There’s a Rapidly Growing Side Hustle Nobody is Talking About…Walmart Spark

Photo by Justin Lim on Unsplash

Whether you heard about it or not, Walmart quietly released a relatively new program called Walmart Spark. I mean, the average before-tax income of a Walmart Spark Driver is $91k. With some drivers making nearly $190k.

And the reason this is better than most other driver jobs is that you are heavily rewarded for on-time deliveries. With the possibility of making an additional $100–200 per day of driving from those bonuses alone.

Of course with the added benefit of driving on your own time and on your own dime.

So, I’d like to give you a quick breakdown of the hustle, how it works, and what you need to know to get started.

Fair Enough?

Breaking It Down

Apps like Uber Eats or DoorDash are notorious for heavily relying on tips for their wages. Since more often than not, the cut you get from a user’s order just isn’t enough to make the trip worth it.

Walmart decided instead that the payouts would be made by Walmart directly, instead of being reliant on order commissions instead. Paying you out more like an employee than a contractor.

What this means for drivers is better payouts and hefty incentives and bonuses for doing a good job.

In fact, Statista reports the Food Delivery industry to be $1.45 Trillion by 2027. Growing at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 12.33% annually.

And, what you can probably already tell, the job is delivering orders for Walmart through their Walmart Spark program. Let’s get you started by first looking at

Signing Up

Signing up is a simple process that takes maybe 5 minutes to complete. Here’s a link to their signup page. But, before you sign up, you’ll want to make sure you meet these simple requirements:

Proof of auto insurance 18 years old or older

One thing to know about signing up is there are slots for every area. This means that some areas might already be completely filled with drivers, while some remain drier than the Sahara desert.

When you’ve completed the signup you’ll get a message with a link to check on your application status. In some cases, it may take a month, but it could go by a lot faster.

Making Your Trips Worthwhile

While you could do one order at a time, why not do it like a traditional delivery driver by picking up a bunch of orders at the same time that are located on the same route?

Also, make sure to count the mileage on your vehicle. You may be able to reduce your tax bill as you’re able to deduct a certain amount per mile. Depending on vehicle specifications of course.

And one last thing, the bigger of a vehicle you got, the better. Since Walmart is Walmart, expect deliveries to go beyond just food. Now, if you believe hard enough, a moped will work, but you don’t need to make it hard on yourself.

Taking it Home

If you don’t want the hassle of starting a business, but you still kind of want to work on your own clock, while making money that’s actually worth your time, this hustle might just be for you.

However, don’t take what I say as fact, look at what other people have experienced. What other people have tried may be a better method than mine.

Will you give Walmart Spark a shot?