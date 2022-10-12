Tens of Thousands of People Are Likely to go Jobless After Hurricane Ian

Joseph Godwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EAUWM_0iVPMv4S00
Photo Credit: Gettyimages

The terrible effects of Hurricane Ian will be felt for weeks and months to come, particularly in Florida where the storm caused most of the damage. Tens of thousands of people are expected to apply for unemployment benefits after the storm, according to economists, but if these workers, many of whom work in low-wage service sectors like tourism, don't return, some severely damaged places' local economies may find it difficult to recover.

Early estimates suggest that Ian may be the most expensive storm to hit Florida, while the damage is still being assessed. According to RMS, a Moody's Analytics disaster-modeling company, the storm's insured damages might result in economic losses of between $53 billion and $74 billion.

According to researchers, a rise in initial unemployment claims in the near future is all but certain. "Hurricane Harvey in Texas prompted a rise of about 50,000 in August of 2017," remarked Mike Englund, chief economist at Action Economics.

The biggest threat is tourism.

“Particularly in coastal communities, and within tourism… how long those effects persist depends on the sector’s ability to rebuild,” Karoly asserted.

Low-wage Workers Could Run Into Financial Difficulties

While large corporations at least have insurance, free cash flow, or the flexibility to issue debt to rebuild or repair damaged structures and machinery, workers will likely face a more difficult road to financial stability.

“The resilience factor could be lower among the lower-wage workforce, and even their employers may also be rethinking about how they staff the positions that they need to fill,” Karoly clarified.

There may be more motivation to replace displaced people with machines, self-serve consumer features, or other technology in a labor market that was already historically tight before the disaster.

The workforce activity in devastated Florida counties like Lee and Hillsborough has already decreased by almost half, according to Dave Gilbertson, vice president at HR technology company UKG, which tracks real-time labor market metrics like time-card punches. This suggests a significant loss of economic activity as well as earnings.

“It’s pretty uncommon to see a nearly 50% decline. This is a deeper disaster than we’ve seen over the past couple of years," Gilbertson mumbled.

For the growing number of households whose pay isn’t keeping pace with rising prices, losing a source of income can quickly become a crisis.

“They’re losing so much personally, but they’re also losing the ability to work and support their family,” Gilbertson told.

Many hourly employees are struggling to make ends meet while dealing with growing inflation by dipping into their savings and using more credit cards... There is very little resilience to disruption of any kind.

The Hurricane Katrina Showcased What Helped And What Didn't Help

Although comparisons to Hurricane Katrina from 2005 are frequent, economists contend that they can only make limited predictions about how Hurricane Ian would affect Florida's labor market in the long run.

“There will be a significant slowdown in the job openings in the state, but it’s a very strong economy and hurricanes are not new to them,” Sinem Buber, the lead economist at ZipRecruiter said.

According to Census Bureau data, Florida alone welcomed roughly 221,000 new people between July 2020 and July 2021. Fort Myers, a hard-hit city, grew at the sixth-fastest rate among all US cities during that time. The unemployment rate in that state was 2.7%, which was a full percentage point lower than the national average.

“Katrina was a much more damaging storm, and impacted Louisiana, which is much less affluent than Florida,” said Zandi.

Relatively wealthy locations like Florida typically have more resources at their disposal for reconstruction, but even there, residents of impoverished neighborhoods are frequently forced to relocate since they are less likely to have the insurance or money to rebuild.

For instance, many displaced individuals who crossed the Gulf of Mexico to the Houston region in the wake of Katrina never made it home. The fabric of the local economy they leave behind may be irreversibly changed as a result of this departure.

“Hurricanes have differing economic effects, depending on whether the area is one that people are moving into or out of. Hurricane recoveries tend to accelerate whatever economic transitions might have been underway when the storm hit, leaving a building surge in growing areas but economic blight in contracting areas.” Englund said.

In either case, workers are susceptible.

According to Adam Rose, a senior research fellow at the Center for Risk and Economic Analysis of Threats and Emergencies, relocation itself can create a vicious cycle for the financial stability of lower-income households as climate change increases the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events.

Many of the New Orleans citizens who were uprooted by Hurricane Katrina and relocated to Houston did so on less attractive, low-lying land that was inundated by Hurricane Harvey more than ten years later.

Even if low-income citizens can repair their finances, they nevertheless stand on insecure footing both literally and figuratively, which shows that an economy developing at their expense isn't entirely stable either.

“These low-wage jobs in tourism are not a solid economic base,” Rose said.

