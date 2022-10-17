How Do Russia And Ukraine Employ Kamikaze Drones?

Russia has been charged by Ukraine with employing kamikaze drones to attack civilian sites in Kyiv.

They are thought to include Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones, which Russia has been employing since the middle of September.

What is the kamikaze drone from Russia?

A flying bomb is the Shahed-136, also known as the Geranium-2 in Russia.

It is made to linger over a target until ordered to attack and has a warhead loaded with explosives.

The drone is destroyed when the explosives explode upon impact.

With a wingspan of roughly 2.5 meters (8.2 feet), the Shahed-136 can be challenging to spot on the radar.

"They fly low and you can send them in waves. These swarms of drones are much harder to counter by air defenses," Justin Crump, a military analyst, said.

Additionally, the Shahed-136 is reasonably priced, coming in at roughly $20,000 (£17,800).

Although the actual number is unknown, the US has claimed that Iran intended to ship hundreds of them to Russia. Iran has refuted that claim.

The use of drone kamikaze in Ukraine

Although it is unclear if Ukraine has utilized kamikaze, experts think they may have been used in recent strikes against Russian military installations in western Crimea, an airport close to Sevastopol, and ships in the harbor of Sevastopol.

King's College London defense studies researcher Dr. Marina Miron says, "If you look at the explosions in the attacks, they are quite small. I suspect that these are homemade kamikaze drones, which have had explosives strapped to them."

What Additional Drones Do Russia And Ukraine Possess?

The Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 is the primary military drone used by Ukraine. It has cameras on board, is about the size of a small plane, and is capable of carrying laser-guided bombs.

According to Dr. Jack Watling of the Royal United Services Institute (Rusi) think tank, Ukraine had "fewer than 50" of these ships in its fleet before the start of the conflict.

The "smaller, more basic" Orlan-10, which has cameras and is capable of carrying tiny bombs, is also used by Russia.

What purposes do military drones serve?

Drones have been useful for finding enemy targets and directing artillery fire on them for both sides, Russia and Ukraine.

"Russian forces can bring their guns to bear on the enemy within only three to five minutes of an Orlan-10 drone spotting a target," Dr. Watling stated. Otherwise, it can take 20 to 30 minutes to complete an attack.

Dr. Marina Miron claims that drones have given Ukraine's meager military more flexibility.

"If you wanted to seek out enemy positions in the past, you would have had to send out special forces units and you might lose some troops. Now, all you're risking is a drone," she tells.

During the early stages of the conflict, Bayraktar drones from Ukraine received a high commendation.

Dr. Miron stated, "They were shown attacking targets such as ammunition dumps, and played a part in the sinking of the Moskva warship."

However, due to their size and slow flight, many Bayraktars were downed by Russian air defense systems.

What Applications Do Non-military Drones Have?

It costs roughly $2 million (£1.7 million) to replace a single Bayraktar TB2 military drone.

As a result, both sides—but particularly Ukraine—also use compact, affordable devices like the DJI Mavic 3, which sells for approximately £1,700.

Small bombs can be installed on these commercial drones. They are mostly employed, though, to identify enemy soldiers and to plan attacks.

"Ukraine doesn't have as much ammunition as Russia. Having 'eyes in the sky to spot targets and direct artillery fire means they can make better use of what they have," Dr. Miron tells.

Commercial drones, however, are significantly less potent than military drones.

Approximately 30km can be flown in total by the DJI Mavic, and its maximum flight time is only 46 minutes.

Drones that are less expensive and smaller fly for even shorter periods and farther.

How Are Drones Being Used By Both Sides To Defend Themselves?

Dr. Miron claims that Russia uses electronic and radar defenses to thwart civilian and armed drones.

"Russian forces have the Stupor rifle, which shoots electromagnetic pulses," she said. This prevents commercial drones from utilizing GPS to find their way.

The Russian military has also detected and cut off communications between commercial drones and their operators using internet tools like Aeroscope.

These devices have the power to make a drone crash, return to the base, or stop it from transmitting data.

According to a Rusi research , the average Ukrainian drone only lasts around a week.

Reference

