Trump Urges The Supreme Court To Get Involved In The Tax Return Dispute With The House Panel

Joseph Godwin

Photo Source: White House

The House Ways & Means Committee and former president Donald Trump have been engaged in a protracted legal dispute over access to years' worth of his tax returns. On Monday, Trump asked the Supreme Court to step in and resolve the dispute.

Days after the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit declined to reexamine an August decision by a three-judge panel that unanimously sided with the House committee in the dispute, Trump made his request to the nation's highest court.

The former president requested that the Supreme Court stay the appeals court decision's application so that he could formally appeal the case to the high court.

"This case raises important questions about the separation of powers that will affect every future president," Trump stated in court documents on Monday. The committee's motivation for obtaining President Trump's tax returns has nothing to do with the IRS's budget or personnel problems and everything to do with making the public aware of the president's tax information.

The Supreme Court's docket has recently been filled with several recent appeals that raise extremely political issues. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Kelli Ward, the chairwoman of the Republican Party in Arizona, are two prominent Republicans who have requested the court to halt subpoenas related to investigations into efforts to rig the 2020 election.

To evaluate the IRS' presidential audit procedure, the House committee asked the Internal Revenue Service for Trump's records in 2021. The committee referred to this request as a "plainly legitimate area for congressional inquiry and possible legislation." In July 2021, the Justice Department agreed with the committee, stating that the committee's justifications were sufficient.

Trump and his attorneys, though, have asserted that the request was made specifically to target Trump because he is a Republican and a political rival.

Democrats are running out of time because it is almost certain that the next GOP House leadership would reject the request if Republicans win back control of the House on November 8 and the legal dispute is not settled by early next year.

John Fritze, USA TODAY, (2022 October 31st). "Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in a dispute with House panel over tax returns": Former President Donald Trump on Monday asked the Supreme Court to intervene in his long-running legal battle with the House Ways & Means Committee over access to years' worth of his tax returns.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2022/10/31/trump-supreme-court-intervene-tax-returns/10622829002/

