If Republicans Win The Majority In Congress, Biden's Agenda Is In Jeopardy

President Biden's options would be limited on a variety of topics, including abortion, taxes, racism, and judges, as Republicans have vowed to undo many of his legislative victories.

The chapter of President Biden's presidency where he is still daydreaming about F.D.R. could come to an end in less than a week. According to polling, if Republicans win one or both chambers of Congress in the next midterm elections, Mr. Biden's domestic agenda will abruptly shift from his pursuit of a New Deal 2.0 to a campaign of trench warfare to safeguard the successes of his first two years in office.

Mr. Biden's opportunities would inevitably decrease as he focuses less on achieving the broad policy objectives that have driven his administration and more on defending the recently built economic and social welfare infrastructure that Republicans have vowed to demolish on a variety of issues like abortion, taxes, race, and judges.

Privately, the president and Democratic leaders are pessimistic and preparing for two years of stifling party battle, even though they haven't officially given up on the idea of keeping control of Congress after the election that ends on Nov. 8.

Republican control of either house would lead to a frenzy of subpoenas and investigations against the administration that would define the relationship between the White House and Congress, in addition to attempts to stop or reverse Mr. Biden's domestic policies.

It would be more challenging, if not impossible, for Mr. Biden to implement his plans to codify abortion rights, increase access to child care and higher education, eliminate racial prejudice in policing, appoint more judges who share his views, and ensure voting rights.

Republicans want to reverse Mr. Biden's plans to raise corporate taxes, spend money on climate change, cancel student loans, and expand the IRS to target high-income tax evaders.

Republicans pledge to advance their initiatives, many of which would be difficult to pass over a Senate filibuster, much less Mr. Biden's veto. These initiatives include further cutting taxes and spending, prohibiting transgender women from participating in women's sports, restricting access to abortion, protecting gun rights, cracking down on immigration, beefing up police presence, and promoting energy production.

For Mr. Biden, who spent 36 years as a senator and 8 years as vice president honing the skills of legislative wrangling, a change in leadership on Capitol Hill would constitute a significant transition. Since taking office last year, he has pushed through several expansive laws despite razor-thin margins. They consist of a $1.9 trillion pandemic stimulus plan, a $1 trillion infrastructure improvement program, a $739 billion plan to combat climate change and lower the cost of prescription drugs, and a $250 billion program to support the semiconductor industry.

Republican leaders have argued that the open checkbook represents the worst of Democratic free-spending proclivities and contributed to inflation reaching its highest rate in 40 years, even though a sizable portion of the spending, including for infrastructure and semiconductors, was supported by Republicans.

Divided government in Washington has occasionally resulted in uncomfortable but important compromises in the past, such as significant tax and Social Security agreements under President Ronald Reagan, ground-breaking deficit reduction, clean air, and civil rights legislation under President George H.W. Bush, and welfare reform and balanced budget measures under President Bill Clinton. There is no doubt that Mr. Biden, who frequently takes pride in the political agreements he has negotiated, would look for points of agreement.

But the political climate today is vastly more divided than it was in the 1980s and 1990s, making it difficult to envision a Democratic president and a Republican Congress working together on contentious issues absent a catastrophic national emergency. If former President Donald J. Trump were to run for office again, there may be even less chance of an agreement because he would put pressure on his party to fight Mr. Biden at every opportunity.

To help pay for the climate and health initiatives in the Inflation Reduction Act, which he signed this summer, Mr. Biden placed new taxes on corporations, including a new minimum tax on big multinationals like Amazon and a tax on stock buybacks. Additionally, he raised expenditures on the Internal Revenue Service to increase revenue by pursuing businesses and individuals with high incomes who cheat on their taxes.

Republicans want to abolish all of those laws and enact new tax cuts, extending some of the tax breaks for individuals and businesses that were enacted in 2017 and are due to expire in the coming years.

They have pledged to cut back on government spending. Some well-known House conservatives criticize Mr. Biden's proposal to cut future spending on Medicare and Social Security for some recipients as well as on safety-net programs like Medicaid and supplemental nutritional assistance.

Mr. Biden has set a challenging objective of roughly halving America's greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 to combat global warming.

