There’s a Rapidly Growing Side Hustle Almost Nobody Knows About… The Amazon Creator Program

Jordy Schuck

Make Money on Amazon With This Super Simple Program

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cEMNg_0keVr75900
Photo byKAL VISUALS on Unsplash

Whether you heard about it or not, Amazon recently rolled out a creator program. That’s right… a creator program. And if you’re familiar with Amazon’s affiliate program, you might want to pay some attention to this.

Unlike other affiliate or creator programs, Amazon has a slightly new take. And quite frankly, their take on affiliate marketing and creator programs is refreshing. Not only is it refreshing though, but it also costs nothing to start, almost anyone can participate, and it’s from one of the most trusted brands on the planet.

So, I’d like to give you a quick breakdown of the hustle, how it works, and what you need to know to get started.

Fair Enough?

Breaking It Down

Amazon already has an affiliate program. And while it’s one of the most popular programs, they thought they could do more. This is when they came up with their brilliant idea of a creator program.

I mean, in 2021, Amazon made $470 Billion just from their affiliate programs. Which is a 22% increase from 2020.

And according to sites like Payscale and ZipRecruiter, the average payout to affiliate marketers was roughly $53k.

Why Am I Telling You This?

Affiliate marketing is the basis of the Amazon creator program. Here’s how it basically works:

You, an ordinary user, creates a video review of a product. It can be any product, as long as it’s listed on Amazon. These videos are posted next to the item listing for a potential customer to watch.
When a customer buys the product after watching your video, you get a cut of the sale.

The added bonus is there is a limited amount of space for videos per listing. That means it can’t get overcrowded with scammy filth filmed on a potato.

How You Can Get Started

All of it revolves around their influencer site. It will make you go through 5 steps:

  1. Account: If you have an Amazon account already, you’re good to go
  2. Profile: Here you fill out your social media information
  3. Storefront: Basically your influencer homepage on Amazon, it’s like a FaceBook Page
  4. General Information: The usual address and payment information section of any application
  5. Follow the official influencer page on IG: They do this as human verification

While your application is in their “pending process”, you’re still allowed to set up your storefront and stuff in the meantime.

What You Can Do In the Meantime

One of the things you can do aside from setting up your store is research what products you might want to promote. Here are some solid ways and places to do that:

  1. Google Trends: You can use this to find worldwide trends. I’d take a solid guess that something along the lines of “Chinese Balloon” is pretty hot right now.
  2. Ahrefs: So this is a keyword planner tool. What you’ll use this for is to find out what people are specifically looking for. Specific search terms like: “How to bake sourdough bread.” You’ll be able to find out how many times that term is searched monthly and the competition for those keywords. There’s a free version of Ahrefs you can use.
  3. AnswerThePublic: You give it 2 words, and the generator will find questions that are looked up often that are related to the words you gave it.
  4. Amazon Bestsellers List: What better place to find a product to create a video for than a list of the hottest products on Amazon?
  5. Native Social Media Trends: This is a broad one. What I mean by this is you can look at what the typical user of a social media app like Pinterest might do. Say Pinterest, you can look at the topics a user might look at, their age, their gender, and even their location.
  6. Your Own Closet: This is the amazing part of the Amazon Influencer program. Just review something you bought off of Amazon!

Now, assuming you got approved by Amazon, you’re going to want to promote as much as you can outside of making videos and posting them.

Promoting Stuff

This is going to sound biased, and it is, but I wholeheartedly endorse Pinterest to market. I tried marketing on there for fun and got over 11 million views within 90 days from scratch. Here’s why it’s so good:

  1. Always Buying Something: Studies show that 70% of users are trying to buy something when surfing Pinterest. That’s a lot of primed customers!
  2. Low Competition: A lot of people have Pinterest, but nobody ever really uses Pinterest to market. And the ones that do make an absolute killing doing so.
  3. Click Away: Pinterest knows that their users are going to click off of Pinterest, so Pinterest makes it super easy for links to say Amazon to be pasted in.

Taking It Home

This is one super convenient hustle that just about anyone can try out. It’s more convenient than YouTube because you can make money from day 1.

It’s a historically proven system since affiliate marketing has been around for ages now (and the numbers prove it!).

And it’s from Amazon, arguably one of the most trustworthy brands both from a seller and buyer perspective.

However, don’t take what I say as fact, look at what other people have experienced. What other people have tried may be a better method than mine.

Will You Start Promoting on Amazon?

Top Writer in finance | Pilot, realtor, and entrepreneur since the age of 14.

