mr. Trump.

The Rev. Al Sharpton recalled working with Mr. Jeffries in 1999 on the case of Amadou Diallo, a 23-year-old immigrant from West Africa who was killed in the Bronx by four police officers who fired 41 shots because they believed he was reaching for a gun. Mr. Jeffries and Mr. Sharpton had been friends for thirty years.

“When we were fighting police brutality, he would say, ‘I’ll help, but I’m not the guy that will go to jail, I’m the guy who will help get the legislation through.’”

“He is an activist in his way. But all activists don’t do the same thing. He is committed to the long-term goal of what we’re trying to do,” Mr. Sharpton, added.

He collaborated closely with Jared Kushner, the previous president's son-in-law, throughout the Trump administration to pass the First Step Act, visiting the White House for meetings even as one of the Democrats' most outspoken detractors of Mr. Trump.

Reference:

Nicholas Fandos and Annie Karni, The New York Times, (2022 November 18th). "Hakeem Jeffries, Pressing to Lead Democrats, Marks a Generational Shift.": The congressman, who has served in the House for a decade, would be a far different leader from Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whom he is running to succeed.