In the package, he signed last summer, $370 billion in incentives were provided to electric utilities, consumers, and businesses to encourage them to use more low-emission energy sources, including solar and nuclear power. His Environmental Protection Agency has taken action to reduce methane emissions, a powerful greenhouse gas, and is developing additional rules for the energy industry.

Republican lawmakers want to launch congressional inquiries into many of those climate initiatives that they rejected. They might also try to reverse some of the effects of the recently passed climate law, and they'll probably oppose further rules. They will also work to have less government regulation of new drilling projects, which will speed up the production of fossil fuels.

After ten years of elections where voters prioritized health care highly, the large federal health programs are less important in this election. In the short term, Republicans are not focused on repealing the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, or making significant changes to Medicare and Medicaid. However, if they win back the majority, Republicans want to closely monitor Mr. Biden's response to the COVID-19 outbreak and much of the spending that went along with it.

Building on Trump administration efforts that many Democrats also support, they also seek to take into account minor projects like increasing Medicare beneficiaries' access to telemedicine and increasing price transparency in the healthcare industry. Republicans are likely to concentrate on legislative initiatives that at least some Democrats can support since they lack a president who can sign their more conservative-leaning laws and a large enough majority to override a veto.

Democrats will probably follow a similar collection of less divisive subjects if they maintain power. As part of the new law known as the Inflation Reduction Act, which was intended in part to lower the cost of prescription drugs, Mr. Biden already attempted and failed to pass significant structural reforms to Medicare and Medicaid.

A Republican takeover of the Senate would significantly slow down, if not completely block, the Biden administration's aggressive attempt to rebuild the courts after a record-breaking start at filling vacancies on the federal bench.

The present and likely future head of the Republican Party, Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, has proven himself adept at obstructing judicial nominees. “If it did happen, Senator McConnell has made it pretty clear that he would not be very eager to confirm President Biden’s nominees and would do anything he could to delay filling seats until he could get a different president. He usually follows through on those statements and threats,” remarked Russ Feingold, the current president of the American Constitution Society and a former Democratic senator from Wisconsin.

The Senate has so far approved 84 judges nominated by Vice President Biden, the most in decades for the first two years of a president's term. These judges include a Supreme Court justice, 25 judges on appeals courts, and 58 judges on district courts. A broad group of candidates has been supported by the White House, with an emphasis on underrepresented racial and ethnic groups and individuals with unusual professional backgrounds like public defenders and civil rights attorneys.

Republicans would have a very tough time advancing nominees who are thought to be more progressive in a Republican-controlled Senate, even if they made package agreements to do so as they have in the past. Mr. Feingold's organization is pleading with Senate Democrats to confirm at least 30 additional judges before the newly elected Congress takes office as they prepare for a slowdown.

If voters expand the Democratic majority in the Senate, Mr. Biden has pledged to reinstate the nationwide abortion safeguards that were eliminated when the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade. “The only way it’s going to happen is if the American people make it happen,” He has stated in his public appeals.

Republicans are now openly divided over how far abortion restrictions should go, despite earlier viewing them as a party-unifying issue. Abortion restrictions that are strict or nearly comprehensive have lost favor with Republican voters.

Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is advocating for a federal ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, but even senior Republicans, like Mr. McConnell, are against the idea because they see it as politically risky and at odds with the party's long-standing position that states should have the final say. Even if such a limit was included in a stand-alone law, Mr. Biden would undoubtedly veto it.

Six Republican-led states have already launched a lawsuit in response to Mr. Biden's order canceling up to $20,000 in student loan debt for as many as 40 million students, arguing that the president exceeded his executive power by deciding on his own.

By adding the wording in a future spending bill that declares that Mr. Biden lacks the power to proceed with the debt relief, a Republican-controlled Congress might attempt to put an end to the policy. Other aspects of Mr. Biden's student loan agenda, including a plan to lower payments on undergraduate loans to 5% of discretionary income, down from 10% to 15% in many existing plans, are at more risk, according to Mike Pierce, executive director of the student borrower protection center.

