Climate Change Is Harming Americans' Health

According to experts, the biggest threat to world health is climate change. Each year, heat kills more people than storms or floods, and extreme heat and pollution are linked to a variety of illnesses, including asthma and heart disease.

In an annual report, the Lancet medical journal's "countdown" on health and climate change, researchers from all across the world work together to examine climate and health. The U.S. component of this year's study, which was released on Tuesday, breaks down data on the effects of climate change on health and offers policy suggestions with a focus on health justice.

Health and equity should be at the forefront of the fight against climate change, according to experts. For instance, particulate matter pollution has been linked to heart disease, according to the American Heart Association, and children's asthma has been linked to repeated exposure to these tiny, inhalable pollutants, according to the American Thoracic Society.

Communities of color, frequently have disproportionate fossil fuel infrastructure; frontline or coastal communities; senior citizens; kids and newborns; workers who spend their days outside; persons with underlying health concerns; and expectant women.

In a media conference on the findings, Dr. Renee Salas, an emergency medicine physician and Yerby Fellow at Harvard University's Center for Climate, Health, and the Global Environment, stated, “Health is at the mercy of our global fossil fuel addiction.”

Here Are Some Of The Report's Highlights And The Recommendations Made By Scientists

Americans are dying from air pollution

Research has shown that the air pollution caused by the burning of fossil fuels is bad for every organ in the body. Data from the paper showed that particulate matter was responsible for 32,000 deaths in the United States in 2020, and 37% of those deaths, according to the authors' calculations, were directly attributable to fossil fuels.

The authors argue that to enhance heart and lung health, air pollution needs to be viewed as a risk factor for ill health that may be controlled.

Not every American is affected equally

Communities in the United States are not affected evenly by the issues, and persons of color are more likely to be exposed to dangerous heat and pollution. This is so because locations with a high concentration of Black, Indigenous, and other people of color also tend to have fossil fuel infrastructure. As a result, these residents are more likely to experience heat-related sickness and mortality.

Natasha DeJarnett, a co-author, described the disproportionate exposures and impacts as an unfair burden.

Particulate matter levels are disproportionately greater in low-income, Latino, Asian, and black populations than in white and wealthier ones. She and the other researchers concluded that the differences in these concentrations might be worse than previously thought.

DeJarnett, an assistant professor of medicine at the Environment Institute at the University of Louisville, spoke during the briefing, “Those groups are those that contribute least to this crisis but they bear the heaviest burden.”

Threats from the climate intensify imbalances brought on by structural racism and the associated hazards. The areas of the country with the biggest expected increases in heat-related deaths are 40% more likely to be Black neighborhoods, even though more than 40% of the U.S. population lived in places where air pollution levels are above permissible guidelines.

Some people get increasingly heat-sensitive with age

Additionally, some age groups are more vulnerable. Older persons and kids are especially susceptible to heat. The survey indicated a 74% increase in heat-related fatalities among seniors between 2017 and last year compared to 2000 to 2004.

The number of heatwave days multiplied by the number of infants revealed that, compared to 1986 to 2005, there were 12 million more heatwave days on average for infants under 1 between 2012 and 2021.

What Remedies Are There?

The transition to sustainable energy must be egalitarian, according to the experts' policy suggestions.

The researchers said that improving health, particularly for vulnerable and frontline communities, requires investments in a zero-emission energy sector and transportation system.

The authors pleaded for halting the construction of new fossil fuel infrastructure and hastening the phase-out of oil and gas subsidies.

“There’s an enormous opportunity and responsibility for us in the health profession to again sound the alarm and say that we have to do things differently," Salas asserted.

Instead, a route forward must emphasize climate-resilient adaptations, ensuring that low-income and communities of color have access to sustainable energy subsidies and policies that emphasize evidence-based approaches for better air, such as increasing tree cover in areas lacking green space.

By concentrating on the transition to sustainable energy in the communities most affected, policy implementation may prioritize health and equity.

Reference:

Nada Hassanein, USA TODAY, (2022 October 25th). "How climate change is hurting Americans’ health – and what experts suggest we do about it": Extreme heat and pollution are linked to many conditions including asthma and heart disease — and heat kills more people than hurricanes or floods each year.