Money Will Determine If Elon Musk's Plan To Purchase Twitter Will Succeed

Joseph Godwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lxFy8_0iR2QlE400
Photo Credit: Gettyimages

After an adjudicator consented to stop the legal procedures on Thursday, Elon Musk and Twitter currently have until October 28 to finish their $44 billion procurement arrangement or face another preliminary.ter an adjudicator consented to stop the legal procedures on Thursday, Elon Musk and Twitter currently have until October 28 to finish their $44 billion procurement arrangement or face another preliminary.

As it stands now, what everybody is hanging tight to until further notice is for Musk to have the cash to surrender.

For acquisition of this magnitude, even the world's richest man requires some assistance. Musk announced in April that he had secured $46.5 billion in financing for the transaction.

Including two debt commitment letters from Morgan Stanley and other unnamed financial institutions (one for $13 billion and another for $12.5 billion, later reduced to $6.25 billion).

Musk also committed about $21 billion in equity to the deal, and the business subsequently raised a further $7 billion from investors, including Larry Ellison, the creator of Oracle, and cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

The uncertainty around the state of those financial arrangements now appears to be a major cause of contention between Musk and Twitter (TWTR).

Earlier on Thursday, Musk's team claimed in a filing that there was no need to continue the legal action because he had committed to concluding the acquisition at the previously agreed-upon conditions and the banks who had agreed to provide debt financing to assist him in paying for it agreed, “working cooperatively to fund the close.”

Twitter opposed stopping the proceedings because it was dubious after Musk spent months attempting to back out of the agreement and because it wanted to keep the weight of a trial hanging over him.

An anonymous bank representative testified Thursday morning that Musk had not yet sent a borrowing notice and has not otherwise conveyed to them that he intends to execute the transaction.

Let alone on any specific schedule, which caused worries in a separate filing. Twitter said that Musk ought to finalize the agreement by next week.

Musk has sounded the most assured since he originally announced the purchase was on pause in May and tried to terminate the agreement in July. Many legal experts believe that Musk is genuinely trying to finish the acquisition this time.

Many people who are following the case believe that Musk saw the writing on the wall that he would probably lose at trial and be forced to buy Twitter. Nonetheless, spending more cash and essentially hurting the business he would ultimately assume control over the business all the while.

“I think Musk does intend to close the deal, and I think his reasons for not closing it this second are probably somewhat straightforward,” said Ann Lipton, Tulane Law School assistant professor of business law.

The most likely explanations, according to her, have to do with how long Musk needs to put together all the previously disclosed financial plans to clinch the deal.

According to Lipton, Musk is probably attempting to assist Morgan Stanley in marketing the loan to other investors before asking them to provide him with the money to finalize the purchase.

Musk isn't compelled to do that, but he should since it would benefit a bank he has a long-standing connection with and because the current economic climate is more challenging than it was when the original agreements were formed.

After Musk spent months claiming that Twitter had flaws and in response to broader declines in the social media and digital advertising markets, some have wondered whether Morgan Stanley and the other banks providing debt financing might try to walk away from the deal now that Twitter is arguably even less valuable than when the deal was first struck.

But if the bank tries to break its promise right away, it can be subject to legal repercussions.

George Geis, professor of strategy at the UCLA Anderson School of Management said, “The only way they could get out of it is to claim a material adverse effect and that Twitter has changed so much since they agreed to the deal that they no longer want to finance the deal.”

Even if the banks tried to stop lending, Musk might not necessarily be out of the woods. According to the merger agreement, Musk could conceivably leave the arrangement with a $1 billion breakup payment to Twitter if his debt financing were to succeed.

If Delaware Chancery Court chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick decides that Musk is to blame for the financing failure after his months of trashing the company, Musk may be forced to sue Morgan Stanley to provide the money or complete the purchase without them.

Aside from debt financing, Lipton stated that Musk might still require a little extra money to pay for his equity portion of the deal, which could necessitate him selling more Tesla (TSLA) shares.

He would then need to wait a few days before he could do that, Lipton added. On October 19, Tesla (TSLA) is scheduled to release its quarterly earnings, and executives are normally prohibited from selling shares in the days leading up to an earnings announcement.

Musk undoubtedly owns a sizable share in SpaceX as well, but it's unclear what it would take to quickly liquidate his holdings given SpaceX is not a publicly traded firm.

Geis claimed that those investors might be thinking to themselves right now, “How should I balance the risk of participating in this deal versus the risk of losing my relationship with Musk?”

Another reason for the delay could be that Musk is making sure his equity partners are still on board despite all the turmoil he has caused for Twitter in recent months.

Reference:

Clare Duffy, CNN Business News, (2022 October 7th). "The fate of Elon Musk’s deal to buy Twitter now comes down to the money": The countdown is now on for Elon Musk and Twitter to close their $44 billion acquisition deal by October 28.

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/10/07/tech/elon-musk-twitter-deal-financing/index.html

