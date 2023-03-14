There’s a Rapidly Growing Side Hustle Nobody is Talking About…Short Form Content

Photo by KAL VISUALS on Unsplash

Whether you heard about it or not, what YouTube just did with YouTube shorts completely changed the game on YouTube. And, according to YouTube , the bonuses you can get range between $100-$10,000 per video.

This new way of making money on YouTube is so lucrative because it costs just about nothing to start, it requires nothing more than a mobile device, and nearly anyone can do it.

So, I’d like to give you a quick breakdown of the hustle, how it works, and what you need to know to get started.

Fair Enough?

Breaking it Down

Back in 2021 going into 2022 YouTube decided to give Shorts monetization a shot. What they did was they gave bonuses based on a video’s performance.

And, as anyone might expect, the number of people doing Shorts skyrocketed.

In fact, Future Market Insights reports that the Content Creation market is worth $13.4 Billion, and is projected to be worth $47.2 Billion by 2032.

YouTube, seeing this as a success, decided to line this up with its regular monetization system. In addition to adding a tipping and bonuses feature.

And so what we now have is a way to make money essentially by posting TikTok style videos on YouTube, and getting a far better payout doing so.

So, let’s dive in. First

See If You’re Eligible

YouTube knows how lucrative this method is going to be. So, they have some prerequisites you need to meet to be eligible. There are 2 ways you can become eligible:

Photo by Author (Clipped Screenshot)

The basis is 1,000 subs plus 4,000 watch hours or 10 million views in 90 days.

Now, this seems like a huge barrier. But, if you post regularly on YouTube already or use another system like YouTube automation, it’s probably going to be a cakewalk.

Next Up

Finding Your YouTube Niche

You may or may not know this, but different niches pay out vastly different rates per 1000 views. Finance being one of the highest, and gaming being one of the lowest.

Now, while choosing the highest paying niche might appear to be the best bet, consider the knowledge you might posses. Because more often than not your viewers are smart enough to know if you’re smart enough to talk on certain subjects.

Next, you’re going to want to

Choose Your Video Style

If you’re an introvert and have no desire to even see another human, much less a million humans through a camera, there are a few options for you.

Option #1 | Animations:

This isn’t a free option, and generally takes a lot of time to put together. So you might not want this as your go-to. However, if you wanna take a deeper dive, here are some of the high-quality options:

Adobe After Effects

Animaker

Go Animate

Maya

Doodly

Blender

Video Scribe

Raw shots

Option #2 | Stock Images, Text on Screen, and A.I Voiceover

More often than not you’ll actually come to find out that the majority of videos you watch on YouTube or maybe even TikTok are literally just reels of stock images or video, paired with a voiceover.

Thanks to some new A.I tools, you can change your voice to anyone. Say Biden or Trump, and make your videos with these tools alone.

The benefit here is that it takes far less skill, and pretty much doesn’t cost anything. So as long as you know what you’re talking about. Some of the larger channels on YouTube like WatchMojo back in the day did this successfully.

And now you’re starting to see A.I generated voices on TikTok, say as discussions between Trump, Obama, and Biden.

And at last

Option #3 | Phone Camera

If you happen to not be introverted, sometimes there just isn’t something better than raw iPhone footage and a few familiar faces. YouTubers like Doug Demuro and MrBeast really work off of that raw feeling in their videos.

Next Up

How To Assemble Your Video

I’m certainly no professional in the matter. However, I have messed around enough to make an educated opinion on what might be best for starters. And it really comes down to 3 main options:

Option #1 | CapCut

Yup, the one app that 13-year-olds on TikTok use to make military phonk edits. And it’s for the sole reason that it’s incredibly easy to use and entirely free.

Option #2 | Davincii Resolve

This is my personal favorite because it’s high-end and free. It almost competes with stuff like Final Cut or Premier Pro by Adobe. There are some missing nice-to-have features like effects, but thanks to some programmers, you can get free sets of effects for Davincii Resolve.

The only problem you might encounter is that it’s not exactly beginner friendly. And might take some time to getused to.

Option #3 | Your Paid Programs

As I just mentioned, Final Cut and Premier Pro are your really high-end programs. And they have price tags to match it. If you’re starting out, maybe consider waiting on getting it. But it is the go-to for most professional work.

And at last

Posting Your Videos

I have found that you should prioritize making regular size 6–15 minute videos and reposting several clips from each video as shorts is probably the most efficient way to go about it.

However, some people find really great success from having only shorts on their channels. So it really depends on what your channel is all about. Like a news channel might do just fine with shorts while engineering channels might benefit from both.

Taking It Home

YouTube shorts is becoming extremely popular because most content creators believe short-form content is the future. However, it will take effort to meet the minimum requirements to even be eligible to make money with Shorts.

And even if you’re not too interested in making shorts, Yahoo Finance reports monetized creators make $4,600 a month on average. So it still seems like a decent side gig from a really well-known company.

However, don’t take what I say as fact, look at what other people have experienced. What other people have tried may be a better method than mine.

Will you give YouTube Shorts a Shot?