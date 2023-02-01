A Comprehensive Look at Day Trading Pros, Cons, and Everything In-Between

Photo by David Vives on Unsplash

You’ve seen every day trading guru under the sun, promising returns so high it makes you wonder why they would ever sell their secrets.

So, let’s have a (mostly) objective look at day trading. The good, the bad, and the shady. As well as some well-documented day trading facts to help you decide whether or not it’s worth even trying.

Day Trading in a Nutshell

Lots of people have different variations of the definition. But the utterly most simple definition of day trading is buying and selling a lot of stocks or shares in a short amount of time.

Or, in 4 words:

Buy Low, Sell High

The Good

Believe it or not, there is a good side to day trading… assuming you can pull it off. These are more or less from personal experience.

Trade at any time (for the most part): I remember trading during class when Covid happened. That was quite the ride. But I got to kill 2 birds with 1 stone. Get rich quick: Ok that’s a little clickbaity. However, it’s still possible to make a really profitable trade and then just not trade for the rest of the week. So many strategies: There are books and books filled with strategies and systems that all aim to make you profitable. From trading from day out to the next morning, to options trading. There’s a trading style for nearly everyone.

But, these benefits don’t come without some pretty huge downsides.

The Bad

Boy, I could ramble on and on about the bad. But, there are 3 that really stick out in particular:

Emotional Rollercoaster: Your head really gets to you when you trade. And any rules you might have for yourself just go right out the window. Number 1 culprit for blowing up a trade. No Cheap Option: Technically there is a cheap option… but if it goes wrong you’re gonna owe someone a lot of money. If you want to trade more traditionally, look at at least a grand of play money. Pipe Dream: If we’re being real here, either you’re an insider trader or you spent tens of thousands of dollars in the markets learning over the span of multiple years.

The Dirty

It’s common knowledge that a very small portion of day traders trade successfully without insider information or massive datasets.

But the real dirty part is the human factor of trading. Because you’re

Trading against other people: If you win, the other person loses money. Trading against your emotions: It takes a huge risk tolerance to be less emotional when trading.

In addition to this, there are bots you can purchase that will trade for you. But there just isn’t enough out there that proves these bots work. Not to mention they’re promoted by gurus half the time.

Not to mention, there are so many legal barriers you need to overcome. Like heavy taxes and having that $25,000 minimum in the account to be even allowed to day trade.

I stated that $1,000 earlier because that would go for options traders who use insane amounts of leverage in their trades.

Facts You Need to Know

These facts are rather grim but they’re backed heavily:

97% of traders can’t even break even 1% walk away with more money than they started with 450,000 current-day traders About half of those traders traded with more than $20,000 per day

These are just data-driven numbers, do what you will with them.

Wrapping It Up

Day trading is an incredibly risky venture and can be a mentally and wallet-draining activity for the majority of people.

And with the number of gurus and scammy promotions out there, it just gives day trading an even worse light.

Personally, I’d stay away from it. And that’s coming from personal experience. However, you are your own person, and that choice is yours to make.

My Questions For You

Have you day traded before? What was your biggest gain? What about your biggest loss? I really would love to hear what you’ve been able (or not able) to do!