Biden To Call For So-called ‘windfall’ Tax On Oil And Gas Companies As He Escalates Rhetoric Amid Record Profits

On Monday, President Joe Biden plans to intensify weeks of stern warnings to energy producers by proposing a "windfall" tax on their corporate profits, criticizing major gas companies for making gains while Americans continue to pay high gas prices in the closing weeks of the midterm election season.

Among other things, Biden will mention the tax proposal during hurriedly prepared remarks at the White House on Monday afternoon. It will be the most recent in a line of rhetorical and policy initiatives to combat high gas prices as Democrats get ready for the midterm elections.

The address was given only days after several major global energy companies announced a round of substantial corporate profits and months after Biden targeted oil CEOs to spur private sector initiatives to boost production and capacity and, in turn, lower high gas prices.

In his speech Monday afternoon in the Roosevelt Room, Biden will once more urge oil and gas firms to use their record profits to reduce prices for American consumers and boost production. Eight days before the midterm elections, he is attempting to show that he has a handle on inflation with this address.

For those businesses that don't, Biden will also propose additional restrictions that would need congressional approval. “And if they don’t, he will call on Congress to consider requiring oil companies to pay tax penalties and face other restrictions,” the official asserted.

While Biden’s rhetorical broadsides directed at oil companies and executives have been a staple of his public remarks for months, there has been a clear uptick in the White House focus in the last several weeks. That effort got an unintentional boost last week from an unlikely place: the CEO of Exxon Mobil Corp.

“There has been discussion in the US about our industry returning some of our profits directly to the American people,” Darren Woods stated during the company's third-quarter earnings call. “That’s exactly what we’re doing in the form of our quarterly dividend,” he added.

A few hours later, the White House reacted via Biden's official presidential Twitter account.

“Can’t believe I have to say this but giving profits to shareholders is not the same as bringing prices down for American families,” said the post. According to a person with knowledge of the situation, Biden will likely emphasize and endeavor to amplify this message in his speech on Monday.

Biden won't expressly support a "windfall" tax, and the specifics of what he would take into consideration are probably going to be hazy, but prominent congressional Democrats have been pushing various "windfall" tax plans aimed at oil firms for more than a year. However, Biden has never backed the proposal with the full force of his government, which is vehemently opposed by the sector.

Any proposal to tax energy company profits would need congressional action to be put into effect, and the Senate is now split 50/50 between Democrats and Republicans, so that path seems unlikely to materialize anytime soon. Republicans have been adamantly against the plan. Given that Republicans are increasingly expected to win the majority in the House, any proposal would likely face much greater obstacles in the upcoming Congress.

Nevertheless, as gas prices increased in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, White House officials considered the idea behind closed doors for months. They did so because they believed that this would directly affect Biden's approval rating and, consequently, the prospects for the Democratic Party in the midterm elections.

As surveys show that Americans give the president poor grades for his management of the economy, Biden has regularly criticized gas firms for profiting from a volatile market.

“Those excess profits are going back to their shareholders and their executives instead of going to lower prices at the pump and give relief to the American people who deserve it and need it,” at a political event on Friday in Pennsylvania, he noted that gas prices have decreased by $1.25 per gallon since their peak in the summer. According to AAA, the national average gas price right now is $3.76 per gallon, which is still higher than 35 cents from this time last year.

In an unprecedented move, Biden has already sold 180 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. He has also pushed the industry to increase production throughout the six months following those sales.

However, despite a little increase in domestic output, administration officials have faced several challenges, chief among which is the capacity of domestic refineries, which was cut in the years before Biden's election.

The size of the investment and lack of industry incentive to pursue their efforts given the volatile energy market and the US push to transition away from fossil fuels have produced few concrete options, despite months of work inside the White House to identify executive actions that would drive more capacity.

Over the past few weeks, White House officials have held numerous meetings with business leaders, even though Biden has continued to attack oil executives and company profits in his public speeches in the run-up to election day.

In recent months, officials in the Biden administration have considered the potential of restricting petroleum exports as they sought to strike a balance between unilateral policy options and pressure on the business. In a letter to the Energy Department dated October 4, business organizations also voiced their opposition to that concept, citing serious issues.

The president mentioned Exxon and Shell as two of the businesses posting record earnings last Friday, saying in general that six of the biggest oil firms earned $70 billion in profit during the previous three months.

He proceeded, “I’m going to keep harping on it. They talk about me picking on them, they ain’t seen nothing yet. I mean it. It outrages me.”

