5 Lessons Learned From Georgia Governor's Debate: Kemp and Abrams Arrived Prepared

Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams' debate resulted in an in-depth hour of policy discussion as well as some unexpected recognition for a little-known libertarian.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has spent the previous four years planning for a rematch with Stacey Abrams, the Democrat he narrowly defeated in 2018 and who will run against him again in 2022.

The two candidates' political hostility against one another was on display during Monday night's debate in Atlanta, which was the only time they were set to appear on stage together during this year's race for Georgia governor. Both Mr. Kemp and Ms. Abrams were familiar with the other's record; Ms.

Abrams focused on Mr. Kemp's time as governor (and, before that, as secretary of state and state senator), while Mr. Kemp focused primarily on Ms. Abrams' comments while she was a candidate and the leading Democratic political organizer in Georgia.

The meaningful hour-long discussion, which also featured Shane Hazel, a low-profile Libertarian candidate, allowed Mr. Kemp and Ms. Abrams to highlight their significant differences. Few potential voters would be perplexed by either candidate's approach to governance if they observed.

Each candidate made it through the discussion without making any significant mistakes, though Ms. Abrams did apologize once for "my anger" after interrupting Mr. Kemp.

President Biden makes everyone feel uncomfortable

Republicans all around the country portray President Biden's America as a hellscape marred by inflation and crime that can only be redeemed by conservative measures. not in Georgia, though.

After almost four years under his leadership, Mr. Kemp hailed his state as having a strong economy, new enterprises expanding there, and fully funded police forces that can effectively deal with provincial offenses.

Democrats argue that the current state of affairs is generally favorable elsewhere. New federal expenditure of trillions of dollars has kept the economy afloat and is assisting in job retention. not in Georgia, though.

Ms. Abrams ran down a laundry list of local evils she blamed on Mr. Kemp, including an increase in crime, increased real estate costs, and the Chinese government's acquisition of significant amounts of farmland in the state.

“We live in a state of fear. And this is a governor who, for the last four years, has beaten his chest but delivered very little for most Georgians," she said.

Each candidate faces some risk when choosing a strategy that differs from that of their national party. Republican voters are not getting Mr. Kemp's sunny-days-are-here rhetoric in their isolated media environment.

But by emphasizing how bad things are to voters, Ms. Abrams, who is underperforming in the polls, is putting a stop to any assistance from Mr. Biden or national Democrats.

Ms. Abrams Is Ready To Talk About Race

If elected, Ms. Abrams would become the first Black woman to lead any state, and she hasn't been hesitant about discussing how race affects Georgia politics. An early discussion of crime and policing allowed her to emphasize that connection.

Since Ms. Abrams supported police reform at the height of the demonstrations against police brutality in the summer of 2020, Mr. Kemp has tried to link her to the effort to defund the police.

He questioned her on the number of Georgia law enforcement officers who have endorsed her campaign during the second phase of the debate, which is when candidates can ask each other questions.

She responded by speculating that the state's long-established power centers were responsible for Mr. Kemp's backing.

“I don’t have the luxury of being a part of a good old boys’ club, where we don’t focus on the needs of our people,” Ms. Abrams referred to the state's tradition of electing white men.

Recent advertising for her has made use of similar terminology, including one that is currently airing in Georgia, and discusses what she would do with the $5 billion budget surplus for the state. “I’ll never be part of the old boys’ club, but that’s OK,” she mumbled.

Mr. Kemp Would Be Happy To Discuss The Pandemic

Mr. Kemp attempted to make the statement that he reopened Georgia's businesses and schools earlier than any other state in 2020, therefore it virtually didn't matter what the topic was.

Mr. Kemp reminded viewers that he hurried to open the state's economy before federal public health experts and even at the time, President Donald J. Trump thought it was wise when asked about racial inequities, the local economy, extending Medicaid, or what to do about a state budget surplus.

Georgia, according to Mr. Kemp, was the first state to reopen the minor sections of the state that had been shut down due to the pandemic, “Our recovery’s been as good as any state in the country. We have had two record years of economic development, because of our business environment, working with the General Assembly, to make sure that we’re putting Georgians first and Georgia businesses and Georgia workers first.”

This strategy provided a dual purpose for Mr. Kemp. It allowed him to criticize Ms. Abrams for advocating caution, which is now perceived as being out of step with an electorate that is largely concerned with pandemic limits, and it allowed him to remind those supporters of Mr. Trump who still support him that Mr. Kemp was the one who was most in tune with them regarding how to respond to Covid.

Mr. Kemp And Ms. Abrams Do Not Agree On Gun Policy

A debate that focused mostly on policy issues gave a clear picture of each candidate's stance on guns. A statute that Mr. Kemp enacted in 2022 makes it possible for anybody in the state to carry a gun without a license.

Ms. Abrams has made the statute one of her main complaints of the governor's legislative agenda, claiming that it puts Georgians in danger and may result in additional shooting sprees like the one that occurred in 2021, when a gunman opened fire in several Asian spas in the Atlanta region, killing eight people. Mr.

Kemp supported the rule, claiming that it aids in the self-defense of those who are weak, such as Black Americans and women, two groups he specifically mentioned.

“The criminals are the only ones that do have the guns,” he claimed, berating regional administrations for delaying concealed weapon permits.

He continued by asserting that every individual who bought a firearm was subject to a federal background check. Ms. Abrams quickly interrupted to correct him, saying that purchases of firearms at private sales and gun shows were exempt from this requirement. Later, she expressed regret for the disruption to Mr. Kemp.

A Libertarian Named Shane Hazel Is Running, Too

We've seen it before, and we'll see it again: During a discussion that was nearly exclusively about the other candidates on stage, a little-known candidate made a remarkable showing.

The Rent-Is-Too-Damn-High guy and the day Jim Webb casually revealed he killed someone are now joined by Shane Hazel of Georgia.

Mr. Hazel last appeared garnering 28 percent in a 2018 Republican primary for a suburban Atlanta House seat before making his prime-time debut. He spent the majority of his Monday speech time urging Georgia to adopt a strict libertarian mindset that would abolish property taxes, practically all police duties, public education, and other government programs.

Throughout his lecture, he made references to Austrian economics that Mr. Kemp and Ms. Abrams usually found confusing because few people who are unfamiliar with libertarian principles would understand them.

However, Mr. Hazel might have a significant impact on the election. According to Georgian law, the winning candidate must collect at least 50% of the vote. If Mr. Hazel receives enough support from the two front-runners and, more likely, from Mr. Kemp.

They might be forced into a runoff in December and an additional month of campaigning. Then, if another discussion happens, Mr. Hazel won't be present.

Reference:

Reid J. Einstein And Maya King, The New York Times, (2022 October 17th). "5 Takeaways From the Georgia Governor’s Debate: Kemp and Abrams Came Ready":The debate between Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams produced a substantive hour of policy discussion — and unexpected attention for a little-known Libertarian.