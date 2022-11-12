Trump Criticizes Maricopa County Mark Kelly Defeats Blake

Maricopa County, whose results were still being tabulated days after polls closed, was especially referenced by Trump.

After Republican Blake Masters, his supported senatorial candidate in Arizona, lost to Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, the former president made unsubstantiated charges of "voter fraud" in Maricopa County. Late on Friday night, the race was declared over.

Trump claimed the outcome was a scam that could be linked to voter fraud in a lengthy post on Truth Social. He also claimed that acting forces stole the election, which he proclaimed should be rerun.

"People were forced to wait for hours, then got exhausted or had other things to do and left the voting lines by the thousands," he alleged in Maricopa County.

Even Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who is taking on Democratic Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, was reportedly impacted by the delays, according to the former president.

He went further and started: "This is a scam and voter fraud, no different than stuffing the ballot boxes. They stole the Electron from Blake Masters. Do Election over again!"

For the most of Friday afternoon, as mail-in ballots were still being counted in Maricopa County, Kelly continued to lead Masters by nearly 115,000 votes. Shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday, the Fox News Decision Desk predicted that Kelly would win re-election in Arizona.

Early in the summer, Trump supported successful businessman Masters, and in August, Masters won the Arizona GOP primary.

Republicans had high expectations of winning the seat because it was one of their best chances to pick up seats, and the race had been in the national spotlight since the primaries.

With two seats left, a Republican victory would have given them a majority of 50 seats in the U.S. Senate.

After defeating then-Sen. Martha McSally, a Republican who was chosen to fill out the remainder of John McCain's term after he passed away while in office, in a 2020 race, the victorious Kelly, a former NASA astronaut, will now hold the office of Senator of Arizona for the first time in his career.

After the winner was announced, Kelly addressed his fans in a statement: "Thank you to the people of Arizona for re-electing me to the United States Senate."

"From day one, this campaign has been about the many Arizonans - Democrats, Independents, and Republicans - who believe in working together to tackle the significant challenges we face. That’s exactly what I’ve done in my first two years in office and what I will continue to do for as long as I’m there," he added.

As of Saturday morning at midnight, Lake and Hobbs are still neck and neck in the race for governor of the state. Though it is anticipated that Hobbs' lead will shrink as more votes are counted, he currently has a lead of more than 26,000 votes.

Reference:

Lawrence Richard, Fox News, (2022 November 12th). "Trump blasts Maricopa County after Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters: 'Do Election over again!': Trump specifically mentioned Maricopa County, where votes were still being counted days after polls closed.