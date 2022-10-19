In An Interview, Trump Acknowledged That Kim's Letters Were Top Secret

The assertions made by Donald Trump that none of the documents he removed from the White House were classified appear to conflict with the recordings Bob Woodward made of his talks with him.

In Washington President, Donald J. Trump exchanged secret letters from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with the writer Bob Woodward, according to a clip from a new audiobook, and appeared to concede that they were important documents that he shouldn't be distributing.

“Don’t say I gave them to you,” According to a copy of Mr. Woodward's audiobook that CNN was able to get, Mr. Trump stated in December 2019 that no one else had the letters and begged the journalist to treat them with respect.

According to The Washington Post, Mr. Woodward requested to view letters that Mr. Trump had written to the leader of North Korea a month later, in January 2020. Trump retorted, “Oh, those are so top secret.”

The initial correspondence between Mr. Kim and Mr. Trump was included in the massive collection of presidential papers that the National Archives sought to obtain from Mr. Trump after he left office. The boxes of documents that Mr. Trump had brought to his Florida residence were not returned, as he explained to multiple advisors.

The recordings appear to refute Mr. Trump's assertions that the documents were personal records and that none of the information he took from the White House was classified. The president, according to Mr. Trump, could have declassified any sensitive materials without following a formal procedure, “just by saying ‘it’s declassified’ — even by thinking about it.”

In a September 2021 interview with Maggie Haberman of The New York Times conducted as part of her research for her book "Confidence Man," Mr. Trump initially seemed to suggest that he possessed the letters from Mr. Kim but later changed his mind and indicated they were in the archives. In truth, it took the archives another four months to obtain 15 boxes of documents that Mr. Trump had been storing at his Florida mansion and private club, Mar-a-Lago.

A Justice Department investigation into whether Mr. Trump violated laws governing the handling of sensitive documents or engaged in obstruction as the government sought to recover them centers on questions about how Mr. Trump handled the thousands of pages of government documentation he took with him when he left the White House, including hundreds of classified files.

Mr. Trump has been preoccupied with his relationship with Mr. Kim for a long time. He displayed dictatorial letters to reporters and other White House guests while in office. The relationship he insisted he had built with Mr. Kim did little to change the authoritarian regime's behavior, as Mr. Kim pursued his strategy of nuclear expansion and belligerent military demonstrations.

In his discussions with Mr. Woodward, Mr. Trump also discussed how he might mock the North Korean leader by issuing a veiled threat over their respective nuclear stockpiles.

Reference:

Chris Cameron, The New York Times, (2022 October 19th). "Trump Acknowledged in Interview That Letters to Kim Were ‘Top Secret’": Recordings made by Bob Woodward of his interviews with Donald Trump appear to contradict Mr. Trump’s claims that none of the documents he took with him from the White House were classified.