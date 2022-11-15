Roberta Flack Can No Longer Sing Due to ALS Disease

According to a statement issued by her publicist on Monday, Roberta Flack, the renowned vocalist whose popular songs like "Killing Me Softly With His Song" made her one of the most famous voices of the 1970s, has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and is unable to sing.

According to Ms. Flack's spokesperson, Elaine Schock, the disease, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, was diagnosed in August and has made it difficult for Ms. Flack to talk.

Ms. Flack, 85, notched up No. 1 singles including "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" (1972), "Killing Me Softly With His Song" ('73), and "Feel Like Makin' Love" ('74), winning Grammy Awards for record of the year and best pop vocal performance in both years. She has been nominated for 14 Grammys in her career.

The New York-based Ms. Flack performed at the Apollo Theater as recently as 2018. She had a stroke while in the theater, according to Ms. Schock.

Ms. Flack received a lifetime achievement Award from the National Trustees of the Recording Academy in 2020. According to the statement, Ms. Flack intends to continue working on her musical and artistic projects. Her perseverance and joyous acceptance of music, which propelled her from humble beginnings to the global spotlight, continue to be alive and inspiring.

The DOC NYC film festival will host the world premiere of the brand-new, full-length documentary "Roberta" on Thursday. The fourth album by Ms. Flack, "Killing Me Softly," will be released 50 years from now. According to the release, Rhino Records will republish the album in honor of the anniversary.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, A.L.S. is a condition that results in the death and malfunction of nerve cells. The muscles weaken as a result of the nerves' loss of ability to stimulate certain muscles, according to the C.D.C.

Fewer than 20,000 persons in the United States are thought to have A.L.S., according to reports and the C.D.C., and the cause of the majority of instances remains unknown.

