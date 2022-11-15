GOP On The Verge of Taking Back The House as Trump Prepares His Announcement For 2024

After rosy predictions for a Republican wave, t

he party’s majority in the House will be much smaller than G.O. P. leaders had anticipated. Congress will be divided next year, after Democrats held control of the Senate. Attention will now be focused on a few districts in California and Colorado where the Republican candidate is leading in the vote count. A race call in any of these districts on Tuesday would almost certainly give Republicans the 218 seats needed to retake the House majority.

Former President Donald J. Trump is slated to declare his third run for the presidency in 2024 on Tuesday while the results of the midterm elections are still being tallied. However, a rising number of Republicans now view him as a political liability in light of the midterm election results for their party.

The Associated Press announced Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs as the winner of Arizona's hotly contested and razor-thin campaign for governor on Monday evening. Kari Lake, a Republican challenger, had not yet renounced. As secretary of state for Arizona, Ms. Hobbs opposed efforts by Trump allies to void the 2020 election.

Ms. Lake, a right-wing former newscaster who was considered a potential future leader in a Trump-dominated Republican Party, has made it known that she intends to lay the blame for her defeat at the feet of corrupt and inept election officials. However, Republican election officials in Maricopa County have been reassuring voters about the fairness and accuracy of the vote-counting process during the previous few days.

During the House G.O.P.'s internal leadership elections on Tuesday, Representative Andy Biggs of Arizona, the former chairman of the Freedom Caucus, declared on Newsmax that he will challenge Representative Kevin McCarthy of California, the minority leader, for the job of speaker. The right wing of the party was clearly very unhappy with Mr. McCarthy, as seen by the action.

In his first interview regarding the violent efforts by Mr. Trump's followers to keep him in power, former Vice President Mike Pence told ABC News that he was "angry" by former President Donald J. Trump's "reckless" tweet attacking him during the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

With renewed optimism that they will be able to secure the 10 Republican votes required to pass it through the 50-50 Senate, Senate Democrats announced that they planned to hold a vote this week on legislation to provide federal protections for same-sex marriage.

