Charlottesville, VA

Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday Night

Joseph Godwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hNtUX_0jB5jIpk00
Photo Source: MBC4 Washington

After three students were killed and two were injured in a shooting spree on a charter bus that was returning from a field trip, the University of Virginia lifted a campus-wide lockdown on Monday.

D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler were killed; they were all football players at the institution, according to university president Jim Ryan. The two injured individuals' names have not been made public.

"This is a sad, shocking and tragic day for our UVA community," Ryan stated at a news conference on Monday that the situation surrounding the incident was not fully understood by the authorities.

Though he didn't play in any games, the alleged gunman, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was a former UVA football player. He was taken into custody just before 11 a.m. on Monday in Henrico County, which is located about 75 miles southeast of Charlottesville. Jones, 22, is a student at the 22,000-student institution, according to Ryan.

Jones is charged with three charges of second-degree murder and three counts of committing a felony with a pistol.

Approximately 12 hours of shelter-in-place were required on campus as a result of the shooting. During the briefing, University Police Chief Timothy Longo learned that Jones had been taken into custody.

“Just give me a moment to thank God, breathe a sigh of relief,” Longo stated.

On the northern edge of the campus, a shooting was reported at around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Longo. Students were promptly alerted by the school: "Firearm used by ACTIVE ATTACKER reported near Culbreth Road. FIGHT HIDE RUN."

Students would have access to therapy and psychological assistance, according to Ryan. Both Monday and Tuesday's classes and a UVA basketball game were postponed.

“This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia. This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community,” In an open letter published on social media, Ryan wrote.

Agents are assisting the investigation, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. State police were working with local law enforcement, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin, who also added that he and his wife, Suzanne, were praying for the UVA community.

On Monday night, large crowds gather on campus to grieve. Students, staff, and community others gathered Monday as the campus-wide lockdown was lifted to honor the victims and consider the tragedy.

Students created and displayed banners with messages like "UVA Strong" and the names and numbers of the deceased players in fraternity and sorority homes close to the parking garage where the shooting took place in the afternoon.

Luke Stone, a 21-year-old management and marketing major, spoke as he stood in front of a "Cville Strong" banner, which symbolizes unity in Charlottesville, Virginia. The placards were intended to offer the university community something to rally over.

“It’s been a tough day for people. Just a sad, tough day for all of us,” Stone said.

At a service held at St. Paul's Memorial Church on campus shortly after dusk, more than a hundred people prayed for the victims, the survivors, and "those whose lives are forever transformed and destroyed by the scourge of gun violence."

According to the Rev. William Peyton, the church not only helps the student body but also a large portion of the neighborhood of Charlottesville.

“I hope that we provided a place of comfort and safety for those who need it. That's why we opened the doors,” Peyton stated.

Hundreds more students gathered on the university's south lawn for a candlelight vigil as dusk set. Before the group started to leave, mourners stayed in solemn contemplation for almost an hour, hugged, and simultaneously raised their candles and cellphone flashlights.

To organize a university-wide, students and school administrators are collaborating. Tuesday classes will be canceled once more to "give our students the opportunity to reflect, mourn, and gather with one another," according to a statement from President Jim Ryan and Provost Ian Baucom.

As they awaited the news, the students huddled. First-year student Rachel Mulvaney, 18, had taken refuge in her dormitory room. When her mother called to check on her, she claimed she first learned about the shooting. She soon saw the school's warning that a shooter was on the premises.

"I was terrified, it honestly didn’t hit me this could be real at first. I had a hard time wrapping my mind around it and processing," Rachel Mulvaney, said.

According to Mulvaney, students kept tabs on one another to make sure their friends and loved ones were secure.

"There is a heavy atmosphere of mourning. I’m praying for the victims’ families and the UVA football team. I’m worried about the mental health of students. How will we recover? What will moving forward look like? Confused and scared," Mulvaney added.

Second-year UVA student Ellis Givens lives across from campus, where traffic remained remarkably light even after the lockdown was lifted. Givens bemoaned the fact that crime in Charlottesville appeared to be on the rise.

“You definitely feel like you’re in a bubble while you’re on campus as a student here compared to Charlottesville as a whole. And that bubble has been popped now that something happened here,” Givens asserted.

Luke, a fourth-year student specializing in biology, pre-medicine, and foreign affairs, was cooped up at his girlfriend's home with a number of other students studying and basically staying put. They kept an eye on the less than a mile distant situation by listening to the police scanner for updates.

"People have been locked down in libraries all night. Everyone (is) definitely shaken up. We are in deep prayer for the victims and for their families right now," Luke, who wished to remain anonymous due to privacy concerns, said.

identified victims of the UVA shooting

All three victims were football players for the University of Virginia. Perry, a junior linebacker from Miami, stood 6 feet 3 inches tall. Davis, a junior wide receiver from Dorchester, South Carolina, stood 6 feet 7 inches tall. Chandler, a junior wide receiver from Huntersville, North Carolina, who had been attending the University of Wisconsin, transferred this season. Chandler stood 6 feet tall.

The three victims' teammate Wayne Taulapapa, a running back who spent the previous three years at Virginia before transferring to the University of Washington in the spring, was also a member of the 2018 squad with Jones, though neither player participated in that season.

“Can’t put into words the physical and mental pain that comes with losing not just teammates, but brothers. You were never just football players, but rather examples of great and honorable young men,” Taulapapa posted on Twitter.

Perry had two tackles while participating in the Cavaliers' Saturday defeat to the Pittsburgh Panthers. On the season, he made seven tackles. The news of Perry's passing was described as devastating by recruiting analyst Larry Blustein.

“D’Sean was the ultimate student/athlete who never had an enemy. While several schools didn’t take notice of what he brought to the table as an athlete, the University of Virginia understood what he was all about – on and off the playing field. This is a great loss," Blustein jotted down in a text.

Chandler and Davis were students of American studies professor Jack Hamilton, who tweeted about being surprised and devastated. He added that Davis was an exception to the rule of outstanding players surrounding themselves with other athletes "appeared to make a special effort to make friends with non-athletes.

Who shot Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the suspect?

Virginiasports.com, where Jones was listed on the roster of the UVA football team in 2018, features a picture of Jones that was tweeted by UVA police. In accordance with his profile, he was a first-year running back from Petersburg, Virginia, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 195 pounds at the time. He spent three years at Varina High School, where he was selected Student of the Year as a freshman and sophomore, before transferring to Petersburg High School, where he graduated.

Longo claimed that Jones was brought to his department's notice in September when it was claimed that Jones had made a statement about possessing a gun, albeit no one claimed to have actually seen one.

Longo added that although the university should have been informed of an earlier incident involving Jones and a weapons violation outside of Charlottesville, it wasn't.

First-year computer science major Clara Grimmelbein described the previous day as very distressing. She claimed that the university ignored warning signs that Jones might endanger others, such as the alleged comment about the gun.

"When Student Affairs were notified, they simply did the bare minimum instead of handling it like a real threat. It breaks my heart to see the lives of three innocent young men being stolen because reports were not taken seriously,'' Grimmelbein statement.

Reference:

John Bacon, Charles Ventura, Jane Onyanga-Omara, Jorge L. Ortiz, USA Today, (2022 November 14th). "3 University of Virginia football players killed in shooting; hundreds mourn on campus Monday night": The University of Virginia lifted a campuswide lockdown Monday hours after three students were killed and two injured in a shooting rampage on a charter bus that had returned from a field trip, authorities said.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2022/11/14/university-virginia-shooting-suspects-victims/10695450002/