The new approach would require funding from an allocated budget that House Republicans may decide to target. “There’s money that goes to the Education Department to administer the student loan programs and you can see that budget being a part of negotiations with Republicans,” Mr. Pierce proclaimed.

To ensure that billions of dollars in government spending are directed toward minorities and underprivileged women, Mr. Biden has sought to place racial fairness at the top of his agenda. Some initiatives, such as one to forgive Black and other minority farmers' loans, have been thwarted by litigation brought by white farmers who questioned whether the government could provide debt relief based on race. Republicans in Congress have also voiced their concerns. The president instructed federal organizations to make sure that disadvantaged or marginalized neighborhoods receive 40% of investments in sustainable energy, transit, housing, and workforce development.

Republican members have made it clear that they want to use congressional probes to derail the equity agenda. Legislative squabbles and political attacks on the administration are also likely to center on the policies. Leading Republicans on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee wrote to the administration last month to accuse Vice President Biden of abusing his power by mandating that a part of federal funding go to underrepresented neighborhoods.

This month, Republicans on the House Financial Services Committee began an inquiry into a Treasury Department panel charged with examining economic factors that have hurt communities of color. The congressmen claimed that the council would divert it from its primary duties, which include ensuring that all Americans are treated equally.

The Internal Revenue Service, the tax collection agency that Republicans love to despise, is currently undergoing an $80 billion expansion under the Biden administration.

Although the I.R.S. Revamp is still in its early stages, the Treasury Department, which is in charge of the organization, has set high standards for enhancing taxpayer responsiveness and customer service. They've been working to increase hiring and handle the millions of unprocessed tax returns that have accumulated.

Republicans have been working for years to weaken the Internal Revenue Service. They are anticipated to reduce the agency's funds using any sway they acquire during the elections.

Since Republicans dominate the oversight committees, there will be a strong focus on how the 87,000 additional hires the I.R.S. expects to be used; they have argued that they will become a "shadow army" targeting conservatives. Republicans will also have the chance to thwart Mr. Biden's final choice for the position of I.R.S. commissioner if they regain the Senate. The deputy commissioner will take over as acting commissioner in November, Treasury recently stated.

Mr. Biden has revived a historic Democratic campaign strategy, claiming that retaining his party in power will defend Social Security and Medicare against Republican reductions, to identify a topic that will appeal to voters. Obama expressed concern that if Republicans gain control of the government, they will "cut down" on social safety net programs in a speech delivered at the White House last month.

Over the next two years, any Republican attempts to alter the entitlement programs would be susceptible to Mr. Biden's veto.

Given that the trust funds that underwrite the programs would have deficits over the following two decades, their long-term viability is in doubt.

Recently, Republicans have not provided a comprehensive plan for dealing with entitlements, but some have called for restructuring or reducing them. They claim that doing this would protect them for the future. Senator Rick Scott, a Republican from Florida, has made the most well-known plan, which would enable Social Security and Medicare to "sunset" if Congress does not enact new legislation extending them. Aspects of Mr. Scott's agenda have been rejected by Mr. McConnell.

Mr. Biden has been looking to executive branch organizations to help lessen the pain that Americans are experiencing due to inflation because there are few legislative solutions available. He praised a decision made by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday to rein in the so-called "junk fees" that banks impose on customers for overdrawing their accounts or depositing bounced checks.

Along with C.F.P.B. head Rohit Chopra, Mr. Biden declared that the organization would target a variety of wasteful fees that banks charge Americans.

But if Republicans get their way, the agency's authority may be significantly curtailed. This month, a federal appeals court ruled that the bureau's funding by way of the Federal Reserve is unconstitutional, casting doubt on its ability to oversee the finance sector.

Although the case may take years to resolve, House Republicans have already declared their desire to include the independent agency in the appropriations process. Republican dominance could eventually result in the agency lacking the resources necessary to be an effective regulator because the Trump administration attempted to zero out the bureau's budget.

Reference:

The New York Times, (2022 October 29th). "Biden’s Agenda Hangs in the Balance if Republicans Take Congress": On a wide array of issues like abortion, taxes, race, and judges, President Biden’s opportunities would shrink as Republicans vow to dismantle much of his legislative accomplishments.