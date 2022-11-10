A Crucial Georgia Senate Runoff Will Be Held Between Warnock And Walker

Which party controls the Senate will likely depend on the election between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Senator Herschel Walker.

The Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock will face Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election in December, according to a report from The Associated Press on Wednesday. Neither candidate has achieved the required 50 percent of the vote to win the election outright.

The outcome adds even more ambiguity to a contest that both parties view as crucial to determining which party will control the U.S. Senate.

On Wednesday afternoon, after more than 95 percent of the votes had been tallied, Mr. Warnock had 49.4 percent of the vote against Mr. Walker's 48.5 percent. The two contenders were separated by about 35,000 votes.

Mr. Walker, a political outsider with a lot of personal baggage, mounted a very conservative campaign that heavily emphasized social and cultural concerns and had sketchy policy proposals.

The majority of Mr. Warnock's campaign focused on his work during the previous two years in the Senate. He is also the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. He highlighted the legislation he helped accomplish with Republican senators as well as the policy victories for seniors and low-income Georgians that his party had achieved.

Both handily won their respective primaries. However, the runoff period was reduced by Georgia's new election law to four weeks, pushing campaigns to arrange events and motivate voters through Thanksgiving and the first few weeks of the holiday season.

As a result, Georgia voters will continue to see a steady stream of political advertising over the next month of campaigning, which will probably lead to more appearances by well-known figures from both parties. The campaigns will exert extra effort to turn out voters after two drawn-running and contentious election cycles this year.

Additionally, two Black male candidates with diverse backgrounds and political viewpoints will continue to be the center of attention during the election. Former athlete Mr. Walker has slammed Democrats, saying they are dividing our great nation of kindhearted people over issues of race.

Mr. Warnock now gives sermons against systematic racism and has delivered eulogies for Black victims of police violence from the pulpit that once belonged to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Millions of dollars were spent on advertisements by Mr. Warnock and affiliated Democratic organizations to highlight accusations of domestic abuse against Mr. Walker. The Democrats aired multiple commercials featuring Mr. Walker's ex-wife, Cindy Grossman, recalling incidents in which she claimed Mr. Walker threatened to kill her and engaged in physical violence.

But despite these allegations, Mr. Walker's general election campaign held strong because of the steadfast backing of Georgia's Republican base. A series of visits from prominent national Republicans, such as Senators Rick Scott, Lindsey Graham, and Ted Cruz, gave conservatives who were worried about Mr. Walker's past comfort. They knew that Mr. Walker would, above all else, be a dependable Republican vote in the U.S. Senate.

On topics including the economy and crime, Mr. Walker made repeated attempts to link Mr. Warnock to President Biden and national Democrats. He claimed that electing Mr. Warnock again would only make the nation's economic problems worse and Georgia's cities less safe.

Reference:

Maya King, The New York Times, (2022 November 9th). "The race between Senator Raphael Warnock, the Democratic incumbent, and his Republican opponent, Herschel Walker, will continue into a December runoff election, The Associated Press said on Wednesday, with neither candidate clearing the 50 percent threshold to win outright.