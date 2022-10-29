Could The Us Elections Affect The War In Ukraine?

A potentially explosive element has been added to the impending vote by leading Republicans' threat that they would cut aid to Ukraine if they take control of Congress. However, would anything actually alter?

One of the iconic images of Ukraine's conflict with Russia is depicted in a film released online by the ministry of defense of that nation, which is set to the music of the American heavy metal band Metallica.

It displays the flaming upward streak of a rocket built in the US being shot, followed by a fireball illuminating the night sky when the rocket strikes its target.

The High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or Himars, is one of 18 weapons the US has so far delivered to Ukraine. It is a component of a big aid package at $52 billion (£45 billion), or twice as much as all other nations put together.

This support, according to military experts and the Ukrainian government, has been essential to their goal.

"The Ukrainians would have been overrun without it," Mark Cancian, a former colonel in the US Marine Corps and a defense expert at the Center for Strategic & International Studies, stated.

However, this line of argument could be questioned. As Americans battle with escalating costs, several Republican politicians have questioned its virtues.

A Republican-controlled Congress would be reluctant to issue a "blank check" for Ukraine, according to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the chamber.

"I think people are going to be sitting in a recession, and they're not going to write a blank check to Ukraine," he said.

According to the US Constitution, his party is currently the favorite to take control of the House, the lower chamber of Congress that initiates all spending measures. As Speaker, Mr. McCarthy would choose which bills would be put to a vote on the floor.

Similar reservations have been voiced by other Republicans. Josh Hawley, a senator from Missouri, claimed in May, for instance, that American assistance to Ukraine serves only to enable Europe to freeload off of it.

The former vice president, Mike Pence, severely denounced Putin supporters and party members who want to keep us disconnected from the rest of the world in his remarks, which appear to have exposed divides inside the party.

Similar to this, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell urged the White House to increase aid to Ukraine, stating that the US must "do more to offer the instruments Ukraine needs to counter Russian aggression."

It's noteworthy that only Republicans, totaling 57 in the House and 11 in the Senate, voted against a $40 million aid package to Ukraine in the spring.

Concern about potential outcomes is developing in Europe. "If America pulls back, Putin could snatch victory from the jaws of defeat," the head of the defense select committee in parliament, Tobias Ellwood, stated.

However, regardless of the outcome of the November election, Ukrainian officials and observers residing in the US say it is doubtful that aid will be severely reduced in the medium term.

Oleksii Reznikov, the Ukrainian defense minister, told the BBC in Kyiv that he felt confidence after his prior discussions with Democrats and Republicans in the US Congress.

"I got a lot of signals that it doesn't matter who will steer. Bipartisan support for Ukraine will be continued. I believe in that," he said.

According to John Herbst, who held the position of US ambassador to Kiev from 2003 to 2006, Mr. McCarthy may have engaged in political posturing to advance the interests of his party's right wing.

"There's no doubt that on the populist, Trump side of the party, there's scepticism about assistance to Ukraine, and even in a small portion of that, some hostility to Ukraine, and some benighted respect for Putin's Russia," he said.

After the elections, there is a significant probability that the party's populist side will hold a larger majority in Congress, he continued, but it was unclear whether this pressure would result in a reduction in financing.

Democrats reiterated their support for Ukraine in response to McCarthy's remarks, but they had to rein in their own party rebels.

After claims that they were undermining President Joe Biden, a group of left-wing Democrats withdrew a letter that advocated for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.

According to polls, support is still strong, but there are indications that it has waned as the battle grinds on.

According to Pew Research, 20% of Americans last month believed the US is helping Ukraine too much, up from 12% in May and 7% in March.

However, a sizable majority of Americans (73%) still support continued aid, according to a Reuters/Ipsos survey taken earlier this month.

Although the long-term outlook for US assistance to Ukraine is uncertain, Mr. Herbst said he thinks the public will likely continue to support the program if officials make a compelling case.

"You could get both parties in the US, speaking in bipartisan terms and laying out the dangers of Russian actions in Ukraine," he mumbled.

"If that happens, I don't doubt that even two or three years from now, the American people will remain all in as far as putting in the type of resources that we are today," he added.

