An Ex-employee Accuses Planned Parenthood Of Racism And Files A Lawsuit

Nicole Moore, a Black employee, claims she was denied opportunities for advancement and was required to take on more work than her white coworkers before being terminated as a result of her complaints.

A former senior Planned Parenthood employee filed a lawsuit against the reproductive rights group on Wednesday, claiming that while working at the organization's national offices in New York City, she was subjected to racial discrimination.

The organization has acknowledged recent frustrations among Black employees as well as the challenging legacy of race left by its founder and has vowed to make changes. The complaint is the most recent claim of racism within the organization.

Nicole Moore, a Black woman who served as the director of multicultural brand engagement at the Manhattan headquarters in 2020 and 2021, claimed she was denied opportunities to advance or lead and was subjected to retaliation when she raised concerns about being expected to take on more work than her white coworkers. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York received the complaint.

Ms. Moore detailed incidents in which she claims she was publicly humiliated and reprimanded by a supervisor in front of other coworkers in the complaint. Ms. Moore added that the outreach and programs she worked on for Black and Latina audiences were underfunded and undervalued. Ms. Moore claims that after raising these issues with Planned Parenthood executives, she faced retaliation and was ultimately fired.

“I feel that I am being discriminated against as a result of me speaking up and speaking out about biased practices and inequity,” The complaint contains an email that Ms. Moore sent to her managers and human resources. “For asking questions about what seems to be a lack of equity and inclusion, I am being unfairly punished and accused of undermining senior leadership, ” She muttered again.

Planned Parenthood's temporary general counsel, Susan Manning, stated, “we strongly dispute the plaintiff’s allegations and categorically deny her claims of discrimination.”

Building a culture of diversity within the organization is the organization's "top priority for our devoted employees," according to Ms. Manning, to meet its purpose of promoting reproductive health for everyone.

Planned Parenthood, which has been attempting to recover since the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade in June, is facing a critical period as a result of the litigation. Planned Parenthood has shut down clinics and stopped providing abortion services in states that now forbid or severely restrict the procedure. Additionally, the organization is fighting abortion bans in court.

The accusations voiced by Black employees in an internal audit in 2020 that BuzzFeed News reported on are echoed in Ms. Moore's lawsuit. The Planned Parenthood-commissioned study revealed that Black staff members at the national office of the organization believed they were subjected to more scrutiny than their white counterparts and were frequently required to work longer hours and with fewer responsibilities. At the time, Planned Parenthood replied by pledging to be more accountable and more fully realize its objective of ensuring everyone's access to reproductive freedom.

Ilana Gamza-Machado de Souza, Ms. Moore's former boss, alleges she was fired from Planned Parenthood for raising concerns about antisemitism at the organization, and she has filed yet another lawsuit on her behalf this year. According to Ms. Moore's lawsuit, Ms. Gamza-Machado de Souza also informed more senior management about Ms. Moore's accusations.

Planned Parenthood has been openly addressing claims of racism, including criticisms of its founder, Margaret Sanger, who had eugenicist views and was associated with organizations that supported white supremacy. The organization has stated recently that it is investing in diversity, equity, and inclusion while also employing more top Black leaders.

“Some might see this as virtue signaling, but Planned Parenthood is taking this work seriously. Our senior leadership team is diverse. We have invested in training designed to give everyone, from the boardroom to the exam room, a foundational understanding of how race operates.” The organization's second Black woman leader, Alexis McGill Johnson, published an essay as a guest writer in the New York Times last year.

The complaint states that Ms. Moore said she received reprimands for asking why no Black employees were promoted from her 75-person department in 2021 during the company's yearly promotion cycle. (Black employees made up about 20% of the department.) A few months later, Ms. Moore protested to senior management about the unfair workload distribution for managing observances such as Black Maternal Health Week and Pride Month, claiming that she was expected to manage all Black observances while her white coworkers were given less work. According to the complaint, she was informed that her charges were inappropriate.

When Ms. Moore complained about her treatment and the racial injustices she had encountered, she claimed that she was either ignored or subjected to retaliation. According to the complaint, the business placed Ms. Moore on a performance improvement plan in November 2020, then again in September 2021, and finally terminated her job in October 2021.

Reference:

