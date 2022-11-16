Waukesha, WI

Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing Trial

Joseph Godwin

Photo Source: CTV News

Darrell Brooks faces the possibility of life in prison for killing six people and injuring dozens when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, last November. On Tuesday morning, victims who were hurt and had friends and family members die addressed him for the first time in a sentencing trial.

Jeff Rogers, whose children were injured in the attack, asked for maximum punishment for Brooks, who was found guilty last month on 76 crimes, including first-degree homicide, reckless endangerment, lethal hit and run, skipping bail, misdemeanor battery, and domestic abuse.

The only regrets Brooks seemed to have were that he was caught and the effect it had on his own life, according to Bill Mitchell, who sustained broken ribs in the attack. Lori Lochen, one of the 62 injured, told Brooks that it "truly amazes me that you deny your accountability for the damage and hurt you have willfully caused."

During the proceedings, Brooks kept his hands in prayer and occasionally chuckled to himself.

According to Judge Jennifer Dorow, Brooks, 40, will be sentenced on Wednesday and is most likely to receive a life term.

Legal experts anticipate Dorow to tack on life sentences one after another, giving Brooks no chance of parole, according to the Associated Press. Each of the six homicide counts he faces carries a mandatory life sentence and a maximum sentence of 17 and a half years.

Jessica Gonzalez, whose two children were present at the parade, recalled screaming "hysterically" and desperately looking for her son, who was among the kids' Brooks' SUV hurt. “I saw his little body in his (jersey), his eyes looking up, looking nowhere. I knew he was hurt badly. What does it feel like to attend a funeral of a child your age? I hate that my kids know," she testified.

In an absurd turn of events, Brooks, who pled not guilty and decided to represent himself in court, referred to himself as a "sovereign citizen" in an attempt to circumvent federal law by claiming he is not subject to U.S. legal authority. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the so-called "sovereign citizen" movement has its roots in a larger, unfounded conspiracy theory that claims judges and lawyers are foreign agents and that the Constitution was covertly replaced with admiralty law, the system that governs international trade.

The notion is branded as "pseudo-legal nonsense" by the SPLC. According to SPLC research analyst Freddy Cruz, defendants who invoke the conspiracy theory reject the legitimacy of the federal government, its licenses, and taxes. This includes a group of armed men who engaged Massachusetts State Police in a standoff on Interstate 95 last summer.

In November of last year, Brooks slammed his Ford Explorer past a barricade into the Waukesha Christmas parade, injuring 62 people and killing 6, including an 8-year-old child. According to local authorities, he abused his fiancée and escaped from her home before slamming into the crowd while traveling at 40 mph.

At least one cop had fired rounds at the SUV as it approached the parade to slow or stop the driver. Shortly later, local police detained Brooks and identified him as the lone suspect in the horrible assault. Brooks initially entered a not guilty plea in February on the grounds of insanity, but he later changed his plea to a simple "not guilty" in September.

Reference:

Brian Bushard, Forbes News, (2022 November 15th). "‘Screams Came From Everywhere’—Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre Victims Confront Darrell Brooks In Sentencing Trial": Victims who were injured and had friends and family members die when Darrell Brooks drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, last November, addressed him for the first time in a sentencing trial Tuesday morning, as he faces the potential of life in prison for killing six and injuring dozens.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/brianbushard/2022/11/15/screams-came-from-everywhere-wisconsin-christmas-parade-massacre-victims-confront-darrell-brooks-in-sentencing-trial/?sh=53c1544e4ecc

