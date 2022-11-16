Trump Declares His 2024 Bid While Repeating Lies And Exaggerating His Record

Donald J. Trump, the former president, said in a rambling address that he would run for re-election despite Republicans' worries that he was to blame for their disappointing midterm results.

Despite Republican warnings that his continued influence on the party is largely to blame for its weaker-than-expected performance in the midterm elections, Donald J. Trump, whose historically divisive presidency shook the foundations of the nation's democratic institutions, announced on Tuesday night that he intends to run for president again in 2024.

A formal candidacy may shield him from numerous investigations into his attempts to hold onto power after his defeat in 2020, which resulted in the deadly mob attack by his supporters on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. This was one of the driving forces behind his unusually early announcement.

The decision, which was made as votes were still being tallied in congressional races that will determine the balance of power in the House, forces a frazzled and polarized nation — whose social fabric was already stressed by forces that the Trump era unleashed and supercharged — to restart the nonstop political reality show that the Biden presidency had pledged to cancel.

There are political risks and financial burdens associated with Mr. Trump's hurry to run for office once more, so some advisers had urged him to delay. However, he has been eager to declare a candidacy since this summer and came close to doing so at a rally the week before the election. He also expressed to some advisers his concern that another delay would suggest weakness.

According to friends and advisers, the twice-impeached former president believes that making a formal run for the White House will support his assertions that the numerous state and federal investigations he is facing are all politically motivated.

In fact, according to friends and advisers who insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations, he hopes that a candidacy could give prosecutors who may be considering criminal charges pause, particularly in connection with the Justice Department's investigation into highly sensitive documents that Mr. Trump held at his exclusive Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Mr. Trump made his decision to run for president again on Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago, the alleged location of that crime.

“We will make America wealthy again. We will make America strong again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. We will make America glorious again. And we will make America great again,” he mumbled as he gave his final statements.

Before announcing his candidacy, Mr. Trump painted an overly positive picture of his successes in his rambling hour-long speech. He swiftly reverted to his usual rally fare, which is full of exaggerations, incendiary remarks about crime and immigration, and references to right-wing culture war concerns.

Notably, while advocating for the abolition of all early voting, absentee voting, and electronic voting machines, he did not linger on his defeat in the 2020 election. “Only paper ballots,” he asserted.

He also complained frequently about the ongoing inquiry into him and his family, criticizing the F.B.I. for searching his property to retrieve records among other things. Mr. Trump candidly admitted to the crowd, "I'm a victim."

The former president can claim the title of the G.O.P. front-runner even though his control of Republican politics has resulted in three consecutive defeats for the party. This is because he has a devoted core of millions of supporters who have consistently shown their loyalty to him.

He acted quickly, among other things to stop the support for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whose lopsided victory for reelection last week shocked many in the party, from gaining traction. Many Republican donors and elected leaders who are tired of Mr. Trump's rule, his ongoing controversies, and his constant harping on about 2020 already chose Mr. DeSantis as their presidential choice.

However, there is a chance that Mr. Trump's hasty announcement of his candidacy would backfire. The Murdoch empire's Fox News and other conservative news organizations have turned against him. A day after praising the much younger Mr. DeSantis as "DeFuture," the New York Post mocked him on its cover last week as "Trumpty Dumpty," and a Wall Street Journal editorial on Monday criticized him as "the man most likely to produce a G.O.P. loss and total power for the progressive left."

Privately, some advisors advised against making the announcement, claiming that "Trump fatigue" had contributed to the 2020 defeat and that people needed a break after the divisive 2022 election season. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina revealed over the weekend that he had spoken with Mr. Trump in Florida and requested that he postpone the announcement.

More broadly, Mr. Trump's determination on running again has sparked a heated argument among Republicans about whether the party can survive with him as its head and, if not, how to bring about a separation. Many party leaders think Mr. Trump's failures last week demonstrated the foolishness of his obsession with asserting that he won the 2020 presidential election.

A catastrophic defeat for his hand-picked candidates came in Pennsylvania, where Democrats managed to flip a Senate seat and assure that Republicans would be in the minority for the following two years. (On December 6, Georgia will hold a runoff election that might give Democrats a 51st seat. It is yet unknown if former football player Herschel Walker, whom Mr. Trump persuaded to run as a Republican, will want Mr. Trump to campaign with him.)

In the most competitive House races in the country, Mr. Trump endorsed five candidates, according to evaluations by the apolitical Cook Political Report. They all failed.

