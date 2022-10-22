Pfizer Estimates That The Covid-19 Vaccine Will Cost up to $130 Per Dosage

When the U.S. government stops purchasing the shots, Pfizer will charge between $110 and $130 for a dosage of its COVID-19 vaccine, although the pharmaceutical company anticipates that many people will continue to receive it.

According to Pfizer executives, depending on when the government phases out its program of purchasing and distributing the shots, the commercial pricing for adult doses might begin early next year.

The pharmaceutical company stated that it anticipates no out-of-pocket costs for those with private health insurance or coverage through government programs like Medicare or Medicaid. Numerous recommended vaccinations must be covered by insurers under the Affordable Care Act without any out-of-pocket costs.

According to a spokeswoman, the business also offers qualified Americans without insurance money depending on income to help them receive the vaccinations.

For cash-paying clients, the cost would make the two-dose vaccine more expensive than yearly flu jabs. Depending on the type, those might cost anywhere between $50 and $95, according to CVS Health, which operates one of the biggest pharmacy chains in the country.

The price, according to a Pfizer executive, reflects higher expenses for moving to single-dose vials and commercial distribution. The executive, Angela Lukin, claimed that the cost was significantly lower than what would be expected for a vaccination that is thought to be extremely successful.

The medication manufacturer revealed last year that it has three tiers of pricing globally, based on each country's financial circumstances and that it was charging the United States $19.50 per dose. The business announced in June that the US government would purchase an additional 105 million doses in a deal that would cost about $30 for each shot. After that, the government has the choice to buy more doses.

The most popular preventive injection used to combat COVID-19 in the United States is Pfizer's two-shot vaccination, which made its introduction in late 2020.

The initial vaccine, created by Pfizer and German pharmaceutical company BioNTech, has been given out in the United States in doses totaling more than 375 million, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Another 12 million doses of an upgraded booster that was approved earlier this year are not included in that number.

Pfizer's top-selling product and source of $36.78 billion in revenue last year came from vaccination.

According to FactSet, analysts expect it to earn an additional $32 billion this year. However, they also anticipate a sharp decline in sales after that.

The CDC estimates that more than 90% of adult Americans have already gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. However, fewer than half of that population has additionally had a booster shot.

Reference:

Tom Murphy, USA Today, (2022 October 21). "Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine will cost up to $130 per dose but should be covered by insurance or other programs": Pfizer will charge $110 to $130 for a dose of its COVID-19 vaccine once the U.S. government stops buying the shots, but the drugmaker says it expects many people will continue receiving it for free.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2022/10/21/pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-cost-expected-over-100-per-dose/10566332002/

