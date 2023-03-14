There’s a Rapidly Growing Side Hustle Nobody is Talking About… Being a UGC Creator

Photo by Sebastian Pandelache on Unsplash

Whether you heard about it or not, being a UGC Creator is an incredibly lucrative side hustle that's growing by the month.

And unlike its more fame-doused counterpart, nearly anyone with any following can start today with no money required.

So, I’d like to give you a quick breakdown of the hustle, how it works, and what you need to know to get started.

Fair Enough?

Breaking It Down

This hustle stemmed from the idea that making money as a content creator was mostly unfeasible for most people. In combination with companies thinking that if they just have the average Joe promote stuff, it would look less forced. More organic.

Zippia reports the current global content creator market being worth $104.2 Billion. With more than 78% of creators making a minimum of $23,500 yearly in a female-dominated industry.

And that leads us to the concept of being a UGC Creator. Or a User-Generated-Content Creator.

Chances are, you’ve run into UGC stuff on social media, but didn’t realize it was an ad to the very end of the video. Genius marketing tactics if you ask me.

How You Can Get Started

Look at brands or things you already know and love. Say if you’ve got a thing for shoes, consider making reviews on shoes you’ve got in your collection.

Or maybe crackle and pops suit you best, consider pulling a ChrisFix and make quick fix tutorials. Or maybe a Doug Demuro with car reviews.

Or hell, maybe you just have a typical job. If you’re bold enough share your work via video. I can imagine this particular route would do you a favor come time for promotions or if you have a dream job you’re working towards that’s in the same field.

But, maybe you don’t quite want to leap into doing your own thing just yet.

Consider Doing UGC as a Contracted Content Creator

The basis here is you would be on a 1099 working for a company that needs social media content. But doesn’t really want that corporate social media game.

Instead, you’d be doing product reviews and whatnot of what the company offers. Eventually handing off the torch to the company when you’ve grown their following enough.

Or

Just go the normal influencer route by making brand deals (which kind of kills the whole idea of being a UGC creator. Making paid product reviews without the user being told it’s a brand deal.)

Taking It Home

UGC or User Generated Content takes all of the real benefits from being an influencer and makes it accessible to anyone. With the bonus that the paid promotional work doesn’t look like they’re trying to shove products down your throat.

However, don’t take what I say as fact, look at what other people have experienced. What other people have tried may be a better method than mine.

Will you give being a UGC Creator a Shot?