Mark Kelly's Victory In The Arizona Senate Race Gives Democrats A Seat From The Opposition

Senator Mark Kelly defeated Blake Masters, a Republican seeking for office for the first time, despite being one of his party's most vulnerable incumbents for some time.

According to The Associated Press, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly defeated Republican Blake Masters in a tight reelection race on Friday. With Kelly's victory, Democrats are now within one seat of regaining control of the Senate.

In the Nevada race between Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and her Republican opponent, Adam Laxalt, who held a slim lead late Friday but was anticipated to fall behind, Democrats aim to take control of the chamber once all votes have been tallied.

Until the runoff election in Georgia on December 6 between Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat seeking a full term, and his Republican opponent, the former football star Herschel Walker, control of the Senate would remain in doubt if Mr. Laxalt won.

Mr. Kelly, who had previously been regarded as one of his party's most vulnerable incumbents, won thanks to the backing of some of the top state Republicans and national Democrats who emphasized his willingness to work across party lines and who framed his campaign as essential to preserving American democracy. He had a 5.7 percentage point advantage against Mr. Masters with 83 percent of the votes totaled.

Venture capitalist and political newcomer Mr. Masters entered Arizona politics with millions of dollars in backing from technology billionaire Peter Thiel, his former employer, and embraced former President Donald J. Trump's false claim that the 2020 election was rigged.

He portrayed himself as an internet-savvy insurgent while playing to xenophobic and racist fears, alleging that Democrats were trying to bring more immigrants to the country in order to change its demographics and gain an advantage in politics. His ideological fervor excited the state Republican Party's ascendant right wing. He had trouble wooing Arizona's independent voters, who are now about a third of the voting population and helped turn the state from reliably red to tossup.

Election authorities in Arizona, which has long been the subject of conspiracy theories and mistrust regarding the 2020 presidential election, have been counting votes since Tuesday, raising tensions. The top three Republican candidates in the state, including Mr. Masters, have all made unfounded allegations of election fraud in 2020. They have also hinted at potential wrongdoing and made suggestions that election officials are incompetent.

On Friday night, one of those Republicans, Mark Finchem, who was running for secretary of state and was one of the nation's top proponents of electoral fraud, also lost. Adrian Fontes, a former Democratic Maricopa County recorder, defeated him.

The Masters campaign requested donations in an email sent to supporters on Thursday, saying it had observed "troubling" concerns throughout the voting: “We’re expecting a contested road forward and legal battles to come.”

As Congress debated abortion rights and the border, as well as the future of Arizona, formerly a Republican bastion but now one of the nation's most competitive states politically, there were significant stakes in the fall campaign.

Mr. Kelly, who was elected in a special election in 2020 to take Senator John McCain's place after his passing, will be in office for his first full term. In the final weeks of the campaign, Mr. Kelly's supporters highlighted his partisan work on energy, infrastructure, and the economy in the Senate. A day before election day, Mr. McCain's sons stood outside the Arizona State Capitol with state Republican leaders and previous elected officials who criticized Mr. Masters for his 2020 election promises and charged him with running on fear.

Sharon Harper, the CEO of a Peoria commercial real estate firm and a close friend of the McCains, said during the event that she believed Mr. McCain would have been a huge supporter of Mr. Kelly because, like Mr. McCain, Mr. Kelly consistently put America and Arizona first.

Former astronaut Mr. Kelly, who founded a nonprofit organization and super PAC in support of gun regulation after his wife, former Rep. Gabby Giffords, was shot in the head in a 2011 assassination attempt, was elected, presented himself as a leader who was most focused on the interests of his state. When Jill Biden, the first lady, and former president Barack Obama made last-minute trips to Arizona, they were of assistance to him.

However, Mr. Kelly was at risk due to President Biden's declining popularity and what appeared to be a hostile national environment for Democrats.

In a debate in October, Mr. Masters heavily criticized him on two topics that are important to the state's Republicans: inflation and the southern border. On the campaign trail, Mr. Masters portrayed a bleak picture of the border, depicting it as overwhelmed with cartels, fentanyl, and waves of "illegals."

Early in the campaign, Mr. Masters was far behind in the polls; however, as support from former President Donald J. Trump and his allies and an increase in national Republican ad spending came his way, he began to catch up.

Some Republican political analysts also said Mr. Masters was counting on the success of Republican candidate for governor of Arizona Kari Lake, whose race against Democrat Katie Hobbs was still too close to call on Friday.

In the last weeks of the campaign, Mr. Masters, Ms. Lake, and the other leading Republicans traveled the state by bus, presenting themselves as a close-knit group of outsiders challenging the establishments of their own party, the left, and the media.

For his part, Mr. Kelly courted a varied coalition of independents, conservatives, and moderates. He also advertised himself on Spanish-language radio and television to the state's Latino voters. They contributed to his triumph in the 2020 special election, which resulted in Democrats winning both Senate seats in his state for the first time in seven decades.

Near his home in Tucson, Mr. Kelly had an election night party where he declared that his campaign had not been "about name-calling or dividing people," but rather about finding common ground and resolving issues.

“This has been a tough election. No matter how the rest of the results shake out, our government will remain closely divided with a lot more work to do,” he said.

His advantage as a retired Navy captain, Mr. Obama termed the combat pilot turned senator the real "Top Gun" and allowed him to travel farther than other candidates. He frequently campaigned alone and wore a bomber jacket.

“I rent a little airplane. I fly myself around the state, meeting with folks,” he said.

Reference:

Jazmine Ulloa, The New York Times, (2022 November 11th). "Mark Kelly Wins Arizona Senate Race, Putting Democrats A Seat From Control": Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona won a tough campaign for re-election on Friday, The Associated Press reported, defeating his Trump-backed Republican rival, Blake Masters, to put Democrats within one seat of retaining control of the Senate.