Elon Musk Attempts to Persuade Some Employees to Stay as Resignations Rock Twitter

Joseph Godwin

Photo Source: GNN HD TV

The deadline for staff to decide whether to remain or quiet to develop a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 was set for Thursday by Mr. Musk, Twitter's new owner.

Twitter appeared to be in turmoil hours before Elon Musk's deadline of Thursday for staff to decide whether to stay or leave their jobs.

To prevent certain key Twitter employees from leaving, Mr. Musk and his advisers met with them to prevent their departure, according to four individuals with knowledge of the discussions. He sent out conflicting messages regarding the company's policy on remote work, appearing to soften his stance on not allowing people to work from home before warning their managers.

Two people claimed that during this time, resignations began to pour in. The people said that by the cutoff time of 5 p.m. Eastern time, hundreds of Twitter employees appeared to have made up their minds to leave with three months of severance pay. Later, Twitter sent out an email announcing that "our office buildings" would be closed and that employee badge access would be suspended until Monday.

The departures increased the turbulence at Twitter that has existed since Mr. Musk, 51, finished his $44 billion buyout last month. The billionaire sacked dissenters, fired half of Twitter's 7,500 full-time employees, and warned staff that they needed to work incredibly hard to succeed.

Mr. Musk gave Twitter's remaining employees just under 36 hours on Wednesday to quit or commit to creating a ground-breaking Twitter 2.0. He stated that those that left would receive three months' worth of severance money. He justified the action as a measure to increase the company's competitiveness, but it also offered a chance to further reduce expenses and get rid of disgruntled employees.

How Twitter will continue to function successfully has been questioned in light of the rapid employee layoffs. Although Mr. Musk has hired several engineers and managers from his other businesses, including the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, many of them are still learning the ins and outs of the social networking platform, according to five sources.

As users pondered whether the service would cease to exist, the hashtag #RIPTwitter started to gain popularity on Twitter. Some individuals joked that only one employee was remaining while others uploaded memes of gravestones with the epigraph indicating Elon Musk had destroyed the service. Some people claimed to be switching to other social media platforms.

Requests for comment from Mr. Musk and Twitter, which no longer has a communications division, went unanswered. But late on Thursday, Mr. Musk made light of the price he had paid for the social media company in a tweet."How do you make a small fortune in social media? Start out with a large one," Musk tweeted.

Twitter faces not just internal challenges with Mr. Musk’s ownership. On Thursday, seven Democratic senators called for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether the company had violated a consumer privacy agreement with the agency since Mr. Musk took over. The letter followed the resignations of Twitter’s security executives last week after Mr. Musk appeared to change some of the company’s data security practices.

"Those reported changes to internal reviews and data security practices at Twitter have put consumers at risk,” the legislators penned. Senators Cory Booker of New Jersey, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut were among them.

An F.T.C. spokesman declined to comment. The agency had previously stated that it was closely monitoring recent developments at Twitter. According to Mr. Musk, he intends to uphold the privacy agreement.

Former Twitter consumer product executive Jeff Seibert described the current state of the firm as "sad" and "disappointing" and claimed that Mr. Musk's leadership has led to "confusion" among users, advertisers, and staff members. Amid a storm for ten years, Twitter has long struggled with harassment and false information on its site.

“Of all the companies that don’t need more drama, it’s Twitter,” Mr. Seibert asserted.

On Wednesday, Mr. Musk urged employees to choose between staying and leaving and then distributed a FAQ about exit packages to them. The F.A.Q., which The Times reviewed, began by stating that Mr. Musk's ultimatum was "not a phishing attempt" but rather an "official corporate communication."

The document read, “As you have seen, Twitter is at the beginning of an exciting journey."

Employees would need to make the most of working from an office and put in the hours necessary to perform their jobs to the highest standard, including early mornings, late nights, and weekends, according to the F.A.Q.

According to two employees and logs obtained by The Times, Twitter's internal Slack messaging system looked to be quite quiet on Thursday morning. About two dozen employees were let go on Tuesday as a result of Mr. Musk's team's efforts this week to sift through tweets and texts that were critical of him and the business.

On Slack, some workers expressed concerns about severance payouts and whether their jobs would be "guaranteed" if they remained "with the new Twitter." While others inquired about the proper email addresses for human resource problems, one employee tweeted lyrics from Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here" song in response.

A survey of roughly 250 workers connected to Twitter on the social media site Blind, where anonymous users discuss their employment, revealed that about 73 percent preferred taking the severance payout to stay. According to two people, those who chose to remain silent did so because they supported Twitter's goal of empowering users or because their visas were dependent on their work or other personal factors.

Mr. Musk appeared to soften his position on working from home in an email that he wrote on Thursday afternoon. He had before stated that every employee of Twitter was required to work at least 40 hours each week in the office.

“Regarding remote work, all that is required for approval is that your manager takes responsibility for ensuring that you are making an excellent contribution,” Mr. Musk wrote.

Hours before, a former Twitter employee had filed a lawsuit against the business, alleging that Mr. Musk's new policy discriminated against people with impairments.

A few minutes later, Mr. Musk sent a follow-up email to the team warning them not to fabricate strong work to allow workers to work from home.

Musk wrote: “Any manager who falsely claims that someone reporting to them is doing excellent work or that a given role is essential, whether remote or not, will be exited from the company."

According to three people, Mr. Musk's team also met with unsure workers who are essential to Twitter's operations to persuade them to stay. One person who spoke with Mr. Musk claimed that during his presentation, the billionaire claimed that anyone who wanted to succeed should join him because he knew how to win.

In one of those sessions, some employees were required to attend in person while others joined by videoconference from the San Francisco headquarters. When 5 p.m. Even as Mr. Musk continued to speak after the deadline had passed, some callers started to hang up, seemingly having decided to leave, according to two people familiar with the meeting.

Some employees have time for dark humor. A large television in the common area of the Twitter office in New York displayed a tweet from this week in which a Twitter engineer clarified a claim that Mr. Musk had made about the business. After that, Mr. Musk let the engineer go.

Other workers started posting about their resignations on Slack. An onslaught of salute emojis greeted their goodbye letters.

Before they were formally informed of their dismissal earlier this month, Twitter employees lost access to the company's email and internal message system. Employees that left, however, claimed they could still access internal systems hours after announcing their departure.

Reference:

Ryan Mac, Mike Isaac, and David McCabe, The New York Times, (2022 November 17th). "Resignations Roil Twitter as Elon Musk Tries Persuading Some Workers to Stay":Mr. Musk, Twitter’s new owner, had given employees a Thursday deadline to decide whether to leave or stay “to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0.”

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/11/17/technology/twitter-elon-musk-ftc.html

