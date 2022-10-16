Walker Launches a Barrage Into the Georgia Debate and Runs Into a Controlled Warnock

In what is likely to be the lone discussion of their vital Senate race, Herschel Walker attacked Senator Raphael Warnock in an effort to rebound from weeks of unfavorable publicity.

Herschel Walker, a former football star who is running against Senator Raphael Warnock, attempted to flip the script on the campaign during a discussion on Friday night to allay concerns about his eligibility for office by casting doubt on Mr. Warnock's.

To portray his Democratic opponent as the untrustworthy candidate in the election, Mr. Walker, a Republican, yelled, “Do not bear false witness.”

A far from a subliminal reminder of Mr. Walker's chaotic personal life and claims that he is an absentee father to at least one of his children were made by Mr. Warnock in response, saying at one point that his children know he is with them and for them.

Just three days before early voting starts in Georgia, the crucial Senate race featured a contentious and frequently messy first debate that pitted a political novice, Mr. Walker, against the incumbent Democrat, Mr. Warnock, a skilled public speaker who preaches almost every Sunday at the renowned Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

With a slim and shaky lead in the polls, Mr. Warnock was calm and circumspect, attacking only a few times and avoiding direct responses when doing so may annoy the moderate Republicans he has courted. Mr. Walker was pushy and relentless, at times making fun of his opponent's escapes, frequently interrupting him, and routinely exceeding his time allotment, drawing reprimands from the moderators.

Even though Mr. Walker is running on his opposition to abortion, his posture revealed that he needed to put up a good display after weeks of unfavorable stories, most notably a former girlfriend's claims that he paid for one abortion and advised her to kill a second pregnancy.

The national Republican Party has supported its candidate despite his problems by providing professional campaign reinforcements and debate coaching, and those actions appear to have paid off.

After running a very right-leaning campaign, Mr. Walker changed course on Friday, retreating from some of the cornerstones of his agenda. He had been certain for months that he intended to put an end to all abortions. He stated on Friday that he was in favor of the exceptions Georgia's Legislature made to its six-week abortion ban for women whose pregnancies were deemed futile, as well as for situations involving rape or incest.

December 2020, according to Mr. Walker: “I can guarantee you, Joe Biden didn’t get 50 million people voting for him. But yet people think that he’s won this election.” He declared that Mr. Biden had won the election on Friday night.

Mr. Warnock said he would not say whether he believed Mr. Biden should seek re-election.: “You’re asking me who’s going to run in ’24? The people of Georgia get to decide who’s going to be their senator in three days.” Additionally, he supported several of the president's programs, such as the cancellation of student loans.

When he claimed he wanted Georgians to switch from government health care to the type of insurance Mr. Warnock had, which is government-subsidized health care, Mr. Walker occasionally stumbled with his phrasing and policy specifics.

During a discussion on insulin costs, Mr. Walker stated that while he supported lowering the cost of the medication, "at the same time, you got to eat right," adding that "unless you're eating right, insulin is doing you no good." At one point, Mr. Walker also appeared to blame people with diabetes for their condition.

Overall though, Mr. Walker held his own after he and his campaign made a concerted effort to dampen anticipations before the debate. The candidate half-joked to reporters a month before that he was a country lad and not so smart. He confided that Mr. Warnock would appear and humiliate him.

Although that did not occur, Mr. Walker's main objective was to dispel any skepticism over his suitability for the position.

It is unknown if he was successful. He persisted in categorically denying the abortion claims made by his ex-girlfriend. “I said that was a lie, and I’m not backing down,” he disclosed.

The most aggressive move made by Mr. Warnock was when he changed the subject from a question about cutting police spending to Mr. Walker's violent past and exaggerated resume, which included a claim that he had worked in law enforcement.

“I’ve never pretended to be a police officer, and I’ve never threatened a shootout with the police,” Mr. Warnock spoke, which caused Mr. Walker to pretend to support his opponent's argument while breaking the debate's prop ban by drawing what appeared to be a badge out of his pocket.

In order to strike back, Mr. Walker used newspaper articles regarding a claim that Ebenezer Baptist Church had attempted to evict some residents from an apartment complex it owns to paint Mr. Warnock as a prevaricator.

Even claiming that his opponent had defiled the pulpit where the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once delivered sermons, Mr. Warnock claimed that the church had not expelled anyone. But Mr. Walker simply implied that he was lying as a result of that.

Mr. Warnock responded, “My opponent has a problem with the truth.”

A consistent focus on Mr. Walker's baggage, which includes accusations of domestic violence, his unmarried children, and run-ins with the law, was absent from the discussion. The moderators of the hour-long debate, which was held in Savannah by Nexstar Media, frequently cut off discussions of personalities and backgrounds in an effort to keep the discussion on the issues. However, Mr. Walker appeared to benefit from this strategy.

When allusions to Mr. Walker's personal issues were made, he reiterated his claims that he had mental illness in the past but had now received effective treatment. He also made the attempt to claim that by scrutinizing Mr. Warnock's past, he was stigmatizing mental illness.

According to Mr. Walker, he is no longer receiving treatment for dissociative identity disorder, the mental condition he has historically attributed to violent behavior.

“I am ready to serve,” he asserted.

He attempted to highlight that point by making a comparison with Mr. Warnock, who he repeatedly claimed had consistently voted 96% in favor of Mr. Biden.

“It is evident that he has a point that he tried to make time and time again,” a more incensed During the last few minutes of the discussion, Mr. Warnock spoke.

Before agreeing to the debate on Friday, the two candidates argued back and forth for months about whether, where, and when to have it.

In order to avoid direct confrontations with his opponent, Mr. Warnock tried to run a campaign that focused heavily on policy in the run-up to the debate. However, Democrats ran millions of dollars' worth of negative advertising on his behalf, highlighting accusations of domestic abuse made by Mr. Walker's ex-wife, Cindy Grossman, and his son, Christian Walker.

On Friday, Mr. Walker looked directly into the camera and made a direct pitch to those voters who might be concerned about his campaign, “who are concerned about voting for me, a non-politician.”

Reference:

Maya King And Jonathan Weisman, The New York Times, (2022 October 14th). "Walker Barrels Into Georgia Debate and Meets a Controlled Warnock": Herschel Walker, needing to recover from weeks of negative headlines, went on the offensive against Senator Raphael Warnock in what is likely to be the only debate of their crucial Senate race.