Biden Appears To Be Losing The Election, So He Makes An Effort To Maintain Support In Blue States

As he struggles for momentum in an election that appears to be moving away from Democrats and could leave him with a Congress that would put his White House through two years of misery, Joe Biden's midterm pitch is growing more stern and apocalyptic.

On Thursday, the President traveled to New York instead of one of the crucial Senate swing states to promote the industry. It is evident from the fact that he campaigned in a state he won by more than 20 points two years ago that his poor approval ratings make it difficult for him to assist his party in emerging from a crisis.

Biden simultaneously argued that the economy was in far better health than most Americans believed it to be and that Republicans would collapse what he described as a recovery and put Medicare and Social Security at risk if they were to take control of the government next month.

His strategy mirrored the exceedingly difficult electoral situation in which Democrats find themselves, as they risk losing control of the House of Representatives and see their chances of retaining the Senate dwindling.

Republicans are focusing on deep blue states eleven days before the election to create a wave that could result in a sizable House majority. Republicans could win enough seats in the Empire State alone to flip the chamber.

Additionally, contests that will determine the makeup of the Senate also seem to be tightening, such in Arizona, where Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly once held a commanding advantage. The Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman's weak debate performance this week, who is still dealing with hearing and processing impairments following a stroke, alarmed Democrats as well.

The commonwealth offers the party its best opportunity to gain a seat and might be crucial to its efforts to maintain control of the 50-50 Senate, where Vice President Kamala Harris casts the deciding vote. In a conversation overheard with Biden and Governor Kathy Hochul of New York on Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed his opinion that the Pennsylvania debate didn't hurt them. too much, but expressed concern about the high-profile contest in Georgia, saying it's the state where they're going downhill.

The President, who is preparing for a barrage of Republican investigations into his administration, his handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden, who is the subject of a Justice Department investigation, could suffer greatly from the loss of either chamber.

Following recent elections, there is enough polling uncertainty that it is far too early to accurately assess the state of the race. But after his party harbored hopes of bucking the trend this summer in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, Biden's speech on Thursday reflected Democrats' burden in this election and suggested that the historical pattern of first-term presidents getting a midterm election drubbing may be reasserting itself.

In essence, Biden is being forced to convince Americans, who according to polls are pessimistic about the economy, that things are not as bad as they seem.

His speech illustrated the political difficulties of publicizing the economy's positive features when inflation is raging at close to 40-year highs, including the promising GDP growth estimates reported on Thursday and a historically low unemployment rate.

In contrast, Biden's predictions of bitter political battles with Republicans over entitlements and government spending in a potential confrontation over raising the debt ceiling served as a preview of what may be tense years in Washington in the future if political control is split between the parties.

According to the President, if the GOP controls Congress, the economy will become a ticking time bomb.

“They’re coming after Social Security. They’re going to shut down the government, refuse to pay America’s bills for the first time in American history to put America in default… unless we yield to their demands to cut Social Security and Medicare,” Biden stated at his Syracuse event.

“Nothing will create more chaos or do more damage to the American economy,” The President asserted while acknowledging that Democrats frequently claim Social Security is in danger before elections, that Republican Sens. Rick Scott of Florida and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin's ideas this time pose a threat to the retirement program.

In his speech, Vice President Biden argued that when his ideas are fully implemented, they will reverse decades of reductions in American manufacturing and industry. He claimed that the passage of his landmark legislation—which included a bipartisan infrastructure bill, a measure to jumpstart US semiconductor production, and another to foster a clean energy economy would create employment and boost the economy. He said that his social spending legislation, which was approved during the summer, would increase prosperity among Americans by reducing the cost of some long-term care.

The problem, though, is that even if all of these steps are successful, they won't take effect in time for this election. If Biden decides to run for reelection in 2024, they might support him, but for now, they are merely aspirational.

The nearly hopeless political predicament that Democrats are in in the contests for governor and Congress is reflected in this week's CNN/SSRS polls in key states.

Voters in Wisconsin (47%), Michigan (46%), and Pennsylvania (44%), respectively, reported that the economy and inflation were the most significant factors influencing their vote. This more than doubled the number of people in each state who were most concerned about abortion, which was the next-highest problem. Before the November 8 election, Democrats had hoped that the uproar over the Supreme Court's ruling would have offset their financial disadvantages.

Republican messaging on the economy and crime says that it is not happening 11 days out based on all the facts that are currently available.

The latter has even made the New York governor's race unexpectedly competitive—the state hasn't elected a Republican statewide in two decades. In Syracuse, which is also the site of a heated House election, Biden was in attendance with Hochul on Thursday.

The President began his day with some unexpectedly good news: initial estimates indicate that the economy recovered in the most recent quarter at an annualized rate of 2.6%. Biden pointed to the numbers as another proof that your economic recovery is progressing.

The President was describing an economy that many Americans do not recognize, which is the problem. Data show that the economy is doing well in many areas, but people's experiences of the economy are very different. This disconnect may spell the end for Democrats.

The corrosive political effects of inflation, a force that many adult Americans have not felt since it last cast a shadow over daily life in the 1980s, are emerging as a key lesson from this election.

Voters are prone to looking for scapegoats when their income falls short of their expenses, particularly when it comes to daily necessities like meat, bread, eggs, and gas. And Biden takes the fall as the president in office.

Biden attributes the rise in living expenses to external causes such as Russian President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine, which also increased fuel prices but is currently lowering, and the fallout from the pandemic-related supply chain disruption. Republicans accuse Biden of dumping billions of dollars in cash into the system, which caused the economy to overheat.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen counseled patience since many of the measures the administration has taken to boost the economy will take time to come online.

In the interview that aired on Erin Burnett's OutFront, she did, however, acknowledge that Inflation is high and it's unacceptably high and Americans experience that every day.

The President is in the infamously challenging position of trying to take credit for the positive elements of the economy while sympathizing with the suffering that many Americans are going through. The White House encountered a similar issue while he served as vice president in the Obama administration.

Even though the economy was slowly recovering from the Great Recession at a period of severe unemployment, many Americans weren't aware of it. Before the 2010 midterm elections, Barack Obama warned that giving the Republicans control of Congress would be like returning the car's keys to the drivers who had driven the vehicle into a ditch. Republicans took over the House and made significant gains in the Senate as a result of unsatisfied voters.

Now that the cost of living is so high, Biden must walk a similarly precarious political fine line.

In a virtual fundraiser this week for Iowa Representative Cindy Axne, who is up for reelection, Biden made the statement: “People are still struggling with inflation. I grew up in a community, in a place where when my dad would say, at the end of the month, if you – what you’re making didn’t cover all your expenses, you were in real trouble.”

“And even though inflation is lower here than in most advanced countries, I know that’s no solace to someone sitting at the kitchen table, trying to put food on the table,” stated the President.

His response demonstrated how well Biden comprehends the issue that appears to be dooming Democrats this election year. However, there is nothing he can do about it right away.

