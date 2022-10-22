Where Did All the Moscow Men Run to?

At eateries, shops, and social events all around the city, there are notably fewer men. Many people have received calls to duty to fight in Ukraine. Some people have escaped the draft by leaving.

The Chop-Chop Barbershop in the heart of Moscow used to be packed on Friday afternoons, but at the start of a recent weekend, just one of the four chairs was filled.

“We would usually be full right now, but about half of our customers have gone,” Olya, the manager, made the statement. In order to avoid President Vladimir V. Putin's push to rally hundreds of thousands of men for the waning military war in Ukraine, many of the clientele and even half of the barbers have left Russia.

Fear of receiving a conscription notification has kept a lot of guys off the streets. Olya claimed that last Friday as she arrived at work, she saw officials examining paperwork at each of the metro station's four exits.

The separation from her partner, who worked as a barber at the salon, is difficult.

“Every day is hard. It is hard for me to know what to do. We always planned as a couple, ” Olya confessed that she did not want her last name to be used, like the other women interviewed, out of fear of reprisal.

She is not by alone. While there are still plenty of males in a city of 12 million, their presence has clearly diminished across the capital, particularly in restaurants, the hipster neighborhood, and at social events like dinners and parties. This is especially true for the city's intellectual elite, who frequently have extra cash and passports for international travel.

When the battle started, several individuals who had opposed the invasion of Ukraine left; other Kremlin opponents often fled because they feared being imprisoned or subjected to oppression. However, the majority of the men who have departed in recent weeks either had to report for duty in the military, want to evade the draft, or were concerned that Russia may block its borders if Mr. Putin proclaimed martial law.

Nobody is precisely aware of the number of guys who have left since Mr. Putin declared his "partial mobilization." But thousands of guys have vanished. On Friday, Mr. Putin claimed that at least 220,000 people had been drafted.

According to Kazakhstani authorities, at least 200,000 men traveled to the neighboring country, where Russians can enter without a passport. Thousands more have escaped to Israel, Argentina, Argentina, Georgia, Armenia, and Western Europe.

“I feel like we are a country of women now. I was searching for male friends to help me move some furniture, and I realized almost all of them had left,” Photographer Stanislava, 33, spoke at a recent birthday celebration when the majority of the guests were females.

When their spouses left, many married women stayed in Moscow, either after receiving a povestka (a draft notice), or before one could.

“My friends and I meet for wine, and talk and support each other, to feel that we are not alone,” Liza, a lawyer for a huge multinational corporation, claimed that her husband received a notice several days prior to Mr. Putin's announcement of the mobilization. Because their daughter is enrolled in school and all of her grandparents are in Russia, Liza, 43, stayed behind while he resigned his job and fled to a place in Western Europe.

Although the loneliness experienced by women whose husbands were enlisted is real, it is eclipsed by worry that their spouse could not return from service alive.

Wives, mothers, and kids gathered last week at a voenkomat, or military commissariat, in northwest Moscow to bid farewell to loved ones who were being sent out to battle.

“These men are like toys in the hands of children. They are just cannon fodder,” Vladimir, 25, was inside gathering his rations and was about to be sent to a training camp outside of Moscow, according to Ekaterina, 27, who is married to him. She hoped he had ignored the summons, saying it would have been better for him to spend a few years in jail than to die and be sent back to his family.

If Moscow residents were able to enjoy a hedonistic summer where it appeared that little had changed since the invasion of Ukraine, the reality is very different as winter approaches and the war's effects, notably the sanctions, become more obvious.

The official end of mobilization in the capital was declared on Monday by the mayor of Moscow. However, a decline was already being felt by many industries. The number of orders in Moscow restaurants with an average check of more than 1,500 rubles (about $25) fell by 29% in the two weeks after the call-up compared to the same time last year. According to the Kommersant newspaper, Sberbank, Russia's largest lender, liquidated 529 branches in September alone.

Many stores in the downtown area are vacant and have "FOR RENT" banners hanging in the windows. Even Aeroflot, the flag carrier of Russia, closed its office on posh Petrovka Street. Nearby, paper had finally been placed over the storefront windows where Western designers had kept switching out their mannequins throughout the summer.

“It reminds me of Athens in 2008,” Chop-founder Chop's Aleksei Ermilov compared Moscow to Athens during the global financial crisis.

The 70 barbershops in his chain, according to Mr. Ermilov, are particularly affected by the lack of males in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

“We can see the massive relocation wave more in Moscow and St. Petersburg than in other cities, partially because more people have the means to leave there,” Mr. Ermilov asserted.

One of the biggest strip clubs in Moscow had a 60% drop in attendance, according to local media, and there are also fewer security officers on duty since they have either been mobilized or fled.

In the meantime, the nations where Russian men emigrated have seen a sharp rise in the downloads of dating applications. One dating app, Mamba, saw a 135% spike in new users in Armenia, according to a company spokesperson who spoke to the Russian financial news outlet RBK. The pace of new downloads increased by almost 110 percent in Georgia and Turkey and by 32 percent in Kazakhstan.

“All of the most reasonable guys are gone. The dating pool has shrunk by at least 50 percent,” stated Tatiana, a 36-year-old technology saleswoman, as she and her pals watched a game of pool at a women's social club in the hip Stoleshnikov Lane.

The lane was bustling with young Russians having a good time in the summer. On a recent Saturday night, however, it was rather quiet.

Many of Tatiana's clients, according to her, have quit, but she plans to stay. She said that she couldn't work remotely because of the nature of her position and that she didn't want to put her big dog in an airplane's cabin.

But some Moscow residents still intend to leave. Another woman in the club, 21-year-old Alisa, said she had recently graduated and planned to save up enough cash to leave Russia after her friends finished their degrees so they could share a rental overseas.

“I don’t see any future here in Russia, at least not while Putin is in power,” she mumbled.

Those males who stayed now find it frightening to move around the city.

“I try to drive everywhere, because they can give out draft summons on the street and next to the metro,” Aleksandr Perepelkin stated, the marketing director and editor of the fashion and entertainment newspaper Blueprint,

Because he believed he owed it to his more than 100 workers to keep the business running, Mr. Perepelkin remained in Russia. However, with so many people missing, his offices now make him think of the first few months of the coronavirus outbreak. He is unclear about what to do, as are his business partners.

“Marketing is the type of business you do in normal life but not in wartime," he added in a stylish coffee shop and coworking space. Almost all of the cafe's patrons were female, including a group of people celebrating a birthday and attending a flower arranging class..

The founder of Chop-Chop, Mr. Ermilov, made a similar statement. He departed for Israel in late September, and now he wants to start a company that is less vulnerable to geographic concerns because it doesn't have a physical presence in his home country.

The owners of barbershops in Russia were discussing the possibility of extending their offerings to female customers.

“We talk about reorienting the business. But it is impossible to plan now, when the horizon of planning has changed to about a week,” Olya, the manager stated.

Valerie Hopkins, The New York Times, (2022 October 21st). "Where Have All the Men in Moscow Gone?": Across the capital, there are noticeably fewer men at restaurants, stores and social gatherings. Many have been called up to fight in Ukraine. Others have fled to avoid being drafted.