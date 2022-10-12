Tens of Thousands of People Are Likely to go Jobless After Hurricane Ian

The terrible effects of Hurricane Ian will be felt for weeks and months to come, particularly in Florida where the storm caused most of the damage. Tens of thousands of people are expected to apply for unemployment benefits after the storm, according to economists, but if these workers, many of whom work in low-wage service sectors like tourism, don't return, some severely damaged places' local economies may find it difficult to recover.

Early estimates suggest that Ian may be the most expensive storm to hit Florida, while the damage is still being assessed. According to RMS, a Moody's Analytics disaster-modeling company, the storm's insured damages might result in economic losses of between $53 billion and $74 billion.

According to researchers, a rise in initial unemployment claims in the near future is all but certain. "Hurricane Harvey in Texas prompted a rise of about 50,000 in August of 2017," remarked Mike Englund, chief economist at Action Economics.

The biggest threat is tourism.

“Particularly in coastal communities, and within tourism… how long those effects persist depends on the sector’s ability to rebuild,” Karoly asserted.

Low-wage Workers Could Run Into Financial Difficulties

While large corporations at least have insurance, free cash flow, or the flexibility to issue debt to rebuild or repair damaged structures and machinery, workers will likely face a more difficult road to financial stability.

“The resilience factor could be lower among the lower-wage workforce, and even their employers may also be rethinking about how they staff the positions that they need to fill,” Karoly clarified.

There may be more motivation to replace displaced people with machines, self-serve consumer features, or other technology in a labor market that was already historically tight before the disaster.

The workforce activity in devastated Florida counties like Lee and Hillsborough has already decreased by almost half, according to Dave Gilbertson, vice president at HR technology company UKG, which tracks real-time labor market metrics like time-card punches. This suggests a significant loss of economic activity as well as earnings.

“It’s pretty uncommon to see a nearly 50% decline. This is a deeper disaster than we’ve seen over the past couple of years," Gilbertson mumbled.

For the growing number of households whose pay isn’t keeping pace with rising prices, losing a source of income can quickly become a crisis.

“They’re losing so much personally, but they’re also losing the ability to work and support their family,” Gilbertson told.

Many hourly employees are struggling to make ends meet while dealing with growing inflation by dipping into their savings and using more credit cards... There is very little resilience to disruption of any kind.

The Hurricane Katrina Showcased What Helped And What Didn't Help

Although comparisons to Hurricane Katrina from 2005 are frequent, economists contend that they can only make limited predictions about how Hurricane Ian would affect Florida's labor market in the long run.

“There will be a significant slowdown in the job openings in the state, but it’s a very strong economy and hurricanes are not new to them,” Sinem Buber, the lead economist at ZipRecruiter said.

According to Census Bureau data, Florida alone welcomed roughly 221,000 new people between July 2020 and July 2021. Fort Myers, a hard-hit city, grew at the sixth-fastest rate among all US cities during that time. The unemployment rate in that state was 2.7%, which was a full percentage point lower than the national average.

“Katrina was a much more damaging storm, and impacted Louisiana, which is much less affluent than Florida,” said Zandi.

Relatively wealthy locations like Florida typically have more resources at their disposal for reconstruction, but even there, residents of impoverished neighborhoods are frequently forced to relocate since they are less likely to have the insurance or money to rebuild.

For instance, many displaced individuals who crossed the Gulf of Mexico to the Houston region in the wake of Katrina never made it home. The fabric of the local economy they leave behind may be irreversibly changed as a result of this departure.

“Hurricanes have differing economic effects, depending on whether the area is one that people are moving into or out of. Hurricane recoveries tend to accelerate whatever economic transitions might have been underway when the storm hit, leaving a building surge in growing areas but economic blight in contracting areas.” Englund said.

In either case, workers are susceptible.

According to Adam Rose, a senior research fellow at the Center for Risk and Economic Analysis of Threats and Emergencies, relocation itself can create a vicious cycle for the financial stability of lower-income households as climate change increases the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events.

Many of the New Orleans citizens who were uprooted by Hurricane Katrina and relocated to Houston did so on less attractive, low-lying land that was inundated by Hurricane Harvey more than ten years later.

Even if low-income citizens can repair their finances, they nevertheless stand on insecure footing both literally and figuratively, which shows that an economy developing at their expense isn't entirely stable either.

“These low-wage jobs in tourism are not a solid economic base,” Rose said.

It should be noted that New Orleans' reliance on a sector that left inhabitants with few means for reconstruction is part of the reason for the city's sluggish post-Katrina recovery.

“The fact that so much of the employment base in New Orleans is tourism has kind of reached its maximum in that vein, and that’s one reason the population growth has leveled off,” Rose added.

And those who can endure it might not do any better in terms of being safe against the next major storm. Rushaine Goulbourne, a former research associate at the Brookings Institution, warned in a study published last year that hurricanes are set to provide considerable issues for labor markets in coastal regions of the United States without careful attention to climate preservation.

According to Jim Blackburn, professor of environmental law and co-director of the Severe Storm Prediction, Education and Evacuation From Disasters Center at Rice University, Florida's population boom, which state lawmakers frequently brag about, maybe increase the severity of the crisis as demand rises for housing that people in low-wage service sector jobs can afford.

“There’s no replacement housing. If you don’t have alternative safe housing for lower-income people, we’re going to continue to have this same problem over and over and over. It’s unreasonable to develop barrier islands and not expect them to get destroyed,” he said.

