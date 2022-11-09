Us Midterm Elections: Why A Republican "Wave" Didn't Occur

Joseph Godwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JDJVi_0j4ugY9z00
Photo Source: The New York Magazine

Pollsters and commentators spoke of an impending "Red Wave" in the run-up to this week's US midterm elections, which would give the Republican Party a resounding victory in Congress and deliver a severe rebuke to Joe Biden and the Democrats.

But on Wednesday, when the sun rose throughout the US, it became evident that the "tsunami" that Republicans had hoped for never happened. The Senate remained fiercely contested and the Democrats, by all accounts, fared better than projected, even though the party has achieved only moderate gains and is still expected to win the House of Representatives.

There are many reasons why the "Red Wave" failed, according to experts and voters, ranging from an energized Democratic voter base to a Republican overreliance on the economy.

Let's examine a couple of those causes.

The economy was not the only factor.

While voters' top worries were inflation and the economy, Democrats were not as badly hurt as initially thought.

Analysts suggested that may be because, while weakening, the economy has remained reasonably strong. Although living expenses are growing, growth has persisted, and unemployment is at a low level.

"People don't love the economy, but they're not getting laid off, which allowed other issues like abortion, like immigration, like the 'Big Lie' on the right to instead dominate the closing weeks of the election," Ipsos senior vice president and pollster Chris Jackson stated.

Economic Worries Also Highlight The Polarization Of The Nation

Democrats tend to hold more optimistic views than Republicans and independents, ranking economic worries behind other topics like racism, climate change, and abortion even if their views have become more pessimistic this year.

These concerns persisted, which made the Democratic base more inclined to vote thanks to the specter of Donald Trump.

According to Mr. Jackson, "What we can say is that this election cycle Republicans and particularly Trump Republicans couldn't get out of their own way and let things like inflation or the economy dominate the discussion, which probably would have propelled Republicans to bigger gains."

Republicans essentially offered Democrats an alternative platform to the economy, which was the topic they were losing on.

Initial voter data indicates that turnout was above average for a midterm election in many regions of the nation, a fact that some have attributed in part to the Democratic Party's base of young voters who were inspired by topics like reproductive rights.

"Generation Z voters actually did turn out," the University of Texas in San Antonio professor of political science Jon Taylor said.

"Had the Supreme Court not overturned Roe v Wade back in June, the Democrats wouldn't have had that to energize voters, given the dynamics of issues related to crime, immigration, or inflation. It actually helped the Democrats stave off that Red Wave," he added.

Jack Pribble, a 19-year-old student, was one of the young people who felt obliged to attend the demonstration on Tuesday because he was concerned that the denial of the constitutional right to an abortion might put other rights in jeopardy.

"I'm a gay man and the abortion ruling is indicative of how repressive American policies are getting," Mr. Pribble muttered.

On the other side, several Republicans have made it clear that their party didn't meet expectations because voters didn't come out in sufficient numbers.

"Republicans and Independents stayed home. Do not complain about the results if you did not try to do your part," Rep. Mayra Flores, a Republican in Texas who lost her seat to Vicente Gonzalez, a Democrat, only a few months after winning a special election in June, tweeted.

Reversing The Midterms Trend

Midterm elections typically result in a crushing defeat for the president's party, in this case, the Democrats. In every midterm election between 1934 and 2018, according to data from the University of California Santa Barbara, the party of the president lost an average of 28 House seats and four Senate seats.

Political science professor Justin Buchler at Case Western Reserve University in Ohio claimed that prior midterm outcomes may have led people to believe that the Republican triumph would be larger than it actually was.

"I think a lot of people got ahead of themselves with their predictions," Mr. Buchler started.

"Generally people make statements that are not backed up by data, and each side sort of has incentives for a little bit of cheerleading. I think one of the lessons from past elections was to be a little more cautious about these kinds of predictions. People have not learned that lesson," he added.

A Referendum On Donald Trump

The midterm elections this year were generally regarded as a litmus test for Donald Trump's legacy and his ongoing sway over the Republican Party.

Jon Taylor of the University of Texas hypothesized that a large number of undecided voters may have chosen to cast their ballots to reduce Mr. Trump's hold on the party.

"There's an argument to be made here that this was as much a referendum on Donald Trump as it was anything else," he said.

"And if you look at the candidates that he supported, particularly the election deniers running for governor, Senate, or secretary of state positions, many of them lost. Even if he got a couple of wins, it's not like he expanded any sort of Republican base or majority, " he added.

Alex Heide, a 31-year-old Georgia voter who had been on the fence about voting before, agreed with Mr. Taylor's assessment and claimed that Mr. Trump's endorsement of Republican candidate Herschel Walker had seriously turned him off.

"I don't agree with Democrats on everything," he told the BBC before voting. "But I feel it's significantly more stable than the Republican platform," he added.

Reference:

BBC News, (2022 November 9th). "US midterms: Why a Republican 'wave' never happened": Leading up to this week's US midterms, pollsters and pundits warned of an impending "Red Wave" - an electoral bloodbath in which voters gave the Republican Party a sweeping and decisive victory in Congress and delivered a harsh rebuke of Joe Biden and the Democrats.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-63569850

