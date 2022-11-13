Two World War ii Aircraft Collide During The Airshow In Dallas

At least two people were killed when two vintage World War Two planes collided and crashed at an air display in the US state of Texas.

The footage shows the planes colliding at a low altitude, splitting one of the planes in half. The impact on the earth is visible as a fireball.

The aircraft, one of which was a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, was participating in a memorial air show close to Dallas.

Exactly how many individuals were in the two aircraft was not immediately known.

Allied Pilots Association, which represents American Airlines pilots, reported that two of its former members, Terry Barker and Len Root, were among those killed in the collision.

According to some media reports, the crash may have resulted in the deaths of up to six people.

Between 4,000 and 6,000 people had gathered to watch the Wings Over Dallas Airshow on Saturday, and eyewitness Chris Kratovil said they had never witnessed a crowd become so silent or so still in the space of a single second.

"It went from being a fairly excited, energetic crowd... to complete silence and stillness, and a lot of people, including myself, turned their children towards them and away from the airfield because there was burning wreckage in the middle of the airfield," he added.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced that it will look into the crash at the three-day event, which is being held in honor of Veterans Day and bills itself as the country's top World War II air show.

Eric Johnson, Dallas Mayor called it a "terrible tragedy". "The videos are heart-breaking," he posted.

"Please, say a prayer for the souls who took to the sky to entertain and educate our families today," he added.

He added that there had been no reports of injuries on the ground but that the exact number of casualties was yet unknown.

According to the event website, six aircraft were slated to do a flyover display on Saturday.

During World War II, the B-17 bomber was crucial to the victory of the air campaign against Germany.

The second aircraft was a P-63 Kingcobra, a fighter deployed in the same conflict but exclusively by the Soviet Air Force.

Hank Coates, from the Commemorative Air Force, which organized the event, said that the B-17 typically has a crew of four to five people, whereas the P-63 only has a single pilot. However, he was unable to confirm any fatalities.

"This was a WW2 flight demonstration type air show where we highlight the aircraft and their capabilities," he informed reporters.

