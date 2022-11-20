An ICBM From North Korea Had The Range to Hit US Mainland

According to the defence minister of Japan, North Korea has fired off an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with enough range to strike the US mainland.

About 210 kilometers (130 miles) west of Hokkaido, the missile landed in sea.

The launch has been denounced by the US, and South Korea has authorized more aggressive deterrence tactics against the North.

The North Korean FM Choe Son Hui issued a "fiercer" warning on Thursday in response to any escalation of US military posture.

The same day, it also fired off a short-range ballistic missile.

That came after the gathering of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, US President Joe Biden, and Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida on Sunday in Cambodia.

Speaking on behalf of the US National Security Council on Friday, Adrienne Watson stated that Mr. Biden had received a briefing and that the US will engage with allies.

Over the last two months, North Korea has launched over 50 missiles, the most of them were short-range. These more uncommon long-range launches directly endanger the US because the missiles can deliver nuclear warheads to any location on the US mainland.

Military leaders in Seoul reported that the most recent suspected ICBM was launched at 10:15 local time (02:15 GMT) from a region close to Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea.

According to South Korea's military, it traveled 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) at a speed of Mach 22 before reaching an altitude of 6,100 kilometers.

When a missile is shot on a lofted trajectory, it travels a shorter distance while traveling significantly higher into space than it would if it were fired on a regular trajectory.

However, Yasukazu Hamada, Japan's minister of defense, said that the missile had enough range to reach the US.

"Based on calculations taking the trajectory into account, the ballistic missile this time around could have had a range capability of 15,000km, depending on the weight of its warhead, and if that's the case, it means the US mainland was within its range," he asserted.

"We have told (Pyongyang) that we absolutely cannot tolerate such actions," Mr Kishida told reporters in Thailand.

In recent months, North Korea has developed a pattern of firing missiles in retaliation to US military operations near the Korean Peninsula.

The first time in five years, North Korea flew a ballistic missile over Japan in October.

The Hwasong-17 is a brand-new class of long-range missile that the North is actively developing. Iran is bigger than the ICBMs it has previously successfully tested, and experts think it might be able to carry several warheads, making it more difficult to defend against.

It's believed that the Hwasong-17 launch attempt failed on several occasions. The South Korean military claims that the North attempted to fire an ICBM earlier this month, but it failed mid-flight.

"Even if the North does successfully launch the Hwasong-17, the threat will not have significantly increased. It must prove it has mastered the technology to be able to mount enough small nuclear warheads onto the ICBM", military specialist Yang Uk from the Asan Institute remarked.

Between 2006 and 2017, Pyongyang carried out six nuclear tests, and it is now ready to execute a seventh. According to experts, it might take advantage of the occasion to test a small nuclear bomb.

Additionally, it is enhancing the capabilities of its conventional military and short-range missiles.

Reference:

Jean Mackenzie, BBC News, (2022 November 18th). "North Korea ICBM had range to hit US mainland - Japan": North Korea has launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with sufficient range to hit the US mainland, Japan's defence minister says.