Before the 2024 presidential election, he was also actively involved in contests to determine who would oversee the electoral process in crucial states. The outcome: Every candidate for a top election official in a state considered a battleground was defeated.

Before Tuesday, Mr. Trump and his team hurried to contain the damage and demonstrate strength. They gathered endorsements from influential Republicans and invited all 168 RNC members to the Mar-a-Lago gathering, but many were hesitant to participate because of party rules that call for neutrality in primary elections.

But his campaign crew is essentially nonexistent. No campaign manager or communications director has been named, and Jason Miller, a longstanding adviser who is also the CEO of the social media business Gettr, made much of the arrangements for Tuesday.

Additionally, the former president is currently prohibited by law from dealing with Taylor Budowich, a crucial adviser for most of the last year, and Tony Fabrizio, a seasoned pollster. Both individuals will work for Mr. Trump's super PAC; nevertheless, they are unable to collaborate with an incumbent candidate due to campaign finance regulations.

The Justice Department is looking into Mr. Trump's activities and those of his associates and supporters to keep him in power after his 2020 loss, and that investigation is ongoing as he launches his current campaign for president.

Additionally, prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, have called a grand jury to look into Mr. Trump's and his team's attempts to rig the Georgia 2020 election. Months have passed while a congressional committee gathered evidence and testified concerning his actions leading up to the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The Trump Organization was the subject of a civil investigation by Letitia James, the attorney general of New York, which led to a lawsuit that included Mr. Trump's offspring. And in a Manhattan trial that is currently in progress, Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg is accusing Mr. Trump's business of tax evasion.

Additionally, Mr. Trump's candidacy might stop the Republican Party funding he has been using to pay for his legal expenses. Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, has declared that once Mr. Trump enters the race, the committee will stop covering his legal fees.

No successful nonincumbent presidential contender in modern memory has launched a campaign this much in advance of the election. But Mr. Trump's penchant for the unusual has come to characterize his political approach, and it helped him run a successful campaign in 2016 as a first-time candidate.

A tight $2,900 donation limit per individual during the primaries discourages the majority of presidential candidates from announcing their candidacies this early. That means that until the general election campaign starts in 2024, Mr. Trump can only use one of his biggest donors to personally support his candidacy.

In addition, as of late October, Mr. Trump was no longer permitted to utilize any of the roughly $100 million split among three different political accounts to actively promote his presidential campaign.

Even yet, those organizations may offer covert assistance through things like TV ads or political gatherings that promote the former president's preferred causes.

However, Mr. Trump continues to amass incredible sums of money from small donations made online, a sign of his widespread support among the populace and a crucial fact for his advisers who are still unconcerned about funding a protracted presidential campaign.

Whether Mr. Trump can clearly express his reasons for wanting to be president will provide another potential difficulty. That was cited by his campaign as a key factor in his defeat.

In his recommendations, Mr. Trump reiterated ideas he has long discussed, such as emphasizing the economy and border security. He also advocated for a new law that would allow the death sentence for drug dealers, a harsh notion that is in direct opposition to the criminal justice reform statute that Mr. Trump signed into law while he was president. He has voiced sorrow over the law on numerous occasions, and the majority of the Republican base opposes it.

As president, Mr. Trump directed his government to push policies aimed at reducing immigration, challenging China, and enhancing the economy — all of which were factors in his surprising victory in the 2016 election. During his first three years in office, he enjoyed historically low unemployment rates, soaring stock market returns, rising median household incomes, and a fall in poverty.

The coronavirus pandemic consumed his final year in government, and the election mostly revolved around how he handled the outbreak.

Even while his government supported the quick development of vaccines that paid off after he left office, he constantly downplayed the severity of a disease that claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans and devastated the American economy.

Additionally, he was impeached twice, which brought the total number of presidential impeachments in American history to two.

After he pushed Ukraine to look into Joseph R. Biden Jr. in 2019, House Democrats publicly called for his impeachment, making Mr. Trump the third president to do so.

Due to accusations that he encouraged the attack on January 6, he was impeached a record-breaking second time. Both times, the Senate found Mr. Trump not guilty after Democrats were unable to convince enough Republicans to support a conviction.

A president has only been elected to a second term in office once in American history. Grover Cleveland, a New York Democrat who had been ejected from the White House by Indiana Democrat Benjamin Harrison four years prior, won that election in 1892.

Only Martin Van Buren, who lost the Democratic candidacy in 1844 and unsuccessfully ran four years later as the Free Soil Party's contender, was one of the nine previous presidents who were removed from office after one term.

