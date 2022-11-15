Katie Hobbs Will Defeat Trump's Favorite Kari Lake in The Contest For Governor of Arizona

Photo source: NBC News

By beating one of the most prominent advocates of former President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election, Democrat Katie Hobbs will win Arizona's governorship.

Republican Kari Lake had stated time and time again that she would not have validated Joe Biden's victory in Arizona in the 2020 election, calling the process unfair. As Arizona's secretary of state, Hobbs had rejected election-related GOP lies.

Following the collapse of Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters and Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem, Lake was the third prominent election skeptic to lose in the state.

"Democracy is worth the wait. Thank you, Arizona. I am so honored and so proud to be your next Governor," following the race's cancellation on Monday evening, Hobbs tweeted.

While tweeting, Lake chose not to congratulate Hobbs on his victory, "Arizonans know BS when they see it."

The Republican candidate had already started to cast doubt on the 2022 results. Before the results were announced on Monday, Lake erroneously referred to the election as "botched" during an appearance on Fox News.

"I don't believe that people of Arizona would vote for her and that she would win. But if that's what happens at the end of the day, how could you certify an election that is this botched?" Lake stated.

She stated this on Thursday's episode of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk's talk show, "I hate that they're slow-rolling and dragging their feet and delaying the inevitable. They don't want to put out the truth, which is that we won."

There is no proof that the election officials waited to announce the results. Bill Gates, the head of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, criticized Lake's remarks at a news conference on Thursday.

"It is offensive for Kari Lake to say that these people behind me are slow-rolling this when they are working 14-18 hours," the Republican, Gates pointed to the election officials behind him who were counting the votes via a glass window.

Hours before Hobbs' victory was predicted, Lake had continued to raise concerns about the vote tallying and Hobbs' future position as secretary of state in certifying the result. "Shouldn't election officials be impartial? The guys running the Election have made it their mission to defeat America First Republicans. Unbelievable," In a tweet, Lake referred to Hobbs' position.

Allie Bones, the assistant secretary of state for Arizona, disagreed with Lake's request that Hobbs step down from her role as election supervisor. She affirmed that Arizona elections are very decentralized, with the counties in charge of overseeing the process and tallying the ballots in an interview on Monday night.

According to Bones, the procedure has been the same for years: the secretary of state's office will receive results from all 15 counties, which it will then collate and use to create the state-wide canvass.

"At that point, the secretary does sign off on that," But those final results will also be approved by the governor, the attorney general, and the chief justice of the state Supreme Court, Bones stated.

In the race to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, Lake, a former news anchor at Fox 10 in Phoenix, rose fast to become one of the most visible Republicans in the 2022 campaign. After endorsing Lake's primary rival, the departing governor switched his support to Lake in the general election.

Before she was elected to the state legislature, Hobbs, a former social worker who assisted domestic violence victims, ran a much more understated and low-key campaign. She also restricted the media's access to her and held small, private events for her supporters. She positioned Lake as an "extreme" and "dangerous" figure who could compromise the integrity of the 2024 presidential election by refusing to certify the results. She made democracy and abortion right her primary concerns.

Rep. Liz Cheney of the GOP assisted her in the latter campaign by funding an advertisement urging Arizona voters to reject Lake and Finchem with $500,000 through her political action committee. After that, Lake jokingly thanked Cheney for her "in-kind contribution" on Twitter, saying the advertisement was benefiting her campaign. When the Hobbs race was declared on Monday night, Cheney simply replied, "You're welcome," to Lake's tweet from October 28.

The prudence of backing Trump was discussed Monday night by Barrett Marson, an Arizona GOP consultant who worked with Masters during the Senate primary. "It's over. The only thing Kari Lake should do now graciously concedes. This election tells us one thing: following Trump over the cliff will not win elections."

On matters other than the 2020 election, Lake adhered largely to the Trump playbook. She called for the arrest of both Dr. Anthony Fauci and her Democratic opponent and pledged to proclaim an "invasion" at the border to give the governor's office more authority to deal with the migrant situation.

After becoming a household name in Phoenix, Lake left her anchor position in 2021 and said she was leaving because she didn't like the direction journalism was going. In one of her campaign ads, she demolished television sets while speaking in stiletto boots about using a sledgehammer to smash leftist falsehoods and propaganda.

By harshly criticizing Democratic leaders' response to the Covid-19 outbreak and attacking regulations like masking as pointless and damaging to youngsters, she defeated her primary opponents. She expressed her joy when someone referred to her as "Trump in a dress" at one event, and she welcomed comparisons to Trump up until the end of the campaign.

After Hobbs declined to engage in a debate with her opponent this fall, Lake painted Hobbs as a coward. A debate between Hobbs and Lake, according to Hobbs' campaign, would only result in continual interruptions, pointless diversion, and childish name-calling.

In an interview, Hobbs mentioned that Lake had frequently demanded her arrest and claimed that because of her words, "violent threats and harassment against me" had been made. Conversely, Lake depicted Hobbs' responses as being weak, claiming that if she wouldn't submit to a debate, "she can't stand up against the cartels."

Reference:

Maeve Reston, CNN News, (2022 November 14th). "Katie Hobbs will win Arizona governor's race, CNN projects, defeating Trump favorite Kari Lake": Lake's defeat follows the defeat of two other high-profile election deniers in the state — Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters and secretary of state nominee Mark Finchem.

https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2022/11/14/politics/katie-hobbs-arizona-governors-race/index.html

