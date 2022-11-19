Trump's Criminal Investigations Will Be Supervised By Special Counsel, Jack Smith

Photo Source: CNN News

The criminal investigations into former president Donald Trump by the US justice department will be supervised by an impartial attorney.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of Jack Smith, a former war crimes prosecutor, at a press conference.

He will oversee the investigations into Mr. Trump's handling of secret materials and his alleged involvement in the violence at the Capitol.

The focus of numerous other investigations, Mr. Trump, denies any misconduct.

Mr. Smith will ultimately decide whether to file criminal charges against the former Republican president, who just three days ago declared his candidacy for president in 2024.

On Friday, Mr. Garland stated: "In certain extraordinary cases it is in the public interest to appoint a special prosecutor to independently manage an investigation and prosecution."

"Due to recent developments, including the former president's announcement that he is a candidate in the next election, and the sitting president's intention to be a candidate as well, I have concluded that it is in the public interest," he added. He claimed that the action would increase public trust in the probe.

Trump criticized the "horrendous misuse of power" by a "corrupt and highly political" justice department in a statement released on Friday night from his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

Former New York City public defender Mr. Smith most recently worked as chief prosecutor in The Hague, where he looked into war crimes in Kosovo.

According to Mr. Garland, he will be returning to the US to start working right now. The justice department stated that Mr. Smith was a registered political independent to allay accusations of partisan bias.

The appointment of a special counsel by Merrick Garland shows that this administration is keenly aware of the tremendous political costs involved in these cases.

Regardless of any guarantees of impartiality, a move by Joe Biden's justice department to charge a guy who might compete with him in the 2024 presidential general election would be seen as suspicious by as much as half of the country.

The Biden administration is at least somewhat protected from such accusations by turning this over to a special counsel and granting that counsel the freedom to act as he sees fit.

Additionally, it implies that the justice department feels there is enough evidence to bring charges against Mr. Trump since a case without substance could have been dropped with no further action.

Just days after he announced his third presidential campaign, Mr. Trump and his closest aides take all of this very seriously.

As with Robert Mueller's Russia investigation and other special counsel inquiries throughout the George W. Bush and Bill Clinton presidencies, these investigations frequently take on a life of their own and uncover new prosecutorial avenues to investigate.

Mr. Garland has unleashed a tornado whose final path will be unpredictable.

Shortly after his appointment, Mr. Smith made a statement: "I intend to conduct the assigned investigations and any prosecutions that may result from them, independently and in the best traditions of the Department of Justice."

"The pace of the investigations will not pause or flag under my watch. I will exercise independent judgment and will move the investigations forward expeditiously and thoroughly to whatever outcome the facts and the law dictate," he added.

The FBI searched Mr. Trump's Mar-a-Lago in August, the same month he announced his candidacy for president. They confiscated top-secret records, and now they're looking into whether he might have breached the law by keeping them there after leaving the White House.

The justice department is also conducting a separate criminal investigation into the Capitol riot of January 6, 2021, as well as broader attempts to rig the 2020 presidential election. However, this investigation is largely under wraps.

In the meantime, a congressional committee is investigating the incident in which supporters of Mr. Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington to halt the official declaration of President Joe Biden's victory.

The committee has made indications that it would suggest to the justice department that Mr. Trump be prosecuted for his alleged involvement in the disturbance.

Reference:

Max Matza, BBC News, (2022 November 19th). "Special counsel Jack Smith to oversee criminal investigations into Trump": An independent lawyer has been appointed to oversee the US justice department's criminal investigations into former President Donald Trump.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-63684546

