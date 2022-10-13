A court decided on Wednesday that former president Donald Trump must testify under oath in a defamation lawsuit filed by a writer who claims he sexually assaulted her in the mid-1990s.

The planned testimony was not delayed, as requested by Trump's attorneys, according to U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan. The current date for the deposition is October 19.

The verdict was reached in a lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, a longtime Elle advice columnist who claims Trump sexually assaulted her in a dressing room of a high-end Manhattan department store. Trump refuted it. Carroll will be removed from w on Friday.

Alina Habba, Trump's attorney, stated in a statement: "We look forward to establishing on the record that this case is, and always has been, entirely without merit."

Carroll's attorney, Roberta Kaplan, expressed satisfaction with the decision and said she was eager to file the fresh claims next month and proceed swiftly to trial.

Judge Kaplan wrote that it was time to move forward, especially given the advanced age of Carroll, 78, and Trump, 76, as well as possible other witnesses. Despite numerous legal maneuvers by Trump's legal team to delay the lawsuit and keep him from being questioned by Carroll's attorneys, Judge Kaplan wrote that it was time to move forward.

"The defendant should not be permitted to run the clock out on the plaintiff's attempt to gain a remedy for what allegedly was a serious wrong," he penned.

Carroll's lawsuit asserts that Trump's denial of raping her in 2019 harmed her reputation. The defense team for Donald Trump has been attempting to end the lawsuit by claiming that the Republican was simply carrying out his duties as president when he refuted the charges, particularly when he labeled his accuser as "not my type."

The U.S. government would be the defendant in the case if Trump was operating following his obligations as a federal employee, so that makes it important to know the answer to that question.

When Trump responded to Carroll's claims, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in a split decision last month that he was a federal employee. But it requested a different Washington court to rule on whether Trump's public remarks happened while he was working.

The judge, Kaplan, claimed that Trump has frequently attempted to stall the gathering of evidence for the lawsuit.

"Given his conduct so far, in this case, Mr. Trump's position regarding the burdens of discovery is inexcusable. As this Court previously has observed, Mr. Trump has litigated this case since it began in 2019 with the effect and probably the purpose of delaying it," he penned.

Except for Trump and Carroll's depositions, the judge stated that the gathering of evidence for the lawsuit to go to trial was essentially complete.

"Mr. Trump has conducted extensive discovery of the plaintiff, yet produced virtually none himself. Completing these depositions which already have been delayed for the year would impose no undue burden on Mr. Trump, let alone any irreparable injury," Kaplan said.

The judge also noted that the deposition would be helpful when Carroll's attorney files a fresh case the following month following New York's Adult Survivors Act, which permits her to seek damages for the claimed rape without being barred by the statute of limitations.

According to the judge, the defamation accusations and the upcoming new litigation both hinge on whether the rape took place.