It should be noted that New Orleans' reliance on a sector that left inhabitants with few means for reconstruction is part of the reason for the city's sluggish post-Katrina recovery.

“The fact that so much of the employment base in New Orleans is tourism has kind of reached its maximum in that vein, and that’s one reason the population growth has leveled off,” Rose added.

And those who can endure it might not do any better in terms of being safe against the next major storm. Rushaine Goulbourne, a former research associate at the Brookings Institution, warned in a study published last year that hurricanes are set to provide considerable issues for labor markets in coastal regions of the United States without careful attention to climate preservation.

According to Jim Blackburn, professor of environmental law and co-director of the Severe Storm Prediction, Education and Evacuation From Disasters Center at Rice University, Florida's population boom, which state lawmakers frequently brag about, maybe increase the severity of the crisis as demand rises for housing that people in low-wage service sector jobs can afford.

“There’s no replacement housing. If you don’t have alternative safe housing for lower-income people, we’re going to continue to have this same problem over and over and over. It’s unreasonable to develop barrier islands and not expect them to get destroyed,” he said.

Preference:

Martha C. White, CNN Business, (2022 October 11th). "Tens of thousands likely jobless after Hurricane Ian, economists say": Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact will be felt for weeks and months to come, especially in the state of Florida…

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/10/11/economy/hurricane-ian-labor-impact/index.html

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Business# Jobs# Hurricane# Natural disaster# Rescue

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a writer with a driven passion for writing different varieties of topics. My sole purpose is to always deliver rich and engaging news or articles that are worth impacting lives.

99 followers

More from Joseph Godwin

Georgia State

Walker Launches a Barrage Into the Georgia Debate and Runs Into a Controlled Warnock

In what is likely to be the lone discussion of their vital Senate race, Herschel Walker attacked Senator Raphael Warnock in an effort to rebound from weeks of unfavorable publicity.

Read full story
169 comments

War In Ukraine: Kyiv Requests That The Red Cross Visit An Infamous Prison

Officials from Ukraine have encouraged the Red Cross to send a delegation to a notorious prison camp in the country's eastern, Russia-occupied, region. Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff to the Ukrainian president, demanded that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visit the Olenivka prison in Donetsk within three days.

Read full story

A Sum of $1,500 Headset Made By Meta Aims To Make Virtual Reality Seem More Authentic

A year after changing its name to create a metaverse, Meta on Tuesday introduced a new model of its virtual reality headset that is designed specifically for working people. Several new capabilities in the $1,500 Meta Quest Pro are designed to enhance users' perception of actually being in the presence of other people.

Read full story
1 comments

Trump Must Appear For An Interview In The E. Jean Carroll Defamation Case

A court decided on Wednesday that former president Donald Trump must testify under oath in a defamation lawsuit filed by a writer who claims he sexually assaulted her in the mid-1990s.

Read full story
10 comments

Liberating Towns Gives The Ukrainian Military A Boost In The Fight In Ukraine

The Ukrainian strongman, Oleksii said that he has a good sense of security on his horizon since they are on their property. And, surprisingly, the ground will give them help. Regardless of the sound of little arms fire nearby, ordnance adjusts detonating and landing close by, and the roar of Russian warplanes above — this is the situation!

Read full story
15 comments

Elon Musk Enters The Conflict Between China And Taiwan

After Tesla President Elon Musk pronounced Taiwan ought to turn into an exceptional regulatory locale of China, Beijing and Taipei have communicated their conflict. The most extravagant man on the planet attested in a meeting with the Monetary Times that he figured the two nations could come to a friendly arrangement.

Read full story

Money Will Determine If Elon Musk's Plan To Purchase Twitter Will Succeed

After an adjudicator consented to stop the legal procedures on Thursday, Elon Musk and Twitter currently have until October 28 to finish their $44 billion procurement arrangement or face another preliminary.ter an adjudicator consented to stop the legal procedures on Thursday, Elon Musk and Twitter currently have until October 28 to finish their $44 billion procurement arrangement or face another preliminary.

Read full story

Ukraine Tank Advance Toward Kherson From The South

Ukrainian soldier with a machine gun in the forestGettyimages. Close to Kherson, a critical Russian-held city in southern Ukraine, Ukrainian soldiers have overwhelmed Russian situations on the Dnieper waterway.Close to Kherson, a critical Russian-held city in southern Ukraine, Ukrainian soldiers have overwhelmed Russian situations on the Dnieper waterway.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy