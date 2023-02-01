A Comprehensive Look at Day Trading Pros, Cons, and Everything In-Between

Jordy Schuck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gkewv_0kZJYN0C00
Photo byDavid Vives on Unsplash

You’ve seen every day trading guru under the sun, promising returns so high it makes you wonder why they would ever sell their secrets.

So, let’s have a (mostly) objective look at day trading. The good, the bad, and the shady. As well as some well-documented day trading facts to help you decide whether or not it’s worth even trying.

Day Trading in a Nutshell

Lots of people have different variations of the definition. But the utterly most simple definition of day trading is buying and selling a lot of stocks or shares in a short amount of time.

Or, in 4 words:

Buy Low, Sell High

The Good

Believe it or not, there is a good side to day trading… assuming you can pull it off. These are more or less from personal experience.

  1. Trade at any time (for the most part): I remember trading during class when Covid happened. That was quite the ride. But I got to kill 2 birds with 1 stone.
  2. Get rich quick: Ok that’s a little clickbaity. However, it’s still possible to make a really profitable trade and then just not trade for the rest of the week.
  3. So many strategies: There are books and books filled with strategies and systems that all aim to make you profitable. From trading from day out to the next morning, to options trading. There’s a trading style for nearly everyone.

But, these benefits don’t come without some pretty huge downsides.

The Bad

Boy, I could ramble on and on about the bad. But, there are 3 that really stick out in particular:

  1. Emotional Rollercoaster: Your head really gets to you when you trade. And any rules you might have for yourself just go right out the window. Number 1 culprit for blowing up a trade.
  2. No Cheap Option: Technically there is a cheap option… but if it goes wrong you’re gonna owe someone a lot of money. If you want to trade more traditionally, look at at least a grand of play money.
  3. Pipe Dream: If we’re being real here, either you’re an insider trader or you spent tens of thousands of dollars in the markets learning over the span of multiple years.

The Dirty

It’s common knowledge that a very small portion of day traders trade successfully without insider information or massive datasets.

But the real dirty part is the human factor of trading. Because you’re

  1. Trading against other people: If you win, the other person loses money.
  2. Trading against your emotions: It takes a huge risk tolerance to be less emotional when trading.

In addition to this, there are bots you can purchase that will trade for you. But there just isn’t enough out there that proves these bots work. Not to mention they’re promoted by gurus half the time.

Not to mention, there are so many legal barriers you need to overcome. Like heavy taxes and having that $25,000 minimum in the account to be even allowed to day trade.

I stated that $1,000 earlier because that would go for options traders who use insane amounts of leverage in their trades.

Facts You Need to Know

These facts are rather grim but they’re backed heavily:

  1. 97% of traders can’t even break even
  2. 1% walk away with more money than they started with
  3. 450,000 current-day traders
  4. About half of those traders traded with more than $20,000 per day

These are just data-driven numbers, do what you will with them.

Wrapping It Up

Day trading is an incredibly risky venture and can be a mentally and wallet-draining activity for the majority of people.

And with the number of gurus and scammy promotions out there, it just gives day trading an even worse light.

Personally, I’d stay away from it. And that’s coming from personal experience. However, you are your own person, and that choice is yours to make.

My Questions For You

Have you day traded before? What was your biggest gain? What about your biggest loss? I really would love to hear what you’ve been able (or not able) to do!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# make money online# side hustle# day trading# business# finance

Comments / 0

Published by

Top Writer in finance | Pilot, realtor, and entrepreneur since the age of 14. Helping people like you grow your financial knowledge through the things I’ve learned and done.

Green Bay, WI
228 followers

More from Jordy Schuck

There’s a Rapidly Growing Side Hustle That You Can Still Get Into Before It’s Too Late: Selling Digital Products

Digital product sales have become the holy grail of internet money-making, and it’s easy to see why. With virtually no start-up costs, low skill requirements, and no shipping time, it’s a hassle-free option compared to traditional store-fronts.

Read full story

There’s a Rapidly Growing Side Hustle Nobody is Talking About… Selling Digital Products

Whether you heard about it or not, selling digital products is like this holy grail of internet money. I mean, this person made $93k selling digital templates. Mostly because it’s virtually free to start, the skill barrier is very low, and there’s no shipping time. So most of the hassle you might get with a traditional store is nearly completely eliminated.

Read full story
4 comments

Is Affiliate Marketing Worth It? The Good, The Bad, The Dirty

So, you’ve heard about affiliate marketing, and you’re not quite sure whether or not you should jump into the pool of online sales. Well, here were going to look over the pros, cons, facts, and things you might otherwise want to keep a close eye on.

Read full story

Is Dropshipping Worth it in 2023? The Good, The Bad, And the Dirty

Are you thinking about getting started with dropshipping? With how saturated, yet how profitable it can get, it’s certainly a business you might want to get into. Here we’ll take a look at what the data tells us, the ups, the downs, and the gray areas of dropshipping so that you can make an informed decision.

Read full story

Is Print on Demand Worth It? The Good, The Bad, And the Dirty

Are you thinking about starting a print-on-demand business? With the advancements in A.I technology, it’s no surprise that print-on-demand has seen a resurgence in popularity.

Read full story

Mastering the Art of Fine-Tuning: How to Build a Budget ChatGPT Model Without Breaking the Bank

A quick step-by-step tutorial on how you can make your effective Dollar Store priced ChatGPT model. As great as ChatGPT is, it has its limitations. Primarily the lack of knowledge on niche subjects, and a slightly outdated database.

Read full story

Russel Brunson's Book "DotCom Secrets" Summarized

A summary of the book with all the primary points laid out to create a nearly perfect sales funnel. Are you tired of struggling to make money online? Are you ready to unlock the secrets of building a successful DotCom business? Look no further than “DotCom Secrets,” the book that has already helped countless entrepreneurs achieve financial success.

Read full story

How to Make Money Online in 2023 as a Total Beginner

So, you decided you had enough of trading stones for steak. And instead, you want to pull green bills out of a magician’s hat. In this article, we’ll be looking over some rock-solid methods, sneaky scams, and how you could come up with your own way to make some Wi-Fi bread.

Read full story

Using a 9-to-5 Job to Achieve Success in the Creator Economy

Combine Stability and Creativity: Why a 9 to 5 Job is the Key to Thriving in the Creator Economy. Are you tired of feeling trapped in your 9 to 5 job, dreaming of joining the creator economy and living the life of your dreams? Well, let me tell you something, my friend.

Read full story

U.S Debt Limit to Be Hit by Thursday | What You Need to Know

Yes, on January 19th, 2023, the United States may default on its debts. The debt ceiling is the maximum amount of money the U.S can spend on Government expenses like government employee salaries or social security.

Read full story

The Bill to Abolish the I.R.S: What You Need to Know

The good, the bad, and the quirky parts of the bill. All summed up for you to digest quickly. Not even a month into 2023, and we have yet another surprise on our 2023 Bingo. This time around? Make the I.R.Svanish. If you ever paid a cent to Uncle Sam, I’m sure this is delightful news to you.

Read full story

Will Rent Prices Drop in 2023? Here are the Facts.

Rent prices are rising high, and it seems like they’ll never go down. Especially with our real estate market being in the state that it’s in. So, in this article, we’ll be going over current market trends, future market prices based on statistics, current locations that can be deemed “affordable”, and some ideas to make your current rent situation more bearable.(United States Market with 2022 data)

Read full story

REIT | Real Estate Investment Trust: All You Need to Know

Are you interested in investing in real estate, but don’t want to deal with the hassle of buying and managing individual properties? Have you considered a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Read full story

Artificial Intelligence Is More Relevant Than Ever… What Can You Create With It?

A.I is the infinity gaunlet of technology. And A.I like OpenAI’s ChatGPT are the gems that fit on that gauntlet. So, that might leave you wondering,. So, in this article, you’ll see a bunch of ways you can use A.I, from making fat wads of cash to mystical art to hang on your wall.

Read full story

Y-Combinator's Simple Process for Validating a Startup Idea

(Based on 100k+ Applications!) When you’re cleaning the dishes, in a class, at work, or on a walk, you tend to get random but seemingly good ideas that could be startups. And sometimes, the startup ideas are so good you actually decide to research it a little, to see if it exists, or would even work.

Read full story

Flip Your Way to Extra Income: A Guide to Couch Flipping as a Lucrative Side Hustle

Everybody mentions it, but I’ve never met a person that actually does it. Even though it pays really well for relatively little work. And, it’s couch flipping. It’s a side hustle that meets a constant demand. People are always moving into new places, discarding used furniture and exchanging it for something a little more pristine.

Read full story

Discover the Lucrative Hustle of Reselling Books for Profit: A Guide for Beginners

That number sounds beyond reasonable… arguablyoutrageous. Considering it’s a hustle that would only take 10 hours a week… max. And considering you only really need a few dollars and half a burrito to start.

Read full story

Unethical Side Hustle in Big Pharma: Reselling Diabetic Test Strips for Large Profits

I bet you’ve never heard of it. It’s super niche, and (depending on what you believe),is incredibly unethical. The side hustle takes place in the world of big pharma. Pretty unethical right? That’s the beauty of it. Large profit margins from a product that took little to nothing to buy/produce.

Read full story

5 Time Billion Dollar Company Founder Bradley Jacobs Shares His Success Story

And how you can apply this to your own life. We all crave the secret to making money. Otherwise, we wouldn’t literally Google ‘how to make money’. And, it just so happens that things guy decided to share how he built 5 really well-established companies.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy