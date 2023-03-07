There’s a Rapidly Growing Side Hustle Nobody is Talking About… Print-On-Demand

Jordy Schuck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZpsvL_0lA0jwuc00
Photo byBarış Selcen on Unsplash

Whether you heard about it or not, print-on-demand is the far more attractive version of Shopify dropshipping. I mean this guy is making $14,600 per month from it. And there are other cases showing that any average person can make an extra $2–6k per month from it.

And it’s far more attractive because the competition isn’t as strong, can cost little to nothing to start, and you can make your own brand. Which is certainly something much harder to do with dropshipping.

So, I’d like to give you a quick breakdown of the hustle, how it works, and what you need to know to get started.

Fair enough?

Breaking it Down

So, I hate to break it to you, but print-on-demand isn’t new. And it become somewhat popular around the same time dropshipping took off a little over a decade ago.

In fact, the P.O.D. industry was worth $4.9 Billion in 2021. With a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 26.1% from 2022–2030.

However, there were challenges back then that could easily be overcome now with the help of AI. Namely actually creating designs for your products.

But, thanks to OpenAI and a few other players in the market, generating quality images from just about nothing turned that table around. And people started getting back into it.

And that leaves us with the actual hustle of print on demand in today’s world. Which, in a one-liner, can be described as:

Creating a design, slapping it onto merch, and dropshipping it.

How You Can Get Started

There are a few steps and components you’ll need to start up a P.O.D. shop. First, you’ll need to pick a niche.

There are sort of 2 factors you need to consider that give you the highest chance of doing well.

  1. Passion
  2. Profitability

Obviously, you won’t promote products you don’t know or like. But, you don’t want to be promoting for Pennies on the Dollar either.

Some product niches that appear to do well are:

  1. Personal Stuff: Stuff like portraits that look painted or other custom products
  2. Activist: Nothing rolls in as much dough as blind political followings.
  3. Animals and Pets: Again personal. Painted portraits or clothing with a pet or animal on it. People seem to pay more for personal stuff because they ascribe meaning to those products they buy.
  4. Hobby Related: I know that aviation is one that appears underserviced. Because the ones that do it right roll in the dough. However, fanbases of games, movies, or novels might be a good niche to get into. Just avoid copyright issues.

Next,

Search for a Platform

While you can use a platform like Amazon or Shopify, Etsy is the one we are using for this brief tutorial.

And we will use Etsy is because it is a marketplace of personal products. And your products are promoted within Etsy courtesy of their ranking system.

There’s one thing with Etsy that seems to help accelerate your ability to get sales and that’s making super duper similar listings of an original one.

IE: Let’s say you’re selling A.I generated images of cars on canvases. You’ll make 10 different, but nearly identical listings. The only thing you might change between all of them is the feature photo or listing description.

The reason you do this is to:

  1. Get more traction on the platform
  2. Test which listing performs the best

You see, Etsy really likes people who constantly update and work on their shops. Etsy can actually track that and perhaps help boost the number of clicks or views your listings are getting to reward your hard-working behavior.

Next

You’ll Need Somewhere to Design the Product

Like Heisenberg and Pinkman, you’ll need an RV to work out of. (Metaphorically speaking). And thanks to the popularity of P.O.D there are plenty of options:

  1. Printful
  2. RedBubble
  3. Sellfy
  4. Printify

The listed options are among the most trusted and popular platforms. Offering higher quality standards over the less popular options. Go research them and pick your poison!

Next up,

Creating The Product

There are a bunch of ways you can make the designs. Whether that’s creating images using Photoshop, Canva, or A.I. However, in this case, we’re sticking with our guns.

We’ll be using A.I.

And there are 2 platforms that are insanely good for generating quality content.

  1. MidJourney: Arguably the best image generator out there. You do get a free trial in the form of credits, but then it gets to a paid plan thereafter.
  2. StableCog: I personally have used and still do use it. The reason is that it’s free. It used to be entirely free to use, but recently they made it so that if you wanted high-resolution images you’d need to go on a paid plan. Sad.

And, going back to our example earlier, we’ll use cars. The image was created by MidJourney. Crazy Huh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bdsdK_0lA0jwuc00
Photo byMidJourney

It obviously has some flaws, but with continued tweaking, I’d imagine it would be an absolutely beautiful render of a Porsche.

After you’ve got your art, figure out what it would fit best. In this case, this image probably suits a Canvas the best.

And Finally,

Getting Traffic

There are a bunch of ways you can do it:

  1. Instagram: Make a new account and start sharing the images or art you create in the form of shorts, stories, and posts.
  2. Facebook: This one is probably going to be the paid route, paying for ads to be shown to users of the art.
  3. Pinterest: Opinion over everything else, Pinterest is best. It’s an image-based search engine with more than 70% of users shopping on the platform at any time.

Hell, if you wanna be lazy with it, just go the route of making a billion versions of a single listing and let Etsy’s program do the rest. If what you have to offer is good it’ll do just fine on it’s own.

Taking It Home

Thanks to A.I, starting a print-on-demand shop got a whole lot easier. That leaves room for those of us who might be artistically challenged to try to get a piece of that print-on-demand pie.

However, don’t take what I say as fact, look at what other people have experienced. What other people have tried may be a better method than mine.

Will you start doing print-on-demand?


Published by

Top Writer in finance | Pilot, realtor, and entrepreneur since the age of 14. Helping people like you grow your financial knowledge through the things I’ve learned and done.

